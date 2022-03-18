Middle School Swimming East Noble swimmers and divers set records at conference meet
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s middle school swimmers and divers competed at the NE8MS conference meet lasting from this past Monday through Wednesday, with several competitors setting personal or middle school records.
On Monday, the meet began with divers from East Noble, Norwell, and Belmont competing. Kate David placed first in the girls diving event with a 6 dive score of 170.25, while Jayden Pierce took second (160.15). Easton Cole placed second in the boys competition with a score of 138.4, setting a new school record in the process.
It was the swimmers turn on Tuesday for the girls, with two more school records falling. Gretchen Lowe placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.48 for a new school record, while the 200 yard freestyle relay team of Lowe, Amelia VanGessel, Grace Arnold and Kate David finishing second with a time of 1:59.80 to set the new record. Overall, the team finished third behind Indian Springs and Norwell.
On Wednesday, the East Noble boys finished their conference season by setting several personal records as well as a new school record. Will Arnold placed second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 4:50.51 to set a new middle school record, as well as winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.70. Nate Cole took first in both of his individual events, the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.98 seconds and the 50 butterfly with a time of 29.21 seconds. The 200 freestyle team of Arnold, Cole, Boston Koons and Easton Cole placed second with a time of 1:56.25.
College Lacrosse Thunder men lose first match
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team opened their home season late Wednesday night against Ohio Northern, with the Polar Bears outplaying the Thunder from start to finish to win 13-3 and give Trine their first loss of the season (3-1).
The Polar Bears outshot Trine for the game, 51-19, and it showed on the scoreboard early, with Ohio Northern leading 5-1 after the first quarter, 7-2 at halftime and 11-2 after the third.
Noah Markus led the Thunder in scoring with two goals. Aiden Theobald added the third goal off an assist from Charlie Anderson.
Anthony Marasco had 11 saves on 18 shots on goal while in net for Trine. He is 1-1 this season.
The Polar Bears are now 4-2.
College Hockey Trine’s Wilson and Vandenheuvel named ACHA All-Americans
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A pair of Trine women’s hockey players were recognized among the top 25 players in NCAA Division III Thursday with coaches from the American Hockey Coaches Association selecting seniors Brandi Wilson and Kirsten Vandenheuvel as 2021-22 CCM Hockey/AHCA All-American Second Team East recipients. They are the first players of the Thunder program to be named as All-Americans.
Wilson finished the year with 40 points (1.43 per game), 21 goals and 19 assists, with all four categories becoming new program single-season records. She led the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association in points and goals while coming in second in assists.
Vanenheuvel finished tied for first among defenders in NCHA play with 14 points, four goals and 10 assists. She is one of just two women’s hockey players to play 100 games for the Thunder.
Thirty-Three named to NCHA All-Academic Team
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association announced on Wednesday the 2021-22 NCHA All-Academic teams. Trine University’s women’s team had the second-most in the conference with 16 student-athletes named, while the men’s team saw 17 honorees to tie for third in the conference.
The women were represented by Devin Dzumaryk, Emily Moore, Hannah Nelson, Emily Nettesheim, Jade Pandres, Natasha Strbiak, Makena Thompson, Kirsten Vandenheuvel, Brandi Wilson, Grace Canty, Gabrielle Hicks, Grace Hicks, Taryn Raisanen, Abbie Bost, Madison Toor and Ellie Warhoftig.
Pandres and Vandenheuvel are four-time NCHA All-Academic Award winners, while Dzumaryk, Strbiak and Wilson are three-time recipients. Hicks, Moore, Nettesheim and Thompson have each made the team twice.
The men were represented by Garett Hallford, Justin Hendrickson, Brandon Krumpschmid, Hunter Payment, Brad Jenion, Justin Meers, Brett Piper, Brendan Prappas, Brett Tierney, Zach VanCompernolle, Jacob Berg, Beau Binnie, Jared Bowman, Shane Brancato, Jackson Clark, Thad Marcola and Elias Sandholm.
Krumpschmid and Payment are three-time honorees, while Hallford, Jenion, Meers, Prappas, Tierney and VanCompernolle have each been named All-Academic twice.
College Tennis Trine men’s match against Franklin cancelled
FRANKLIN — Today’s men’s tennis match between Trine University and Franklin College that was initially scheduled at 4 p.m. has been cancelled due to forecasted weather in the area.
The Thunder’s next match will be Sunday at home against Wabash College scheduled for 3 p.m.
