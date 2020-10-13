Football EN-Bellmont now at East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — The varsity football game between East Noble and Bellmont will now be played at East Noble.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m., and the gates will open at 6pm.
East Noble is allowed to have 500 people on its home side. Players, cheer and band members can buy up to four tickets starting tomorrow. Any left will go to East Noble students.
Volleyball
DeKalb gets one win at Whitko Saturday
SOUTH WHITLEY — DeKalb won one of its matches at the Whitko Invitational Saturday.
The Barons defeated North Miami (25-15, 25-11), but fell to Colulmbia City (25-21, 25-20), Whitko (15-25, 25-17, 15-10) and Snider (25-23, 25-9).
In their opener against Columbia City, the Barons’ Hope Moring had 16 assists, including the 1,000th of her career. She also had two aces and five digs.
Addison Freed had seven kills, an aces and two digs, and Paige Pettis had four kills and six digs. Brenna Spangler, Autumn Straw and Christina Yarian had two kills each.
Paige Snider had four kills, and ace and two digs in the victory over North Miami. Moring had 12 assists, two aces and three digs, and Yarian had four kills, an ace and two blocks.
Aiva Ring had two aces and four kills. Brooklyn Barkhaus made her varsity debut with an ace, a kill and four digs. Bella Hansen also played in her first varsity match and had two aces and two digs.
Pettis had five kills, five aces and six digs against the host Wildcats. Moring had 16 assists, an ace and three digs, while Snider had three aces and eight digs.
Spangler had three kills and a block, and Yarian also had three kills. Brooklyn Barkhaus had seven digs, Kaila Barkhaus had four, Ring had two and Juli Plummer had one.
Moring had 12 assists and four digs in the loss to Snider. Pettis had six kills and three digs, and Straw had three kills.
Snider had three kills, two aces and a block. Hansen had five digs, Ring had three and Kaila Barkhaus had one.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl lists best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Oct. 5.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Rocky Barrand for the men (168 pins over average), Joan Chavez for the women (104) and Danny Gowgiel for youth (92).
MEN: Moose — Davie Thies 257, Taylor Schwartz 256, 701 series. Booster — Taylor Schwartz 266, Michael Wallace 257, Matt Englehart 257, Chad Griffith 255, Jeffrey Griffith 255, Dave Thies 255. Northeast Indiana Classic — Jason Flaugh 269. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 266, 750 series.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 225, 599 series, Rachael Gardner 222, 627 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 209, 529 series, Liz Winsley 208, 532 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 257, 659 series, Jennifer Moring 244, 611 series. Adult-Youth — Megan Books 212, 544 series.
YOUTH: Adult-Youth — Danielle Wilson 506 series. Majors — Kyle Toyias 266, 662 series, EmmaRose Gowgiel 227, 595 series, Elizabeth Jones 504 series.
Youth Basketball Registrations being taken for Junior Hornet League
ANGOLA — Registrations are being accepted for the Angola Junior Hornets League for boys from kindergarten to fifth grade. The league starts on Oct. 31 and will run through mid-December.
Angola High School boys basketball coaches and players will run practices and develop the youth on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The youth will then play two games on Saturday mornings.
League participants will also receive a jersey and be able to scrimmage at halftime of AHS home boys basketball games. A tournament will be held on the last weekend of the season.
The fee is $45 per child. Make checks payable to Angola Boys Basketball. Register by mail to Angola Middle School, Attention: Brandon Appleton, 1350 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703. Register online at ticketracker.com.
To ask questions on the league, contact the AHS boys basketball coaching staff. Reach Appleton by phone at (765) 210-1868 or by email at bappleton@msdsc.us. The emails for the assistant coaches are as follows: Steve Helm at s6helm@hotmail.com, Ben Smith at coachbensmith13@gmail.com and Jason Clune at jclune@msdsc.us.
