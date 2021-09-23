At this point, I feel like Charlie Brown.
I’m so hopeful that THIS is going to be the week that I make my way to the top of the standings and reign supreme over the rest of the KPC Sports staff.
I have felt this way for the last couple of weeks, similar to how Charlie Brown feels like THIS is going to be the time Lucy won’t pull the football out and he won’t end up on his keyster.
THIS is going to be the week when Ken Fillmore and his fraudulent picks are incorrect and I surpass him for the No. 1 spot. I’m half-tempted to pick the opposite of everyone of his choices. But I believe that has been the strategy of Brice Vance, and it’s not working out so well for him.
Here’s this week’s perfect picks!
East Noble over Norwell
Visitors will be angry after a close loss last week.
DeKalb over Huntington North
Barons finally get in the win column.
Angola over Fairfield
The Hornets need this one to stay alive in the conference race.
Central Noble over Lakeland
A Laker letdown plus confident Cougars equals a win for the away team.
Garrett over West Noble
Railroaders have sights set on conference title and get halfway there with this win.
Eastside over Prairie Heights
Blazers are too overwhelming for Panthers.
Churubusco over Fremont
See above.
Leo over Bellmont
Lions keep rolling towards NE8 title.
New Haven over Columbia City
Bulldogs catch Eagles looking ahead to final three weeks, which are daunting.
Carroll over South Side
Archers compete for a half, but it isn’t enough.
Standings
Ken Fillmore 41-9
Hannah Holstein 39-11
Jeff Jones 38-12
Brice Vance 38-12
Mark Murdock 32-18
Week 5 Results
Leo 40, East Noble 32
Lakeland 30, Angola 28
Central Noble 56, Fremont 12
Columbia City 51, DeKalb 28
Churubusco 35, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 42, Garrett 14
West Noble 13, Fairfield 6
Fillmore’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Huntington North
3. Angola
4. Central Noble
5. Garrett
6. Prairie Heights
7. Churubusco
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
Jones’ Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Angola
4. Central Noble
5. Garrett
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
Vance’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. Huntington North
3. Angola
4. Central Noble
5. Garrett
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
Murdock’s Picks
1. East Noble
2. DeKalb
3. Angola
4. Lakeland
5. Garrett
6. Eastside
7. Churubusco
8. Leo
9. Columbia City
10. Carroll
