FREMONT — Seven different players figured in the scoring as the Eastside Blazers cruised to a 49-0 win at Fremont Friday.
The Class 2A Blazers, ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press poll and seventh in the latest Indiana Football Coaches Association poll, compiled 402 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Laban Davis had touchdown runs of 9, 33 and 3 yards, and touchdown passes of 9 and 15 yards.
For the game, Davis completed 9-of-12 passes for 185 yards and rushed five times for 78 yards. Carsen Jacobs caught four passes for 112 yards.
Dax Holman had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 9-yard touchdown catch. Gavin Wallace caught a 15-yard scoring pass. Binyam Biddle made all six extra-point kicks.
In the third, reserve quarterback Wyatt Davis had a 3-yard touchdown run for Eastside, with Kyle Yoder kicking the extra point.
Fremont finished with 110 yards of total offense. Quarterback Buck Behrman completed 10-of-27 passes for 56 yards.
Bremen 37,
Prairie Heights 14
BREMEN — At Bunge Field in Bremen, the Lions were opportunistic in a homecoming victory.
Bremen (4-3) led 21-6 at the half, and Angel Estrada added three field goals in the second half to help the Lions’ cause.
Cam Hall had a five-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for the Panthers (2-5). Luke Severe threw a 9-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass to Hunter Allen late in the fourth quarter.
