Prep Softball Richman tosses no-hitter in win
BUTLER — Senior Josie Richman notched her first career no-hitter as Eastside’s softball team posted a 10-0 win over Bishop Luers Monday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Richman struck out three batters and walked just one. At the plate, she helped herself with one hit and drove in two runs.
Faith McClain had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Mataya Bireley had two doubles and knocked in two runs.
Eastside scored twice in the first, four times in the second and three runs in the third. The hosts picked up one run in the fifth to end the game.
The Blazers visit Central Noble today.
Warriors down Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 7-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday at the Field of Dreams.
The Warriors (12-2, 8-0 NECC) answered the Panthers’ lone run in the first inning with two runs in the top of the second. Westview added on late and took advantage of seven errors by Heights.
Savana Strater had two doubles and drove in two runs for the Warriors. Freshman Ella Williams was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Alexys Antal struck out 15 in a complete game win, and was also 2-for-3 with the bat and had a walk, a run scored and a run batted in.
Lillie Booher had two hits for Heights, and Emily McCrea doubled and drove in a run. McCrea pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs.
Knights fall at Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble lost to Bellmont in a Northeast 8 Conference contest on Saturday.
Sadie Helmkamp and Cady Smith each had a hit for the Knights (10-11, 2-5 NE8). Helmkamp doubled home Smith in the seventh inning to break up the shutout bid by Squaws pitcher Piper Baker.
Smith went the distance in the circle for EN. She allowed three earned runs and six hits. She struck out four and walked none.
Barons lose to Lions
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb lost to Leo 21-1 in five innings in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Monday.
Katie Waters had two hits and scored in the first inning for the Barons on a Brenna Spangler hit.
In other action Monday, Churubusco lost at home to Heritage 10-2, Lakewood Park won at Canterbury 13-0 and Angola won at Fremont 5-0. The Panthers are 6-6. The Hornets are 9-9, 6-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Warriors 1-1, Lakers 0-2 in tournament at Bremen
BREMEN — Westview lost to Bremen 12-2 in five innings in the championship game of the Bremen Tournament Saturday.
The Warriors defeated Culver Academies 22-1 in the semifinals. Lakeland went 0-2 in the tournament, losing to the Lions 8-6 in the semifinals and falling to Culver Academies 5-2 in the consolation game.
In the championship game, Bremen scored in all five innings and had 13 hits.
Savana Strater and Alexys Antal each had two hits for Westview. Ella Williams was the starting and losing pitcher.
In the semifinals, Bri Caldwell had three hits and three runs batted in for the Warriors against Culver Academies. Hope Bortner also had three hits. Antal and Karlie Schrock also had three RBIs each. Antal pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
In the other semifinal, Bremen scored six runs in the first two innings against Lakeland and the Lakers’ comeback efforts fell short.
Jaden Moore, Kaitlyn Keck and losing pitcher Cassidi Parham homered for Lakeland. Keck had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Parham, Breanna Lovelace and Abbie McNamara also had two hits apiece.
In the consolation game, the Lakers scores two runs in the bottom of the first inning after the Eagles scored one in the top half. All was pretty quiet the rest of the way except for Culver’s four-run fifth inning.
Reahgan Adams doubled and scored a run for Lakeland. Moore singled and drove in a run.
Keck took the pitching loss, allowing five runs (two earned) and five hits over the first five innings with five strikeouts. Parham pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief.
Cougars fall to Jimmies
ALBION — Central Noble only played one game in its round robin Saturday, losing to Jimtown 7-5. The Cougars’ second game with Tippecanoe Valley was canceled due the storms that hit the area Saturday afternoon.
Cougar Haddi Hile had a three-run double in the seventh to cut a five-run deficit to two. But the Jimmies still held on to win.
Kennedy Vice had four hits for CN. Avery Deter also had multiple hits.
Tough tournament for Panthers
COLDWATER, Mich. — Prairie Heights lost all three of its games to Michigan programs in the Coldwater Invitational Saturday. The Panthers lost to Grandville 8-0, Garden City 9-1 and to the host Cardinals 8-3. The Coldwater game only went five innings due to inclement weather.
Against Coldwater, Kalli Aaron homered, doubled and drove in all three runs for the Panthers. Emily McCrea singled twice and scored twice.
