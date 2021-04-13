Girls Tennis
Knights drop opener
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Concordia on Monday.
Dorothy Tipton put up the biggest challenge for the Knights at No. 3 singles. She lost a first-set tiebreaker to Bethany Gottschalk before losing in straight sets.
Concordia 5, East Noble 0
Singles: 1. Jadyn Stevens (Cda) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-2, 6-4. 2. Shelby Schlicker (Cda) def. Bree Walmsley 6-2, 6-1. 3. Bethany Gottschalk (Cda) def. Dorothy Tipton 7-6 (6-3), 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kaylee Freking-Ruth Dolde (Cda) def. Kayla Desper-Jalyn Baxter 6-3, 6-1. 2. Hollie Johnson-Anna Pennekamp (Cda) def. Kasi Shire-Sadie Potts 6-2, 6-0.
Hornets defeat Leo
At Leo, Angola opened its season with a 5-0 victory over the Lions. Leo won the junior varsity dual 4-3.
Whitko sweeps ChargersLIGONIER — The Wildcats swept West Noble 5-0 on Monday evening.
The Chargers were able to pick up only one set victory and it came from the No. 1 doubles pair of Isabella Bartlett and Natalie Flores, who fell 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4 to Whitko’s Abby Arter and Morgan Dyck.
Whitko 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kylie Fugett (WK) 6-1, 6-2 over Avery Kruger (WN) 6-1, 6-2. 2. Jaycie Thomas (WK) 7-5, 6-1 over Tara Cross (WN). 3. Arna Arter (WK) 6-1, 6-0 over Jaci Macias (WN).
Doubles: 1. Abby Arter/Morgan Dyck (WK) 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4 over Isabella Bartlett/Natalie Flores (WN). 2. Daniella Schuman/Zoe Foutz (WK) 6-0, 6-0 over Angela Pena/Lilia Herrera (WN).
Lakewood Park falls to Blackhawk
FORT WAYNE — The Braves beat the Panthers 4-1 on Monday.
The lone win for LPCS was Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles. She won in straight sets to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Carroll shuts out Barons
WATERLOO — Carroll was a 5-0 winner over DeKalb Monday.
The Chargers’ Maggie Brennan defeated Ella Cruz 6-0, 6-0. Cecelia Martin won 6-0, 6-1 over Alli Burton and Tori Skender won 6-0, 6-2 over Lauren Blythe in singles play.
The Chargers won at one doubles with Emily Davis and Samantha Herr topping Maddie Hickman and Kenlee Dick 6-0, 6-1, and prevailed at two doubles as Kenzie Lynch and Brooke Heckman won 6-2, 6-4 over Bella Brunson and Evie Pepple.
DeKalb won 2-1 in junior varsity play with a singles win from Brooklyn Clark and a doubles win from the team of Becca Days and Katelynne Hartsough.
Prep Baseball
Chargers blanked against NorthWood
NAPPANEE — NorthWood pitcher Isaac Roberts threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 win in five innings against West Noble Monday.
Roberts struck out 11 Charger hitters and walked three.
Honets fall
HUNTERTOWN — The Angola High School baseball team traveled to Huntertown Monday night where they lost to Carroll, 13-0.
Boys Basketball
Everidge resigns at PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Tony Everidge is stepping down as Prairie Heights varsity boys basketball coach.
PH athletic director Brent Byler confirmed that resignation Monday afternoon and that it will go before the Prairie Heights Community Schools Corporation’s board of education at its meeting this coming Monday.
Everidge led the Panthers to a 41-31 record in three seasons. He was hired on about a month and a half before the 2018-19 season started after Todd Watkins resigned to tend to personal matters.
Everidge led the Panthers to two of their best seasons in program history in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Heights was the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament runner-up in both of those seasons with the solid trio of guards Mike Perkins and Brandon Christlieb and center Elijah Malone.
In 2018-19, the Panthers made a 12-win improvement in winning a program record 20 games. They were the Class 2A Westview Sectional runner-up to complete at 20-6 season, and Everidge was named KPC Media Group Coach of the Year. Then PH went 18-6 the following season.
Everidge and the Panthers were rebuilding this past season after Malone, Perkins and Christlieb graduated and went 3-19.
Everidge was an assistant coach for Brett Eltzroth’s Prairie Heights boys teams from 2007-14.
