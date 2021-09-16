There have already been a couple of big games that are in contention for game of the year status, and tonight’s Leo-East Noble game has the making of fitting in that category.
Both teams enter ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, both are undefeated and both have dominated through the first four weeks.
It’s a matchup of the last two Northeast 8 Conference champions and has been the Class 4A Sectional 19 championship matchup the last two seasons. It brings in a lot of hype. Let’s hope it delivers.
Leo at East Noble
Records: Class 4A No. 3 Leo 4-0, 2-0 Northeast 8 Conference; 4A No. 6 East Noble 3-0, 2-0 NE8
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville, and 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Leo won 53-14 at home over New Haven. EN won 45-7 at DeKalb.
Last meeting: Knights won 10-0 at Leo on Nov. 6, 2020 in a Class 4A sectional final.
This game will be fun for so many reasons. It’s littered college talent everywhere, including multiple NCAA Division-I players on both sides. This game has the likelihood of deciding the Northeast 8 because of the lack of challengers early on.
The Knights will have to slow down and limit the big plays of the Lions rushing attack that averages over 335 yard per game. Their misdirection-style of offense is led by the three-headed monster of Ethan Crawford, Mason Sheron and Carson Hoeppner. The trio has 913 rushing yards combined with 17 total touchdowns and are averaging well over 10 yards per carry. Kaeden Miller is another dangerous option out of the backfield.
On offense, East Noble will have to utilize everyone. From Kainon Carico, Nick Munson and Ethan Nickles on the ground to Munson, Nickles, Rowan Zolman and Brett Christian through the air.
It’s the first big test for sophomore quarterback Zander Brazel, who has been very good to start his career. He has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 533 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also shown that he’s a capable runner with four rushing touchdowns.
It would be surprising if this game turned into a blowout, which leads to the thinking that this will be a back-and-forth contest, and whichever team has the ball last will win. Neither team has been in that situation yet this season. The average margin of victory both teams is 35 points or more.
Garrett at Eastside
Records: Garrett 3-1, Class 2A No. 5 Eastside 4-0
Media: Eastside Blazers channel on YouTube, wawk.com
Last week: Garrett won 28-0 at Lakeland. Eastside won 20-13 at Churubusco.
Last meeting: Blazers won 40-0 at Garrett on Sept. 18, 2020.
This one has the makings of another classic in the latest Train Game battle. While it doesn’t count as a conference game, you can bet Garrett coach Chris DePew and Eastside coach Todd Mason had this date circled on their calendars a long time ago.
Both teams are off to great starts this season, and a win in this rivalry game could propel the winner to even more success.
The Railroaders are getting solid production from junior running back Robert Koskie (101 rushes, 442 yards, three touchdowns), sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle (47-for-74 passing attempts, 518 yards, five TDs) and senior receivers Trey Richards (13 catches, 201 yards, three TDs) and Christian Hess (19 catches, 167 yards, two TDs). Lytle has scored five times on the ground as well.
On defense, Richards has 27 solo tackles and 16 assists for a team-best 43 total tackles. Junior Cody Bickley (37 tackles), and seniors Lukas Swager (33 tackles), Carson Harter (32) and Mathew William (32) and sophomore Kaiden Colburn (three interceptions) are all major contributors for Garrett.
Host Eastside is led by senior quarterback Laban Davis, who has completed 35-of-53 passes for 540 yards and seven touchdowns. On the ground, he leads the team with 622 yards on 97 rushing attempts and nine scores. Junior Dax Holman also helps move the chains, adding 314 yards on the ground and 96 yards through the air.
Senior Gavin Wallace has caught nine passes for 155 yards and four scores while classmate Dylan Bredemeyer has seven catches for 116 yards.
On defense, junior Dackotia Reed (29 tackles), senior Kyler Bibbee (28), Holman (25), juniors Briar Munsey (23) and Carsen Jacobs (20) and senior Johnny Eck (18) are Eastside’s main stoppers. Senior Bobby Davis has three sacks and Bibbee has 2.5.
Central Noble at Fremont
Records: Central Noble 4-0, 1-0 Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division, Fremont 2-2 overall
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), wawk.com, Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: Central Noble defeated visiting Prairie Heights 28-0. Fremont lost at home to Fairfield 51-12.