Prep Baseball Cougars defeat Panthers
AUBURN — Central Noble won over Lakewood Park 12-2 in six innings on Monday.
Cade Weber and Jayden Stump each threw three innings for the Cougars. Lane Wolfe and Jaxon Copas had extra-base hits.
In other area action Monday, Lakeland lost at home to Leo 17-6.
Patriots defeat Blazers
BUTLER — The visiting Heritage Patriots scored seven times in the second inning on the way to an 11-1 win over Eastside Monday.
The Patriots (20-2) got three hits from Dalton White and two each from Payton Fields, Barry Lomow and Andrew Mirelez. White homered and drove in four runs. Lomow had a double and drove in one.
Jack Buchanan hit a solo home run in the first inning to account for Eastside’s lone run.
The game was tied at one after the first. It was all Patriots after that. In addition to seven runs in the second, they scored three times in the sixth.
Four Eastside pitchers combined to issue 10 walks. Eastside batters struck out 11 times.
Eagles toppled by Warriors
WOODBURN — Churubusco lost to Woodlan 11-1 in five innings Monday.
The Eagles scored in the first inning and Ethan Hartsock held down the Warriors for the first three innings. But Woodlan erupted for five runs in the fourth and six in the fifth.
Keenan Hendricks had two hits for Churubusco (4-16).
Heights sweeps Bruins
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights defeated Bethany Christian 14-0 in five innings and 9-5 on Saturday.
In game one, the Panthers had a nine-run fourth inning and Phillip Sheets had a two-hit shutout.
Hunter Allen had two hits and two runs batted in for Prairie Heights. Luke Severe and Jeremiah Godsey also had two RBIs each. Logan Hamilton had two hits and two walks.
In game two, the Panthers scored two runs in the third inning to tie it at 4, then scored four runs in the fourth to take control.
Allen had three hits and two RBIs for Heights. Three Panthers pitchers worked to contain Bethany Christian. That included three innings each from Dylan Malone and Camden Hall.
Westview top Marines
EMMA — Westview defeated Hamilton 15-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Monday. The Warriors are 12-6, 7-1 in the NECC.
Ryan Cool and Zane Ritter each had a hit and a run scored for the Marines.
At the Culver Academies Invitational Saturday, Westview lost to Culver Academies 5-1 in a semifinal game.
The Eagles scored all of their runs in the first three innings, including three in the first. Roman Snedeker had three hits, and freshman Cooper Pumphrey had two hits, a run scored and two runs batted in.
Braden Kauffman had a hit and scored on Alec Titus’ double in the fourth inning for the Warriors.
Titus took the pitching loss, allowing seven hits over the first three innings. Easton Bontrager pitched three scoreless innings of relief.
Westview’s consolation game with Tippecanoe Valley was not played due to inclement weather.
Knight JVs busy in NE8
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was busy against Northeast 8 Conference rivals last week. The Knights topped Leo 11-9 on Friday, won at New Haven 21-1 in five innings on Thursday, lost at home to Columbia City 8-1 last Tuesday and beat Norwell at home 5-4 in nine innings on May 9.
On Friday, Dylan Krehl was 3-for-3, including two doubles, with a walk, three runs batted in and two runs scored to lead EN (17-4, 4-2 NE8). Jackson Leedy was 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Dale Groff had two runs and a stolen base, and Deegan Munk had two RBIs and a run scored.
Cole Thompson was the winning pitcher in relief for East Noble and Munk pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the save.
On Thursday, the Knights had 13 extra-base hits. Reese Rouch and Hunter Willey each went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Rouch also scored four runs and stole three bases. Leedy, Hunter Cole and Jordan Borders had three runs batted in apiece.
Three East Noble pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter. Tyler Aumsbaugh pitched the first two innings to get the win.
Last Tuesday, Jacob Ramey and Drew Rhodes each had two hits for the Knights. Rhodes doubles to drive in Ramey for the team’s lone run in the fifth inning.
On May 9, Norwell scored a run in the seventh inning to tie EN at 4. But East Noble walked off to victory in the ninth.
Gunner Willey had four hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs for EN. Parker Kerr had two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Munk pitched a scoreless ninth inning in relief and picked up the win for East Noble. Drake Bruce allowed an unearned run and one hit in five innings of relief. He struck out eight and walked none.
