NEW HAVEN — DeKalb’s girls had to scrap for their second win in a row, but their third in a row was never in doubt.
The Barons bolted to a double-digit lead after one quarter and rolled to a 61-28 Northeast 8 Conference win at New Haven Friday.
The three-game win streak is the longest by the Barons since 2017-18, when they won four in a row at one stretch. Friday’s lopsided win came following a hard-fought scrap with Eastside Tuesday.
“It was one of those games where we got to play everybody, all the kids who work hard in practice,” DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said. “It’s nice to see them rewarded.”
He said he was happy to get senior Aliyah Kern in for several minutes in the first half.
Ashley Cox scored a game-high 18 points to lead DeKalb (8-10 overall, 1-3 NE8). Seventeen of her total came in the first half, which ended with the Barons leading 41-12.
Evie Pepple hit four threes and finished with 12 points, and Lillie Cone added 11.
Two of Pepple’s threes came in the third quarter, and helped offset four triples from the Bulldogs (0-13, 0-4). Three of those came from Taegan Keele, who led New Haven with 17 points.
Keele’s final three got New Haven within 49-25 late in the third, but Pepple answered with two threes for the Barons, giving them a 55-25 advantage at the last stop.
No junior varsity game was played, and DeKalb used mostly JV players for the fourth quarter. Each team had just one field goal in the final period, with Sam Slavin scoring on a putback at the buzzer for the Barons.
