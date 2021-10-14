College Volleyball Trine falls to No. 6 Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine’s women’s volleyball team lost to NCAA Division III sixth-ranked Calvin in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Wednesday night at Van Noord Arena. The scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.
Heidi Westra had 14 kills, seven digs and two block assists for the Knights (20-2, 5-0 MIAA).
Olivia Jolliffe had eight kills, three block assists, three digs and two assists for the Thunder (13-12, 3-2). Jacqueline Baughman had 16 assists, eight digs, four kills and one block assist. Samantha Carlin had 13 digs and two aces.
College Soccer Trine men tie with Dutchmen
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s soccer team tied with Hope at 1-1 after 110 minutes of play between two of the top teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Wednesday at Weaver Field.
The Thunder (6-6-1, 1-1-1 MIAA) were close to pulling off an upset over a Flying Dutchmen team that was receiving votes in the latest NCAA Division III poll.
Hope’s Griffin Brown scored with 48 seconds left in regulation to tie it. Tyler Murphy scored his 10th goal of the season 10 minutes, 46 seconds into the second half to put Trine in front.
The Flying Dutchmen (8-2-2, 2-0-1) outshot the Thunder 24-8 and just missing winning the match in the first overtime, but had a shot hit the crossbar.
Sophomore Troy Saylor had a collegiate career-high 11 saves in goal for Trine.
College Golf Thunder men 4th in jamboree
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine’s men’s golf team was fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree hosted by Olivet Wednesday at The Medalist.
The Thunder shot 323 and was five shots behind third-place Adrian. Calvin won with 294 and was four strokes ahead of second-place Hope. Knight Sam Holland was medalist with a 67.
Brogan Brockie led Trine with 77 and was tied for ninth individually. The Thunder also had 78 from Mitch Lowney, 83 from Mark Civanich, 85 from Carter Rang and 86 from Jack Brockie.
Two more Trine players played as individuals. Colin Crumrine shot 81 and Charlie Erikson had 83.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances from the week of Oct. 4.
Kyle Toyias set a new Auburn Bowl record for youth with an 822 series.
MEN: Moose — Matthew David 290, Jeffrey Griffith 288, 766 series, Bill Kning 278, Bill Spice 266, DeWayne Stapleton 258. Booster — Lucas Schutt 277, Kris Purdy 268, 780 series, Logan Sparkman 268, Rocky Sattison 260, Zach Dohner 256, Jordan Mansfield 256, 718 series, Mike Hasselman 253, Austin Ballentine 253. Industrial — Gary Thompson 255. Masters & Slaves — Jim Smith 266.
WOMEN: Moose — Brenda Burch 521 series. Booster —Cheyenne Woods 249, 587 series, Heather Newman 210, 555 series, Dawn Simmons 207, 560 series, Tasha Woods 201, 550 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 226, 567 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Kyle Toyias 287, 822 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 246, 639 series.
Middle School Football Baron seventh-graders win
OSSIAN — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team finished its season with a 32-0 win over Norwell.
Alex Phillilps scored two touchdowns, and Karter Freed, Drake Hall and Preston Middle all scored one for the Barons (6-2). Mathias Koehli had one extra point kick, worth two points in middle school play.
Phillips also blocked a punt and recovered a fumble.
“It was a pleasure to coach them all and we loved the desire and hunger they brought each day,” coach Brett Eltzroth said.
