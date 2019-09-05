WATERLOO — DeKalb put together a nice run of points to build a lead in all three games in Wednesday’s volleyball match with North Side.
The Legends didn’t go quietly in any of the three, but the Barons never were in serious danger in any of the games. Scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-15.
The opener stayed close until Hope Moring’s ace and Kaila Barkhaus’ kill helped to ignite a small run that sent DeKalb ahead 12-7. The lead was no smaller than four the rest of the way.
Olivia Fetter’s kill later boosted the margin to 16-10, and a kill by Barkhaus made it 20-13. A tip by Addison Freed and a kill from Paige Pettis helped close out the win.
Barkhaus delivered an ace to spark a run of eight straight points in the middle game. Pettis had three kills during that stretch, twice sending errant passes by Legends to the floor. Christina Yarian added back-to-back kills as the Barons jumped ahead 12-4.
Another big run of points, this time with Pettis serving, put the Barons in position to end the game early. Kills by Fetter and Yarian sandwiched an ace by Pettis, giving DeKalb an 18-6 bulge.
North Side got life from some power serving from Nevaeh Beeching, who helped her team slice the lead to 19-11. Successful attacks by Noelle Thompson and Gracie Lichtsinn pulled the Legends to within nine before kills by Yarian and Pettis finished off the game.
North Side was within 8-6 in the third game before Aiva Ring served four points, the last on Moring’s kill, for the Barons. Another quick burst with Pettis at the service line put the hosts up 16-7, and Natalie Hughes served a run of points to push the lead to 23-8.
Jamie Hickey tried to serve the Legends back into it as they scored six quick points to get within 23-14 before the Barons closed up shop.
