Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.