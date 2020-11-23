PARIS, Ky. — Runners from Angola and Westview high schools ran for the Indiana Flying Angels club in the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships Sunday at Bourbon County Park.
Angola’s Izaiah Steury and Westview seniors Spencer and Remington Carpenter led the Indiana Flying Angels to the Boys age 17-18 team title.
Steury was second in 15 minutes, 38.8 seconds. Spencer Carpenter was third in 15:58, and Remington Carpenter was seventh in 16:18.1.
Angola’s Alex Burney also ran for the Flying Angels in the Boys 17-18 race and place 52nd in 18:06.3. Miles Ally from the Nashville Youth Athletics club won in 15:29.9.
Angola’s Sam Yarnell was 44th in the Boys 15-16 race in 18:13.8.
In the Girls 15-16 race, Angola’s Gracynn Hinkley finished fourth in a personal-best time of 19:15.3.
Westview’s Deann Fry and Raegan Bender helped the Indiana Flying Angels Girls 17-18 team to a third-place finish. Fry was 23rd in 20:58.5 and Bender placed 35th in 22:41.5.
