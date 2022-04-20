AUBURN — Waking up to snow on Monday and facing an unhappy forecast for the next day didn’t stop the boys golf teams from DeKalb and East Noble.
The Barons and Knights hit the links for a Northeast 8 Conference match in what proved to be just another cold day in a late-arriving spring.
DeKalb took the victory, counting nothing more than a 45 in defeating the Knights 167-187 at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Gavin Morr was the medalist with a 39 for the Barons, followed closely by a 41 from Grant McAfee and a 42 from Bo Potter. Caden Anderson led East Noble with a 42.
“The course was real good tonight. A little cool conditions-wise,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “This is about the same score we’ve been shooting in the cold weather. A few double bogeys here and there, but overall I’m really happy with how they played.”
Also for the Barons, Grant Stuckey shot a 45 and Kyle Toyias carded a 48.
East Noble also had 48s from Ryan Norden and Nate Bowker, and 49s from Evan Bassett and Ronan Fisher.
The Knights are ready to make some strides forward when the weather breaks.
“We a very young team, no seniors,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “We lost two seniors from last year, and we’re looking for a little of that leadership.
“We’re way behind because of the weather. We haven’t even had range time yet. The range at the course is closed. It’ll be a lot like last year. Hopefully we’ll build throughout the season and play our best golf toward the end.”
The junior varsity match also went to the Barons 190-228. Carter Valencic was the JV medalist with a 43 to lead DeKalb, followed by Grant Fetter with a 46 and Jackson Barth with a 48. Aidan McAninch shot a 53 and Adam Snyder a 60.
East Noble had four JV players, led by Caden Treesh’s 51. Other East Noble JV scores were Joey Sorrell 53, Grant Pattee 57 and Isaac Blaskie 67.