Last meeting: Cougars won 35-34 in overtime at home on Sept. 18, 2020.
Cougar senior Will Hoover is third in the state in rushing, according to statistics compiled statewide on maxpreps.com, with 784 yards, but more players have emerged for Central Noble during its strong start as coach Hayden Kilgore has tried to preserve Hoover recently and keep him off the field on defense.
The schedule is getting tougher on the Eagles. Fairfield cured its ills for a week and ran all over them for its first win of the season. Some freshmen are getting regular repetitions on the offensive and defensive lines for first-year Fremont coach Trevor Thomas.
Central Noble will have motivation. Kilgore said his team did not play a clean game last week against Prairie Heights while being dominant for the most part. The Cougars have to play at their best to grow toward bigger challenges down the final stretch of the regular season.
DeKalb at Columbia City
Records: DeKalb 0-4, 0-2 NE8; Columbia City 3-1, 2-0 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network; WJHS (91.5 FM, Columbia City).
Last week: DeKalb lost 45-7 at home to East Noble. Columbia City won 49-21 at Huntington North.
Last meeting: Eagles won 13-12 in overtime at Waterloo on Sept. 18, 2020.
The Barons face another of the NE8’s leading offenses. The Eagles are third in the conference at 339 yards a game. They feature a three-year starter at quarterback in Greg Bolt, who has thrown for 268 yards.
Columbia City also has the conference’s No. 2 rusher in junior Ethan Sievers, who has 478 yards and five TDs. On defense, Senior Ryan Elsten and junior Josh Arntz are among the NE8 leaders in tackles and tackles for loss.
Most of DeKalb’s offense has been through the air. The Barons rank second in the league at 151 yards a game. Sophomore Tegan Irk (59-138-5, 605 yards) leads the conference in completions, attempts and yards.
Logan Shultz-Montoya has 15 catches for 160 yards and Donnie Wiley has 11 for 131.
The Barons have the league leader in tackles for loss in Nate Williams with nine. He has been in on 40 total tackles, second in the conference.
Lakeland at Angola
Records: Lakeland 1-3, 0-1 NECC Big School Division; Angola 2-2, 1-0 NECC Big
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Hometown Media on Facebook and YouTube
Last week: Lakeland lost 28-0 to visiting Garrett. Angola won 38-10 at West Noble.
Last meeting: Hornets won 49-27 at Lakeland on Sept. 18, 2020.
Two things stood out for Lakeland last week that do not bode well for tonight.
One, Garrett got back to its basics and pounded the Lakers on the ground. Robert Koskie had 140 of the Railroaders’ 177 rushing yards.
Two, the openings the Lakers had in the passing game against Churubusco (which was without Nick Nondorf in the secondary in Week 2) and Prairie Heights were not there last Friday.
New starting quarterback Deion Marshall has a lot to learn, but it takes a team to figure things out. In the Lakers’ shutout losses to Garrett and South Bend St. Joseph, Marshall was 4-of-19 passing for 24 yards with seven interceptions. Most of his five interceptions last week were deep balls to a receiver with two Garrett defenders nearby while the Lakers were down at least three scores in the second half.
The Hornets are experienced in the secondary to limit Lakeland. Even though quarterback Tyler Call and dynamic running back Andre Tagliaferri got nicked up in the second half at West Noble, Angola will certainly have Finley Hasselman, who has feasted on most area teams over the past couple of years. Hasselman ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns in 16 attempts at Lakeland last year.
Even if Angola has to play sophomore backup Micah Steury under center and get him more acclimated into the offense, it’s going to be about playing at the point of attack. After being overwhelmed by Leo and Chelsea, Michigan, earlier this season, the Hornets will definitely play with enough of an edge in their homecoming game.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights
Records: Churubusco 2-2, 0-1 NECC Small; Prairie Heights 2-2, 0-1 NECC Small
Media: Panther Sports Network on Facebook
Last week: Churubusco lost 20-13 at home to Eastside. Prairie Heights lost 28-0 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Eagles won 42-0 at home on Sept. 18, 2020.
