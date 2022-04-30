KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls track and field team ran away with their seventh consecutive John Reed Relays title on Saturday.
East Noble won the relays with a team score of 141 points. Columbia City was second with 89, followed by DeKalb in third at 82, Goshen with 66.5, Eastside 58, Central Noble 47.5 and Lakeland 41.
"They realized what they can do," East Noble coach Cody Wait said. "We're a team and they realize we have to get points in every single event and that everyone contributes. And it's not just relying on one person to score all of the points."
Everyone at the meet got the full experience of a typical spring day in Indiana with wind, chilly temperatures, rain and finally sunshine.
The relays went into a lightning delay in the middle of the girls distance medley relay, forcing the event to be ran twice.
"In the DMR, Julianna Crow ran one of her best 400s and looked the strongest. I said, 'OK, now you have to run two 400s before you run a real 400," Wait said.
The Knight girls won all but one of six relays races, including the 4x100-meter relay, the 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley.
In the 4x100, Danyelle Jordan, Aaleigha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Emma Forker finished in 52.01, just ahead of Central Noble's quartet. Forker came in second in the 100 in 13.26 and won the long jump at 16 feet, 7 inches. Lillian Crow came in second at 15-6.
East Noble had the same quartet in the 4x200 and won at 1:53.10.
East Noble's 4x400 team of Julianna Crow, Lauren Munson, Megan Seymour and Lillian Crow finished in the top spot with a time of 4:22.55.
Lydia Keihn, Dakota Rodgers, Addison Lindsey and Rae David won the 4x800 in 10:35.88.
Katie West was the top area performer in the shot put. She finished second at 32-4. Her fellow thrower Sage Lawrence placed second in the discus at 92-6.
Central Noble's Ella Zolman was named the girls most valuable player after she won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.26, and she took fifth in the high jump at 4-10. She also helped the Cougars 4x100 relay team come in second.
DeKalb's Lydia Bennett won the John Reed Mile with a time of 5:27.51, beating East Noble's Addison Lindsey, who finished at 5:31.89 and her teammate Abby DeTray at 5:45.83. Scout Warner won the high jump at 5-2.
Eastside's Lilyan Kreischer crossed the finish first in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.49, ahead of the Munson at 17.64 and Blazer teammate Sydnee Kessler at 18.02.
Lakeland's Emma Schiffli won the pole vault at 8-6, followed by East Noble's Hailey Holbrook in second.
Mishawaka took home the team title on the boys side with 141 points, edging out Columbia City at 134. The host Knights finished third at 93 points, ahead of DeKalb at 73 and Lakeland 69.
East Noble had the best area group in the 4x100. Ashton Fuller, Nolan Rhoades, Logan Hatton and Lucas Freeze took second at 45.97. Freeze placed third in the 100 at 12.10, and Hatton came fourth at 12.18. The Lakers' Gonzolo Rubio, Owen Troyer, Dominic Lawrence and Andre Thompson finished third in a tight 4x200 race. They finished in a time of 1:35.96.
DeKalb's 4x800 crew of Jaren McIntire, Nate Fillenwarth, Matthias Hefty and Carter VanGessel finished second with a time of 8:39.72
Rhoades won the high jump at 6-1, and Fillenwarth placed second at 6 feet. Rhoades finished third in the long jump at 19-6.75.
VanGessel finished third in John Reed Mile at 4:31.01, and East Noble's Drew Sillaway came in right behind him at 4:31.39.
East Noble's Chris Hood and Tristen Ward finished third and fourth, respectively, in the discus. Hood had a throw of 132-7 and Ward's best throw was 126 feet.
Lawrence won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.63. Wyatt Priestley took second in the pole vault at 11 feet. Troyer won the long jump at 21-1.75.
The Barons' Wyatt Birch and Josiah Vanderhorst placed third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put. Birch's best toss was 43 feet, and Vanderhorst's best was 41-6.
John Reed Relays
East Noble H.S., Kendallville
Girls
Team Scores
1. East Noble 141, 2. Columbia City 89, 3. DeKalb 82, 4. Goshen 66.5, 5. Eastside 58, 6. Central Noble 47.5, 7. Lakeland 41.
