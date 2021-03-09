FREELAND, Mich. — Trine men’s basketball players took top awards from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which released its all-conference cage squads on Tuesday.
The 17-0 Thunder men swept the MIAA Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards for the second time in three years. Junior guard Nick Bowman was named league MVP and freshman center Emmanuel Mengnanglo was named MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Bowman and sophomore forward Brent Cox were picked to the All-MIAA First Team by league coaches. Junior guard Bryce Williams was selected to the Second Team.
Trine’s women’s basketball had three players earn all-conference honors. Junior guards Tara Bieniewicz and Kayla Wildman made the All-MIAA First Team and junior center Kelsy Taylor was picked to the Second Team.
For the men, Bowman led the league in scoring at 22.2 points per game, field goals (44-of-77) and steals (59) and was second in assists (51). Bowman scored in double figures in all but one game with 11 games of 20 or more points and two games of 30 or more points, including a career-high 35-point effort against Olivet College on Feb. 13.
Mengnanglo becomes the youngest Trine player to earn MIAA Defensive “MVP” honors after leading both the team and the MIAA in blocks with 29 and a 1.7 blocks per game average. He had a single-game high of six blocks against Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) University in mid-November and then had a four-block effort against Calvin University in a MIAA Tournament game on Mar. 4.
Mengnanglo finished second behind Cox in team rebounding with 4.6 rebounds per game and averaged 5.9 ppg on 55.4% shooting from the field (46-83).
Cox was second on the team in scoring at 14.0 ppg in 17 games. He shot 52% from the floor (90-173), including 48.6% from three-point range (17-35). He led the team in rebounding at 5.2 boards per game and also tallied 22 assists, 14 steals and nine blocks. He scored in double figures in 14 games during the year with a career-high effort of 23 points against Hope College on Feb. 20.
Cox tallied 21 points in the tournament title game against Albion, including the go-ahead points on a three-point play en route to the victory.
Williams started all 17 games and finished third on the team in scoring at 10.5 ppg while shooting 45.7% from the floor (59-of-129). He led the team, and finished second in the MIAA, in three-point shooting with 41 makes and 94 attempts. He scored in double figures in 11 games and that included a career-best 19 points against Olivet Feb. 13 highlighted by a career-high six triples. He tied Bowman for second on the team in assists this season with 51 and had 23 steals defensively.
For the women, Bieniewicz led the 14-3 Thunder in scoring with 10.8 points per game while shooting 40.4% from the floor (55-136). The majority of her shot attempts came from behind the three-point line where she made a team-high 35 triples in a team-leading 85 attempts for a 41.2 shot percentage. Her three-pointers made and attempts totals also led the conference.
Bieniewicz scored in double figures in 10 games with a season-high 19 points in her final game of the year against Hope in the MIAA Tournament championship game Saturday. Additionally, she averaged 2.6 rebounds per game to go along with 24 assists and 14 steals.
Wildman was third on the team in scoring at 9.2 ppg. In 15 games played, she shot 36.4% from the floor (44-121) and shot 33.8% from three-point range (24-71). She also made 76.5% of her free throws (26-34), averaged 2.4 rpg, and compiled 21 assists, 16 steals and eight blocked shots.
Taylor was second in the team in scoring at 9.3 ppg. She posted eight games of 10 or more points and that included a career-high 20 points in a win against Alma on Feb. 11. She had one double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds against Siena Heights (Mich.) University on Nov. 8.
Taylor led Trine and was among the MIAA leaders in rebounding at 5.7 boards a game and was second on the team in blocks with 12. She also had 16 assists and seven steals during the season.
Hope swept the conference major awards. Senior guard Kenedy Schoonveld was picked the MIAA’s Most Valuable Player, and senior forward Olivia Voskuil was chosen as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Albion senior post standout and Woodlan High graduate Rain Hinton from Fort Wayne was also among the All-MIAA First Team selections.
