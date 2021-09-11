DECATUR — Strong winds are known to have golfers muttering under their breath.
They don’t seem to bother the DeKalb girls golf team, however.
After the Barons set their season best for nine holes on a blustery day Tuesday at Bridgewater, they were greeted by swaying trees again for the Northeast 8 Conference tournament Saturday at Cross Creek.
Led by NE8 individual champion Lillie Cone’s 78, the Barons took 16 strokes off their best 18-hole score and shot 372 to place third in the conference.
Three of DeKalb’s five players earned all-conference honors. Cone made the first team, Sophie Pfister placed eighth with a 90 to make the second team, and Kaitlin Traylor’s 99 was good enough for 15th place and All-NE8 honorable mention.
“We were two shots out of second (host Bellmont shot 370), and that would have been huge,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We had a couple of personal bests. Our No. 5, Natalie (Fordyce), shooting 60 (on the front nine), that was amazing, and then Lillie Cone taking home the conference championship.”
Columbia City, which ran the table in regular-season dual matches at 7-0, won with a score of 345 to secure its third consecutive conference championship. The Eagles had the next three best scores after Cone: Abby Pequinot second at 81, and Lindsay McCammon and Lily Fowler taking places three and four after both shot 86s.
Cone was equally happy for her own victory and DeKalb’s solid team performance.
“I hit it well off the drive and I made a few big putts,” she said. “My chips could have been better. I had good holes, bad holes. I think our team did very well overall. We can make it out of sectional if we play like we did today.
“It was pretty windy. It was a struggle. This course is very challenging to me. You have to hit a lot of straight shots and make some putts. The greens are really fast and don’t stick.”
East Noble’s lone competitor, Gracie Schoof, shot a personal-best 100.
“Tough day to play, tough course, tough conditions,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “She probably left a couple of shots out there, she’d tell you that. I’m proud of her. She’s come a long way.”
Schoof and her only teammate (Addison Meyer) had the extra challenge of going it alone all season.
“It’s been tough all year because we haven’t been able to post a score to compete,” Buchs said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the two girls we have to go and compete every match like we do have something to compete for when we are just playing for ourselves.
“You don’t have anybody else to feed off. A lot of times there are threesomes, and there are two of them and you’re out there by yourself. I’m proud of the girls this year.”
DeKalb’s other scores were Delaney Cox 105 and Fordyce 123.
Columbia City coach Andrew Thompson was happy to see his team persevere in the blustery conditions.
“It was a tough day out there. The wind was crazy all day,” Thompson said. “(The ground) is hard, it’s a fast track. The whole field struggled here and there. We’re happy with the performance for sure.
“To get three of the top five all-conference, that says something about how hard they’ve worked. You don’t win these just showing up, you have to earn it. We won by a considerable margin today, but you still have to give the maximum effort to get the result you want.”
Northeast 8 Girls Golf
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 345, 2. Bellmont 370, 3. DeKalb 372, 4. Huntington North 378, 5. Leo 408, 6. Norwell 430, 7. New Haven 496, 8. East Noble incomplete.
First-team All-NE8: 1. Lillie Cone (DK) 78, 2. Abby Pequignot (CC) 81, 3. Lindsey McCammon (CC) 86, 4. Lily Fowler (CC) 86, 5. Grace Dill (HN) 88, 6. Dana Shirack (Bel) 88, 7. Megan Stephan (Bel) 88.
Second-team All-NE8: 8. Sophie Pfister (DK) 90, 9. Niya Bell CC) 92, 10. Jara Hockemeyer (Bel) 92.
Honorable mention All-NE8: 11. Leyna Macke (Bel) 93, 12. Toni Miller (Leo) 95, 13. Alexis Marbaugh (Bel) 97, 14. Haley Newton (HN) 99, 15. Kaitlin Traylor (DK) 99, 16. Miranda Freeman (Leo) 99.
Columbia City 345 — Pequignot 39-42 81, McCammon 44-42 86, Fowler 45-41 86, Bell 46-46-92, Hall 49-53 102.
Bellmont 370 — Hockemeyer 50-42 92, Macke 46-47 93, Schirack 48-40 88, Marbaugh 47-50 97, LeMaster 56-58 114.
DeKalb 372 — Cone 39-39 78, Pfister 44-46 90, Traylor 47-52 99, Cox 55-50 105, Fordyce 60-63 123.
Huntington North 378 — Dill 45-43 88, Stephan 45-43-88, Roth 53-50 103, Hoch 55-51 106, Newton 47-52 99.
Leo 408 — M. Freeman 51-48 99, T. Freeman 52-60 112, Houtz 51-51 102, Miller 47-48 95, Cain 55-57 112.
Norwell 430 — Double 57-48 105, Fisher 58-48 106, Heaston 60-51-111, Bynum 50-58 108, Lenwell 59-62 121.
New Haven 496 — Alvarez 64-60 124, Zimmerman 65-60 125, Cooper 60-63 123, Coomer 64-60 124.
East Noble — Schoof 51-49 100.