The Eagles appear to be turning a corner even after a tough loss to Eastside last week, and the Panthers look be turning in the opposite direction being shut out in the last two weeks.
Churubusco’s offense should be able to run wild on a Panther defense that has allowed some big performances the last two weeks. Central Noble racked up over 300 yards of offense last week, and the Eagles have the capability of doing the same with the likes of Nondorf and quarterback Riley Buroff. The Panthers’ Hunter Allen and Justus Spriggs will have to live in the backfield to slow down the Eagle offense.
For Heights to give themselves a chance, they will have to get Cam Hall and Jaden Daniels going on the ground against the likes of Hunter Bianski and Cullen Blake and control the clock to keep the Churubusco offense on the sidelines. Hall and Daniels have shown they can rip off a couple big runs. A few of those in this game will go a long way in keeping the game within reach.
West Noble at Fairfield
Records: West Noble 1-3, 0-1 NECC Big; Fairfield 1-3 overall
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: West Noble lost 38-10 at home to Angola. Fairfield won 51-12 at Fremont.
Last meeting: Falcons won 41-7 in Ligonier on Sept. 18, 2020.
The Chargers are not as bad as the score indicated against Angola last week. West Noble has players on both sides of the ball who can be impact players.
Freshman Seth Pruitt is a revelation at running back that the Chargers needed. Drew Yates is a capable passer but needs his receivers to hold on to the ball.
With the Falcons running a triple-option offense, it will key for the West Noble defense to remain discipline. The Chargers were able to do that last week against Angola, but they allowed too many big plays early on. Braxton Pruitt, Zach Beers, Mike LeCount and Peter Bradley will have to do their job on every play and not get caught up in the misdirection.
College Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) at Trine Thunder
Records: Mount St. Joseph 1-1, Trine 1-1
Media: Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com
Last week: MSJ won 33-14 at home over Alfred, New York. Trine lost 31-30 at home to Rose-Hulman.
Last meeting: N/A. First ever meeting will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Angola.
The Lions are another new opponent on the Thunder’s upgraded non-conference schedule. MSJ was 5-1 against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rivals last spring, with its only loss coming at home to Rose-Hulman 31-21 in the season opener.
Mount St. Joseph opened its season with a 36-20 loss to Albion on Sept. 4. The Britons are the defending Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion and outscored the Lions 14-0 in the third quarter after turning the ball over twice earlier in the stanza. The second Albion touchdown was on a 69-yard punt return and the Britons took a 29-15 lead into the final quarter.
Sophomore dual threat quarterback Josh Taylor is in his second season as MSJ’s starter. He has completed 71% of his passes (37-52) for 387 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception. Taylor also leads his team in rushing with 210 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.
Taylor’s top targets are senior receiver Austin Brock (14 receptions, 149 yards, 3 TDs) and sophomore receiver Joey Newton (9 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD), who also had 24 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Leading The Mount on defense are sophomore linebacker Anthony Wright (16 tackles, including 11 solos, and a forced fumble) and senior linebacker Jonathan Finn (13 tackles, including 7 assists and a sack).
The Lions have six takeaways, including two interceptions by junior DeShawn Starks, and five turnovers. They allow 164.5 rushing yards per game at 4.4 yards per carry.
MSJ was in control last week, taking a 33-0 lead early in the fourth quarter before Alfred (0-2) got its two touchdowns in the final 5 and a half minutes. Two Alfred quarterbacks combined for 7-of-20 passing for 33 yards and two interceptions, and they were sacked four times.
Trine battled and fought back against the Fightin’ Engineers this past Saturday despite struggling to run the football. The Thunder cut a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to one with under two minutes to play, then was stopped attempting to go for two points and the lead.
Thunder junior Alex Price was 17-of-34 passing for 257 yards and a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyran Pearson late in the fourth quarter. Price also ran for 40 yards and two scores. Connor Arthur from nearby Bryan, Ohio, had three catches for 89 yards.
Nice to see Price push the Thunder down the field with his right arm, but Trine will be hungry to re-establish itself on the ground after being held to 59 yards at 1.6 yards per carry by Rose-Hulman.
