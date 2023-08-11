Girls Prep Golf Barons win NE8 opener
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb opened Northeast 8 Conference play with a 157-205 victory over New Haven at Whispering Creek Thursday.
Barons Grace Pfister, Sophie Pfister and Paige Williams shared medalist honors with 38s. Grace Pfister eagled on the fifth hole.
Hannah Goodrich led the Bulldogs with 50.
DeKalb 157, New Haven 205
DeKalb: Grace Pfister 38, Sophie Pfister 38, Paige Williams 38, Jadan Tompkins 43, Addison Roberts 67.
NH: Hannah Goodrich 50, Kendyll Zimmerman 51, Olivia Long 51, Raina Alvarez 53, Diana Rhodes 68.
Knights defeat Railroaders
GARRETT — East Noble recorded its first dual meet victories in more than two years Wednesday night at the Garrett Country Club, beating the host Railroaders and Northrop. The Knights shot a team score of 219, followed by 221 for the Bruins and 236 for Garrett.
Lily Oburn earned medalist honors with a 42 for East Noble.
Churubusco bests PH
HOWE — Churubusco posted a win over Prairie Heights in an NECC golf meet on Wednesday at Cedar Like Golf Course. The Eagles carded a team score of 242; Prairie Heights had three golfers competing, one shy of the four needed for a team score.
Lilyana Johnson shot a career-best 60 to lead the Panthers. Sophia Rowlison added a 70 and Jordan Patrick a 72.
In another area match Wednesday, South Side defeated Central Noble, 217-245. Ava Baron shot a 51 to lead the Archers.
College Golf 3 Trine men All-American Scholars
NORMAN, Okla. — Trine University’s Charlie Eriksen, Mark Civanich and Kyler Rod were recently named 2022-23 recipients of the All-American Scholaar award by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
The be eligible for the GCAA All-American Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II and III and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree, and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 79 in NCAA Division III, and maintain and minimum cumulative career grade point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.
Civanich, a junior, was selected as a GCAA All-America Scholar for the second time. Eriksen, a senior, and Rod, a sophomore, were first-time recipients.