Reserve Softball
Blazers beat Central Noble
BUTLER — Sophomore Natalie Lower pitched a complete game and added a triple and drove in two runs as Eastside’s reserve team defeated Central Noble 8-2 at Butler Friday.
In the circle, Lower struck out 14, allowing one walk and two runs on four hits. At the plate, she had a triple, driving in two runs.
Timmery Rutter was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Kennedy Smyth was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Selah Bollinger was 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases.
College Golf
Trine men win Calvin Invite
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team returned to its winning ways Monday by placing first in the Calvin Invitational. The Thunder shot 303 at Watermark Country Club and finished four shots ahead of second-place Calvin. Kalamazoo was third with 310.
Freshmen Mark Civanich and Jack Brockie led the Thunder with 75s and tied for third place overall.
Trine’s Mitch Lowney tied for sixth with 76. Cameron Ruge tied for eighth with 77, and Mitch Blank had an 82. Individuals Jeffrey Uhls and Justin Glessner both shot 89.
College Tennis
Trine women fall to Kalamazoo
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team lost to Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association power Kalamazoo 7-2 in a nonconference dual on Sunday afternoon.
For the Thunder (12-3 overall), junior Ashley Spirrison won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and won at No. 1 doubles with partner Ellie Cole, a Central Noble graduate.
Kalamazoo 7, Trine 2.
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Caroline Norton 6-2, 6-2. 2. Helen Pelak (K) def. Jadyn Davis 6-3, 6-0. 3. Sophie Zhuang (K) def. Eva Morales 6-0, 6-2. 4. Renee Torres (K) def. Ellie Cole 6-0, 6-0. 5. Ella Knight (K) def. Trista Savage 6-3, 6-2. 6. Maddie Hurley (K) def. Camille Lozier 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Pelak-Zhuang 8-6. 2. Norton-Torres (K) def. Jad. Davis-Lozier 8-3. 3. Hurley-Meghan Killmaster (K) def. Savage-Andrea Jordan 8-7 (8-4).
College Baseball
Trine wins two Monday
ANGOLA — The Thunder baseball team defeated Kalamazoo in a doubleheader Monday.
Trine won 9-5 in the first game then 8-7 in the second contest.
In game one, Kalamazoo jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Trine quickly closed the gap in the second inning after an RBI-double by Matt Weis and a single by Joe Fiorucci that scored two. Shayne Devine tied the game up with a double to score Fiorucci.
The Thunder took the lead with a double by A.J. Mitchell in the bottom of the fourth that scored a run.
After Kalamazoo tied the game back up at 5-5, Adam Stefanell scored two with a single in the bottom of the fifth.
Adam Wheaton earned the win on the mound after tossing six innings, allowing five runs, three earned on 10 hits and six strikeouts.
In the second game, Kalamazoo was up 6-1 before a four-run fifth inning by Trine tightened up the score. Cory Erbskorn hit a three-run homer in the frame.
A wild pitch by Kalamazoo gave the Thunder the lead and the win in the bottom of the seventh.
Drew Cebulak ended up with the win after pitching the final two-thirds of an inning for the Thunder. He gave up no hits or runs.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports high scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of April 5.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Stan Woods for men (128 pins over average) and Heather Newman for women (150).
MEN: Moose — Mike Hasselman 276, DeWayne Stapleton 268, Ricky Lannet 264, Ryan David 266, 734 series, Mike Handley 257. Booster — John Hatfield 275, 732 series, Stan Woods 268, 728 series, Mark Medler 268, 749 series, Matt Patrick 267, Travis Eagleson 258, Travis Grigsby 257, Tim Klinker 257, Jason Flaugh 256, Aaron Bley 255. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 280, 709 series, Rob Wilson 258, Travis Grigsby 257, Tim Klinker 256, Jack Pfierman 255, Kris Levy 738 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 224, 564 series, Amy Patrick 224, 649 series, Jennifer Moring 224, 628 series, Katrina Nickerson 210, 599 series, Rachael Gardner 206, 587 series, Trina Williams 201. Booster — Heather Newman 269, 738 series, Nycole Adcox 237, 565 series.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Skyler Plummer 277, 677 series, Gavin Fites 256, Kyle Toyias 245, 665 series.
