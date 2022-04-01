College Tennis Trine men battle Hornets in loss

ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team battled longtime Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association power Kalamazoo in a 6-3 loss on Thursday.

Caleb Morris won in both singles and doubles for the Thunder (5-6, 0-1 MIAA).

Kalamazoo 6, Trine 3

Singles: 1. Ian Yi (K) def. Cole Goodman 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. 2. Gabe Vidinas (K) def. Aaron Streit 7-5, 6-1. 3. Peter Fitzgerald (K) def. Jaxon Davis 6-0, 6-3, 4. Adnan Alousi (K) def. Drew Dixon 6-0, 6-2. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Parker Foster 6-0, 6-0. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Lukas Hultberg 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Yi-Fitzgerald (K) def. Goodman-Dixon 8-3. 2. Vidinas-Alousi (K) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-4. 3. Jax. Davis-Morris (T) def. Hultberg-Foster 8-2.

