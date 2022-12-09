College Volleyball Hartsough, Catamounts reach NIVC quarters
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Lakeland High School graduate Bailey Hartsough and the Western Carolina Catamounts reached the quarterfinals of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. But their season ended with a home loss to Southern Mississippi Wednesday at the Ramsey Center, 22-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Hartsough had a team-leading 22 kills with 14 digs, five assists and a block assist for Western Carolina, who finished 20-13.
The Catamounts won their first two matches of volleyball’s version of basketball’s NIT tournament at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, last Saturday and Sunday. They beat the host Flames in round one last Saturday 15-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, then beat Toledo in a second-round match last Sunday 25-14, 30-28, 25-22.
On Sunday, Hartsough had eight kills, seven digs, one ace and one assist. The sophomore outside hitter had 11 kills, seven digs, three aces and a block assist against Liberty last Saturday.
Hartsough played in 110 sets over 31 matches this season and made 30 starts. She was second on the Catamounts in kills with 288 and had a .179 hitting percentage. She also had a .938 serve receive percentage (638-680), 315 digs (third on the team), 38 aces, 32 assists and 27 total blocks, including 24 assists.
Schermerhorn, Purdue win NCAA Tourney match
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Purdue outlasted Tennessee 14-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 in a first-round match of the NCAA Tournament on Dec. 2 at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
The Boilermakers lost to the host Cardinals, the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 last Saturday evening. Purdue finished its season 21-11.
Last Saturday, Purdue senior libero Maddie Schermerhorn had 19 digs and five assists in her final match of the season. The West Noble graduate had had 18 digs, eight assists and an ace against the Lady Vols on Dec. 2.
Schermerhorn played in 110 sets this season and had 508 digs. That averages 4.62 digs per set, which is among the best in the country from Power Five schools and she is one of three Boilermakers in program history to have that many digs per set. She also had a .943 serve reception percentage (534-566), 110 assists, 24 aces and three kills.
Snyder plays in NCAA Tournament
MILWAUKEE — Hamilton junior Cait Snyder played in her second straight NCAA Tournament for Ball State, but in a bigger role for the Cardinals than last year.
The Cardinals lost to Marquette in a first-round match on the Golden Eagles’ home floor on Dec. 1, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.
Snyder, an Angola High School graduate, had 10 kills and a .350 hitting percentage. She also had two digs and a block assist.
Ball State finished 24-9. It won its second straight Mid-American Conference championship with a 15-3 record in conference play, and lost to Bowling Green in the MAC Tournament championship match.
Snyder was second on the Cardinals in kills with 298 and she only played in 91 sets. She led the team in kills per set at 3.27. She also had 38 digs and 31 total blocks, including 26 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.