Individual results
100 — 1. Zolman (CN) 13.26, 2. Forker (EN) 13.62, 3. Diaz Solis (G) 13.63, 4. Fleck (EN) 14.02, 5. Bolt (CC) 14.37, 6. Allen (DK) 7. Pfefferkorn (E) 14.49, 8. Akey (CC) 14.78. John Reed Mile — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:27.51, 2. Lindsey (EN) 5:31.89, 3. DeTray (DK) 5:45.83, 4. Mullinax (CC) 5:53.19, 5. Bolinger (CC) 5:55.31, 6. Rinehold (CN) 6:19.72, 7. Guzman (LL) 7:01.39, 8. Helbert (E) 7:29.10.
100 hurdles — 1. Kreischer (E) 17.49, 2. Munson (EN) 17.64, 3. Kessler (E) 18.02, 4. Lowery (DK) 18.16, 5. Miller (DK) 18.20, 6. Truelove (CN) 18.29, 7. Seymour (EN) 18.32, 8. R. Paris (CN) 19.37. 4x100 — 1. East Noble 52.01, 2. Central Noble 52.80, 3. DeKalb 53.28, 4. Goshen 54.12, 5. Columbia City 54.73, 6. Lakeland 58.54, 7. Eastside 59.55. 4x200 — 1. East Noble 1:53.10, 2. Goshen 1:58, 3. Columbia City 2:00.42, 4. DeKalb 2:04.86, 5. Central Noble 2:05.23, 6. Eastside 2:09.18. 4x400 — 1. East Noble 4:22.55, 2. Columbia City 4:24.57, 3. Eastside 4:24.62, 4. Goshen 4:40.78, 5. Central Noble 4:40.86, Lakeland 4:45.66, 7. DeKalb 5:05.68. 4x800 — 1. East Noble 10:35.88, 2. Columbia City 10:39.45, 3. Goshen 11:02.94, 4. Eastside 11:35.25, 5. DeKalb 12:11.62. Sprint medley — 1. East Noble 1:57.98, 2. Eastside 1:59.65, 3. Columbia City 2:00.14, 4. Goshen 2:00.24, 5. Central Noble 2:01.08, 6. Lakeland 2:10.36. Distance medley — 1. DeKalb 12:16.25, 2. East Noble 12:22.86, 3. Goshen 12:26.50, 4. Columbia City 13:04.64, 5. Eastside 13:14.92.
High jump — 1. Warner (DK) 5-2, 2. Rettig (LL) 5-0, 3. Geiger (E) j4-10, 4. Price (CC) j4-10, 5. Zolman (CN) j4-10, 6. Quake (EN) 4-8, 7. Hudson (EN) 4-4, 8. Kessler (E) j4-4. Long jump — 1. Forker (EN) 16-7, 2. Crow (EN), 3. DeVoe (G) 14-8 ¼, 4. Miller (DK) 14-2, 5. Worman (CN) 13-11, 6. Carroll (DK) j13-11, 7. Richmond (CC) 13-9, 8. Rodriguez Duran (G) 13-8 ¾. Pole vault — 1. Schiffli (LL) 8-6, 2. Holbrook (EN) j8-6, 3. Dunham (CC) 7-6, 4. Van Houten (CC) 7-0, 5. Slavin (DK) j6-6, 6. Anglemeyer (G) j6-6, 6. Lott (CN) j6-6. Discus — 1. VanderWey (G) 94-8, 2. Lawrence (EN) 92-6, 3. 3. Thompson (CC) 91-1, 4. Fordyce (DK) 83-5, 5. Thompson (LL) 82-5, 6. Mack (E) 74-3, 7. Munoz (LL) 72-7, 8. Clifford (CC) 71-7. Shot put — 1. H. Thompson (CC) 38-0, 2. West (EN) 32-4, 3. VanderWey (G) 31-7, 4. Cole (EN) 30-6, 5. A. Thompson (LL) 29-6, 6. Gawthrop (CC) 29-3, 7. Schackow (LL) 28-5, 8. Hartleroad (E) 27-4.
