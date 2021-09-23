Malaivanh

Lakeland running back Kham Malaivanh looks for running room with blockers in front during last week's game at Angola.

 Mark Murdock

At this point, I feel like Charlie Brown.

I’m so hopeful that THIS is going to be the week that I make my way to the top of the standings and reign supreme over the rest of the KPC Sports staff.

I have felt this way for the last couple of weeks, similar to how Charlie Brown feels like THIS is going to be the time Lucy won’t pull the football out and he won’t end up on his keyster.

THIS is going to be the week when Ken Fillmore and his fraudulent picks are incorrect and I surpass him for the No. 1 spot. I’m half-tempted to pick the opposite of everyone of his choices. But I believe that has been the strategy of Brice Vance, and it’s not working out so well for him.

Here’s this week’s perfect picks!

East Noble over Norwell

Visitors will be angry after a close loss last week.

DeKalb over Huntington North

Barons finally get in the win column.

Angola over Fairfield

The Hornets need this one to stay alive in the conference race.

Central Noble over Lakeland

A Laker letdown plus confident Cougars equals a win for the away team.

Garrett over West Noble

Railroaders have sights set on conference title and get halfway there with this win.

Eastside over Prairie Heights

Blazers are too overwhelming for Panthers.

Churubusco over Fremont

See above.

Leo over Bellmont

Lions keep rolling towards NE8 title.

New Haven over Columbia City

Bulldogs catch Eagles looking ahead to final three weeks, which are daunting.

Carroll over South Side

Archers compete for a half, but it isn’t enough.

Standings

Ken Fillmore 41-9

Hannah Holstein 39-11

Jeff Jones 38-12

Brice Vance 38-12

Mark Murdock 32-18

Week 5 Results

Leo 40, East Noble 32

Lakeland 30, Angola 28

Central Noble 56, Fremont 12

Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28

Churubusco 35, Prairie Heights 0

Eastside 42, Garrett 14

West Noble 13, Fairfield 6

Fillmore’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. Huntington North

3. Angola

4. Central Noble

5. Garrett

6. Prairie Heights

7. Churubusco

8. Leo

9. Columbia City

10. Carroll

Jones’ Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Angola

4. Central Noble

5. Garrett

6. Eastside

7. Churubusco

8. Leo

9. Columbia City

10. Carroll

Vance’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. Huntington North

3. Angola

4. Central Noble

5. Garrett

6. Eastside

7. Churubusco

8. Leo

9. Columbia City

10. Carroll

Murdock’s Picks

1. East Noble

2. DeKalb

3. Angola

4. Lakeland

5. Garrett

6. Eastside

7. Churubusco

8. Leo

9. Columbia City

10. Carroll

Hannah Holstein is KPC Media Group's sports prognosticating cow. She can be reached at hannahholstein@kpcmedia.com or on Twitter at WondercowKPC.

