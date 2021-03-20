ANGOLA -- Trine University's newest sport took the floor at Hershey Hall Friday night in front of some family members as the acrobatics & tumbling team held its first home meet in program history against Adrian.
The Thunder showed progress from their first meet. But the Bulldogs were more seasoned and cohesive in outscoring Trine 234.330-167.790.
The home meet brought a sense of pride to Trine coach Kati Horstmann.
"It has been a crazy time to start a sport during a pandemic," she said. "This is the most resilient program I've ever been a part of.
"It's such a huge honor to have this group to work with," she added. "We're very thankful for the administration at Trine for seeing athletics to be very important and for getting the chance to compete. It's cool to see and we're lucky to have that."
Acrobatics and tumbling largely combines gymnastics with competitive cheerleading. A large majority of Trine's first team in the sport is freshmen. It's going to be a process to build chemistry, cohesiveness and strength.
"This is our building year," Horstmann said. "We want to establish our foundation and our culture. Then our skills will come with it.
"We're pulling girls from different sports together. We want to build strength and get them used to different techniques."
The Bulldogs are in their eighth year of competition and are largely young in their own right. But they also have seven upperclassmen on their roster, including three seniors.
Adrian won every event in the dual: compulsory (30.05-18), acro (25.15-22.85), pyramid (26.8-24.3), toss (25.35-23.85), tumbling (45.2-26.15) and the team event (81.78-52.64).
Trine improved its scores from its opening meet at Georgetown, Kentucky, on March 13. The Thunder scored 146.165 in a close defeat.
"I'm so proud of our team," Horstmann said. "We raised our start value 20 points from the first meet. To increase our score (more), we were executing better. It was night and day."
Trine had two meets called off due to COVID-19 issues. It has also dealt with some injuries. Freshman Olivia Wickline aggravated an ankle issue on a long tumbling pass. She pushed through and took part in the team competition at the end of the meet. She was replaced in a tumbling heat by Angola sophomore Avery Evans, who was cleared from concussion protocol earlier in the day on Friday.
"It was trial by fire," Horstmann said.
Trine will end its home schedule today with a dual meet against Georgetown that starts at 2 p.m.
