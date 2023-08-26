BUTLER — Control the line of scrimmage and let your athleticism do the rest.
That was the formula the Adams Central Flying Jets followed in a convincing 42-7 week two victory over host Eastside at Butler Friday.
The Jets, ranked second in the Class A polls and fresh off back-to-back trips to the state finals, scored on four first half possessions to take control of the game.
Senior fullback Keegan Bluhm scored two first-half touchdowns on runs of three and five yards. Senior quarterback Jack Hamilton added a pair of scores, both on one-yard sneaks.
“Adams Central is a really good football team, and physically, they played a fantastic game tonight,” Eastside coach Alyx Brandewie said afterwards.
“We just didn’t respond quite as well as we needed to in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Some of our youth showed up tonight, and we didn’t do a good enough job — it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job of getting us ready to play.
“It’s real simple. It starts with the coaching staff on down through the players. We were not as ready to roll as I thought we would be, I thought we could be tonight,” Brandewie said.
Bluhm put the Jets on the scoreboard just over four minutes gone in the opening quarter with a three-yard run.
After the Blazers went three-and-out, the Jets looked to threaten again, with Bluhm rushing twice for first down yardage. Following an Adams Central penalty, Bluhm coughed up the ball, with Eastside’s E.J. Miller recovering at the 38 to end the threat.
The Blazers, however, couldn’t get untracked and punted.
Taking over at their 40, the Jets needed seven plays to cover the distance.
A quartet of runners — Hamilton, Bluhm, senior Ryan Tester and junior Aaron Hirschy — took turns before Hamilton scored from the one with 11:21 left in the second. Trevor Currie’s second kick of the game made it 14-0.
Eastside strung together three first downs, with quarterback Wyatt Davis and tailback Linkin Carter each ripping off 14-yard gains and Carter adding another first down pickup.
The Blazers reached the Jets’ 28, but Carter was thrown for a loss of two, had a short gain on second down and two incomplete passes resulted in a turnover on downs.
Adams Central needed just three plays — including a 61-yard run by Hamilton to the Eastside 10 — to reach the end zone. Bluhm’s short run and Currie’s kick made it 21-0 with 3:49 left in the half.
The Jets’ defense forced another three-and-out, setting up one last scoring drive before the half ended.
Just like the last possession, Hamilton kept the ball on a quarterback sweep, turned the corner, and found plenty of open space for a 60-yard pickup to the one. He scored on the next play to make it 28-0.
The hosts responded with their only scoring drive of the night.
The big play for the Blazers was a Davis to Miller pass that covered 61 yards to the Adams Central 10. Davis scored on a short touchdown run and Ethan Barnes’ kick made it 28-7 at halftime.
Bluhm scored on a two-yard run with 7:59 left in the third. The Jets scored once in the fourth, on a five-yard run by junior Matt Heiser with 6:04 to play. Currie’s kick created a 35-point margin, with the remainder of the game played with a running clock.
Next up for the Blazers (1-1) is West Noble in a non-conference game between Northeast Corner Conference Small and Big Division opponents. The Chargers topped Eastside in overtime last year. West Noble is 2-0 following its 20-12 win over Wawasee.
“We’ve got to go back to work. We’re a young football team right now with some guys banged up,” Brandewie said. “We’ve got another test coming next week with West Noble, no doubt about that, so it’s right back to work and keep building, one step at a time, and one day better.”
Asked if there were any positives that could come out from this loss, the Blazer coach responded, “It was a good opportunity for a lot of our sophomores that have to play, to play in a big football game for the first time.
“Those reps add up and those reps are valuable moving forward,” he said. “There were some moments tonight where they did some things that sophomores do because it’s the first time under the lights in a big game.
“All in all, it’s a good learning experience for them, for us, for me, to move forward from, to grow from. We’re back to work in the morning and we’re going to get one day better tomorrow.”
