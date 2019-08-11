KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb’s Ally Stuckey and Lakeland Madison Keil played together all day long and finished in second and third, respectively, at the East Noble Invitational at Noble Hawk on Saturday.
Bishop Dwenger freshman Amy Frazier won individual medalist honors with a 75, besting Stuckey’s 77 and Keil’s 79.
Frazier’s low score led the Saints to a first-place finish with a team score of 355. Concord finished just behind Dwenger in second with 356. Warsaw came in third at 360, ahead of DeKalb at 375.
East Noble came in fifth at 379, Lakeland finished in eighth at 408 and Garrett scored a 489 for 12th.
After Stuckey, the Barons’ next best finisher was Lillie Cone, who had never played a round of 18 holes before Saturday, with an 85. Kayla Fleming shot 96, followed by Tabby Butler with 117 and Addison Ruby at 121.
Sadie Edsall was the second best finisher for the Lakers with 106, ahead of Tatum Retterbush’s 111, Kylee Watkins at 112 and Amelia Johnson with 121.
The host Knights were led by Carly Turner with 89. Jasmine Freeman carded a 94, just ahead of Kayla Desper with 96. Shay Swager scored 100, and Gracie Schoof shot 123.
Madison Flaugh led the Railroaders with 113, and Abby Weaver hit 116. Jess Culbertson hit 136, and Courtney Barse scored 124.
Hornets win Fremont Classic
In Angola, the Hornets girls golf team took home the Fremont Fall Classic trophy Saturday, shooting a team total of 391 to win the invitational.
The host Eagles finished runners up at 410, while Churubusco (428), Fairfield (443), Prairie Heights (475), Westview (508) and Woodlan (526) also competed.
Hornets senior Teryn Stanley’s 18-hole score of 86 led all golfers, while teammate Maddie Herman’s 89 placed her second overall in the meet. Katie Smith (103), Victoria Miller (113) and Ann Reiniche (113) also scored for Angola.
Halle Tanner’s 94 led the Eagles in the meet, with freshman Kenadee Porath placing second on the team with a 97. Tanner’s 46 on the front nine was tied with Stanley for the best mark through the first half of the course, but she shot a 48 on the back nine (Stanley tallied a 40) to fall behind in the standings. The rest of Fremont’s card consisted of Katie Baker (101), Janessa Ritter (118) and Rylee Boyd (129).
For Churubusco. Breanna Lehman’s 103 led the way, with Kenzie Tonkel (104), Molly Geiger (107), Kaitlynn Shull (114) and Audrey Huelsenbeck (136) also scoring.
Amelia Johnson paced the Panthers in the invite, shooting a 108 while Haylee Henderson (115), Renae Meek (125), Madison Kain (127) and Kennedy Myers (140) followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.