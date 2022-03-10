WATERLOO — If waiting was scored at the state gymnastics meet, Lauren Blythe probably would have received a ribbon last year.
An individual state qualifier in the beam, she was the final competitor of the day. She had to wait through basically the whole meet before having her turn.
Saturday, it won't be a problem when the DeKalb senior returns to Ball State's Worthen Arena for the 50th annual state championships. She'll be going as an all-arounder after finishing sixth in the regional last week, and will have plenty to do.
"It will keep my blood pumping and make the whole day more exciting," Blythe said. "Last year I was the very last person to go at the end of the day. I had to wait all day for everybody else to compete.
"Making it for all-around is really special. It's a good way to go out."
Baron sophomore Myca Miller is where Blythe was two years ago. She qualified as an individual in the vault, and will get her first taste of competing on the big stage. She's happy Blythe will be there with her.
"I won't feel as lonely and she knows what she's doing," Miller said.
Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with competition to start at 11:45.
The Barons have been represented at state in all six years Kaitlin Wolfe has coached.
"It would be nice to take the whole team," Wolfe said. "That was a goal for them. To take two of the six is great. Two freshmen placed in the top 10 at regional. Probably next year we'll be taking more than one girl."
Blythe qualified in the bars and floor two years ago, when the meet was held in an empty arena due to COVID. She advanced to state in the beam last year.
She said floor and beam are her favorite events.
"I just feel more confident on those events," Blythe said. "They're more fun for me.
"Floor you just have to be really confident on everything, and make sure you're sticking all your landings and smiling at the judges, showing off your dance. You have to look like you're having fun. Beam you have to be really tight and hit all of your connections."
A tennis player in the spring, Blythe is one of only five all-arounders competing as individuals, according to the program for Saturday's meet.
"We'll miss her next year with our team score," Wolfe said. "In high school gymnastics, qualifying for state in the all-around is a big deal. To be one of those individuals is a big deal.
"She has to make sure to stay positive, and not let her previous events interfere with what's next."
"You have to push it off to the side and keep going," Blythe said. "You're going to mess up your whole meet if you let one thing bother you. Take a deep breath and let it go."
Miller came through in the clutch in the regional at Huntington last week, scoring a personal-best 9.325 in the vault, which left her in a three-way tie for fourth place, good enough to make it to state.
"I was really shocked. I thought 'Holy cow, I'm going to state!' Tears went straight to my eyes," she said.
Miller was bothered by an ankle injury at the start of the season, which limited her ability to practice.
"She didn't get as many numbers in at the beginning of the season as we would have liked," Wolfe said. "We felt like we were playing catch-up the whole season. She hit it at the right time."
Miller is a cheerleader in the fall and competes in track in the spring. She says a good vault starts with running very fast.
"Your run also determines how you flip, so you have to have a good run, and a good block to get off the vault so that you can set higher to actually land the vault," she explained.
"Her big thing is staying confident and doing the vaults she knows how to do," Wolfe said. "She's in the second rotation, so it's not like she'll be waiting the whole meet to compete. Do two vaults and whatever happens, happens."
