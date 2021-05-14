WATERLOO — The Next Gen Stats enthusiasts would have loved it.
DeKalb had its ace pitcher, Aric Ehmke, on the mound, and scored seven runs in the first inning to give him a big lead with which to work. The Barons’ percentage of winning had to be pretty high.
The numbers didn’t lie, with Ehmke throwing a five-inning no-hitter and the Barons invoking the 10-run rule with three runs in the last of the fifth in an 11-1 Northeast 8 Conference win over Bellmont Thursday.
“That set the tone for the game, when you have your quality pitching on the mound and you go out and put up a big number in the first,” DeKalb coach Tim Murdock said. “That’s as about as good a way as is possible to start a game.”
Ehmke struck out 13, often fooling Braves hitters and having them chase pitches in the dirt. Bellmont was able to cash in on two DeKalb errors to score an unearned run in the fourth.
“Ace is going to be Ace,” Murdock said. “It’s getting to the point where you expect quality outings from him all the time. Hats off to him for his no-hitter.
“He was in command pretty much most of the game. He changed speeds a little. Our catcher, Kaden Greer, did a good job blocking him up on a lot of those balls in the dirt. That was a pretty good battery tonight.”
The Barons (13-8 overall, 4-1 NE8) scored one run on a wild pitch, then got some clutch two-out hitting in their big inning. Bellmont starter Chase Lenegar was pulled after walking three of the first seven hitters, and surrendered a two-run single to Logan Stahly.
Blake Lude greeted reliever Austin Christner with an RBI double, and Bryce Dobson got an RBI single when his bouncer to first base took a bad hop. Six of DeKalb’s seven runs in the inning scored after two were out.
“It looked like we might have to settle for one, then Stahly gets a big hit and Lude drives in another one, and the next thing you know, we’re kind of on cruise control,” Murdock said.
Parker Smith’s sacrifice fly made it 8-0 in the second. DeKalb couldn’t score in the third even after the Braves walked the bases loaded with no outs.
Kobe Baker induced a grounder that resulted in a force play at home, then ended the threat on a flyout and a strikeout.
Baker got in trouble in the fifth, however, when he hit Alex Leslie and Ehmke with pitches back-to-back with one out. Steele Jackson hit an RBI double to deep left, and Nolan Nack’s two-run single brought the margin to 10 and ended the game.
Leslie had a double and was on all four times up in the leadoff slot. Nack had two hits for the day as DeKalb collected eight as a team.
