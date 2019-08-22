Girls Golf
Barons top Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb defeated New Haven 201-243 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Wednesday.
Freshman Lilly Cone was medalist with a 44 to lead the Barons. Kayla Fleming shot 47, and Ally Stuckey had 48.
DeKalb also had 62 from Addison Ruby and 66 from Tabitha Butler.
Garrett falls to PH
HOWE — Prairie Heights defeated Garrett 206-214 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on the front nine at Cedar Lake Golf Course Wednesday.
The Panthers were balanced with their top four scores in the low 50s, led by Haylee Henderson's 50. Renae Meek shot 51, Amelia Johnston had 52 and Madison Kain had 53. Kennedy Myers scored 52.
Railroader Sarah Cooper was medalist with a 47, and teammate Abby Cooper fired a 48. Garrett also had 55 from Madison Flaugh, 64 from Courtney Barse and 67 by Jess Culbertson.
College Volleyball
Trine women picked 5th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University's women's volleyball team was picked to finish fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released on Thursday.
Calvin was picked to win the conference, receiving 64 points and all eight first-place votes from the rest of the MIAA. Hope was picked second and received Calvin's first-place vote. Coaches are not allowed to pick their own teams in the poll.
Alma was picked third with 50 points, followed by Albion (41), Trine (33), Saint Mary's (25), Adrian (24), Olivet (21) and Kalamazoo (9).
The Thunder were 11-12 last season. Leading returning players are juniors Sarah Toles (121 kills, 67 total blocks last season) from Kendallville, Madison Munger (254 kills, 36 total blocks in 2018) and Lindsey DeCamp (391 digs, 46 aces in 2018).
"It's a new year and a new team and we are excited about this season," Trine coach Jamie Wozniak said. "We lost a lot of senior leadership last season but I am excited to see what our new leaders will do with the chance to step up."
The Thunder will open their season in the Illinois College Invitational next Friday and Aug. 31.
College Soccer
Thunder men picked 4th in MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University's men's soccer team was picked to place fourth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches poll, which was released on Wednesday.
NCAA Division III power Calvin was picked to win the league with seven points. The Knights received seven first-place votes.
Hope was picked second with 17 points, followed by Adrian (20), Trine (23), Kalamazoo (31), Albion (36), Alma (42) and Olivet (48). The Bulldogs received a first-place vote.
The Thunder had a major turnaround season last year for new coach David Jacobs, going 13-3-2 overall and winning an MIAA Tournament first-round match. Trine lost in the conference tournament semifinals at Adrian in a shootout, but won the most matches in a season since 2011.
Returning for the Thunder are 2018 MIAA Newcomer of the Year Noah Aljabaly (19 goals, 5 assists, 43 points), sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Medina (0.91 goals against average, 7 shutouts), senior defender Ryan Craig and sophomore midfielder Brian Morris (4 goals, 3 assists).
Trine opens its 2019 season next Friday at Earlham for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Pro Baseball
TinCaps lose at Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — Fort Wayne rallied to tie Dayton late Wednesday night, but lost to the Dragons 6-4 at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps (24-34 second half, 57-69 overall before Thursday night) scored three runs after two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Ethan Skender had a two-run single, then Ripken Reyes drove in the tying run with a double.
The Dragons broke the 4-4 tie with two runs in the eighth. Claudio Finol had a run-scoring single, then Morgan Lofstrom scored on a wild pitch from Ramon Perez (1-5).
Reyes hit a solo home run in the first inning. Efrain Contreras started for Fort Wayne and allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks in five innings while striking out three.