Boys
Team Scores
1. Mishawaka 141, 2. Columbia City, 3. East Noble 93, 4. DeKalb 73, 5. Lakeland 69.
Individual results
100 — 1. Woods (M) 11.90, 2. Sievers (CC) 11.92, 3. Freeze (EN) 12.10, 4. Hatton (EN) 12.18, 5. Shearer (CC) 12.21, 6. Landry (M) 12.29, 7. Gentis (DK) 12.40, 8. Troyer (LL) 12.54. John Reed Mile — 1. Hoopingarner (M) 4:29.97, 2. Hall (CC) 4:30.31, 3. Van Gessel (DK) 4:31.01, 4. Sillaway (EN) 4:31.39, 5. Baushke (M) 4:34.81, 6. Mills (CC) 4:38.31, 7. Wachtman (LL) 4:39.50, 8. Hefty (DK) 4:43.66.
110 hurdles — 1. Lawrence (LL) 15.63, 2. Jewett (M) 15.64, 3. Baker (CC) 16.07, 4. Wise (M) 16.16, 5. Rhoades (EN) 17.31, 6. Fuller (EN) 17.31, 7. Quintanilla-Labios (LL) 19.68, 8. Worden (DK) 21.66. 4x100 — 1. Mishawaka 45.08, 2. East Noble 45.97, 3. Lakeland 46.05, 4. Columbia City 46.64, 5. DeKalb 48.78. 4x200 — 1. Columbia City 1:35.19, 2. Mishawaka 1:35.93, 3. Lakeland 1:35.96, 4. East Noble 1:39.11, 5. DeKalb 1:50.66. 4x400 — 1. Columbia City 3:38.78, 2. Mishawaka 3:43.85, 3. DeKalb 3:49.19, 4. East Noble 3:54.94. 4x800 — 1. Columbia City 8:37.91, 2. DeKalb 8:39.72, 3. Mishawka 8:49.18, 4. East Noble 9:23.11, 5. Lakeland 9:30.58. 4x400 — 1. Columbia City 3:38.78, 2. Mishawka 3:43.85, 3. DeKalb 3:49.19, 4. East Noble 3:54.94, 5. Lakeland 4:02.33. Sprint medley — 1. Columbia City 1:40.81, 2. Mishawaka 1:42.18, 3. East Noble 1:42.78, 4. Lakeland 1:46.95, 5. DeKalb 1:54.40. Distance medley — 1. Columbia City 9:47.85, 2. Mishawaka 9:59.52, 3. East Noble 10:09.86, 4. DeKalb 10:28.82, 5. Lakeland 10:39.93.
High jump — 1. Rhoades (EN) 6-1, 2. Fillenwarth (DK) 6-0, 3. VanSkyhawk (M) j5-10, 4. Thomas (M) j5-10, 5. Smith (CC) j5-10, 6. Penrod (DK) 5-6, 7. Lawrence (LL) j5-4, 8. Malcolm (CC) j5-4. Long jump — 1. Woods (M) 21-1 ¾, 2. Troyer (LL) 20-0 ¼, 3. Rhoades (EN) 19-6 ¾, 4. Jewett (M) 19-2, 5. Crosson (CC) 18-10, 6. Smith (CC) 18-8 ½, 7. Fillenwarth (DK) 17-6 ½, 8. Fuller (CN) 17-3 ¼. Pole vault — 1. Litherland (CC) 12-0, 2. Priestley (LL) 11-0, 3. Stahl (CC) 10-6, 4. Troyer (M) 9-6, 5. Snyder (M) 9-0, 6. Yoder (LL) 8-0, 7. Meyer (DK) 7-6, 8. Brinker (EN) 7-0. Discus — 1. Mosier (CC) 138-3, 2. Brown (M) 134-9, 3. Hood (EN) 132-7, 4. Ward (EN) 126-0, 5. Brown (DK) 121-6, 6. Munoz (LL) 116-6, 7. Vanderhorst (DK) 114-3, 8. Kyler (CC) 110-6. Shot put — 1. Nowacki (M) 44-8, 2. Moiser (CC) 43-7, 3. Birch (DK) 43-0, 4. Vanderhorst (DK) 41-6, 5. Hood (EN) 40-7, 6. Hesting (CC) 39-3, 7. Leighty (EN) 39-0, 8. Raber (LL) 36-6.
