FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park simply had no answer for Elkhart Christian center Abbey McKibbin.
McKibbin scored a game-high 25 points — 19 coming in the second half — to lead the Eagles to a 48-27 win over the Panthers in Class A Sectional 51 action at Blackhawk Friday.
The loss ends Lakewood Park’s season at 10-12 and sends Elkhart Christian into tonight’s championship game against Blackhawk, a 46-37 winner over Fremont in Friday’s second game.
Elkhart Christian improved to 13-10.
With sophomore Taylor Gerke in a walking boot and not able to play, the Panthers needed someone else to step up and help junior Chloe Jolloff in the scoring column.
Sophomore Frannie Talarico provided 13 points for Lakewood Park, with four three-pointers and a free throw. Jollof finished with 10 points.
Elkhart Christian led 12-2 after a quarter with its five starters all having a hand in the scoring.
After the Eagles missed three times on their opening possession, Lakewood Park got the first points of the game when Jolloff scored in the lane 50 seconds into the contest.
Maria Youngen and Leah Burden hit threes from Elkhart Central in the opening quarter. Camille Annan, who had four steals in the game, turned one of those thefts into a layup. McKibbin and Shealey Skaggs had buckets in the paint.
Lakewood Park twice got within five in the second quarter, first on a Talarico three from the right corner with 3:48 to play, and later on a Talarico three from the left wing, which made it 16-11.
The Eagles led 19-13 at halftime.
Annan scored inside a minute into the third, and McKibbin added a bucket of her own for a 23-13 advantage.
The Panthers got on the board with two Jolloff free throws with 5:54 left in the quarter, but the Eagles ran off nine straight, including a three from Burden and a coast-to-coast score after a Lakewood miss by Annan for a 32-15 lead.
