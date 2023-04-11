Prep Softball Cougars rally to beat EN, FHS
FREMONT — Class 2A ninth-ranked Central Noble came out on the winning end of an 11-9 Northeast Corner Conference slugfest against Fremont on the road Tuesday evening.
The Cougars (6-0 overall) rallied from a 7-1 deficit in this one, taking a 9-7 lead with seven in the top of the fifth. Fremont tied it in the bottom of the frame with a pair of runs. Central Noble was able to retake the lead with two in the top of the seventh and close out the Eagles in the bottom of the frame.
Kyndal Pease and Avery Deter each went 2-for-4 with three runs scored to lead Central Noble. Kate Gannon was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs to pace the Eagles.
In Albion on Monday, the Cougars scored two in the bottom of the sixth to tie it and the game-winning run in the seventh to walk off with a 5-4 victory over East Noble.
Freshman Grace Swank was 2-for-3 and was the winning pitcher for the Cougars with 13 strikeouts.
Abby Hile was also 2-for-3 for CN. The Cougars outhit the Knights 9-8 and made no errors in the contest.
Ellie Rouch was 3-for-4 for East Noble with two singles and a home run. Freshman Abby Alwine hit her first high school home run, and Sadie Helmkamp went 2-for-3.
Heights beats Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Prairie Heights defeated Lakewood Park Christian 12-1 in five innings on Monday.
Emily McCrea was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs batted in and two stolen bases for Heights. She also struck out the side in her lone inning of pitching.
Savana Phares was 2-for-2 for PH with a triple, three runs scored, and RBI and a stolen base. Lilli Howe had three stolen bases and two walks.
Trinity Pratt was the starting and winning pitcher for Prairie Heights. She allowed one hit in two scoreless innings and struck out three. Madison Strater struck out three in two innings of relief, and also had a double and an RBI.
Riah Johnson drove in Grace Merkel for LPC’s lone run. Lakewood Park pitchers combined for seven strikeouts.
Chargers downed by NorthWood
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to NorthWood 10-7 on Monday.
The non-conference game got wild in the later innings. The Panthers scored four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings. The first four-run inning broke a 2-2 tie.
Freshman Leah Rowe was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored for NorthWood.
Prep Baseball Churubusco loses to Fairfield
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 15-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
Keegan Miller and Landon Miller combined on the one-hit shutout for the Falcons. Keegan Miller started and got win, striking out six over the first four innings.
Keaton Blessing picked up the lone Churubusco hit. Wyatt Marks walked and was hit by a pitch. The Eagles (1-3, 0-1 NECC) drew two walks and was hit by three pitches.
Garrett tops Woodlan
GARRETT — Garrett scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a 3-3 tie in defeating Woodlan 9-3 on Monday.
Luke Holcomb had two doubles, a walk, three runs scored, a run batted in and stole a base for the Railroaders. Calder Hefty reached base four times with a single, a double, a walk and being hit by a pitch. He also stole a base, scored a run and drove in three runs.
Grant Byers started on the mound and got the win for Garrett. He allowed three unearned runs and five hits in five innings, walked one and struck out four. Elijah Chapman finished with two scoreless innings of relief.
Blazers rout Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Eastside beat Leo 12-2 in five innings Monday.
The Blazers led 8-0 after two innings. Dackotia Reed and Caeden Moughler drove in three runs each for the Eastside.
Panthers defeat Hamilton
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Hamilton 11-1 in five innings on Monday.
Corbin White scored for runs for the Panthers. Mason Jolloff and Ethan Young combined for eight strikeouts pitching.
Gabe Dager and Kayden Kirtley drove in two runs each for LPC. Carson Boles and Wes Harms each had two runs. Dager also had two hits.
Chargers lose at NorthWood
NAPPANEE — West Noble lost to NorthWood 11-1 in six innings on Monday in the Panthers’ new baseball stadium.
Brooks Ruisard started pitching and took the loss. He allowed four runs and four hits in four innings and struck out three.
Jordan Eash, Jonathan Schwartz, Elijah Bacon, Bailey Ruisard and McKale Bottles had a hit apiece for West Noble.
Sophomore Mason Warren was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in for the Panthers.
Hornets beat by Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — Angola lost to Carroll 11-1 in six innings on Monday.
Payton Fulton had the Hornets’ lone hit. Korbin Roan scored Angola’s lone run in the sixth inning. Landon Leach was the starting and losing pitcher, going the first three and one-third innings.
Girls Prep Tennis Hornets top New Haven, Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Angola opened the season with a 3-2 victory at Leo on Monday, then handled New Haven 5-0 Tuesday on Wright Courts.
The Hornets won all three singles matches in straight sets in Amy Buchs’ head coaching debut Monday with sophomore Ava Harris had No. 1, freshman Maya Harris at No. 2 and senior McKenna Powers at No. 3.
On Tuesday, Angola also won the junior varsity dual 3-0.
Tuesday’s results
Angola 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) def. Kendall Rowland 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maya Harris (A) def. Elia Colin 6-0, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Alex Buchanan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs (A) def. Jessica Didion-Aaliyah Casino 6-3, 6-3. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber (A) def. Brooke Thornhill-Nakia Capers 6-2, 6-2.
Monday’s results
Angola 3, Leo 2
Singles: 1. Ava Harris (A) won 6-2, 6-2. 2. Maya Harris (A) won 6-1, 6-0. 3. McKenna Powers (A) won 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Alli Christman-France Krebs (A) lost 6-0, 6-1. 2. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber (A) lost 6-0, 6-0.
Carroll spoils DeKalb’s opener
WATERLOO — DeKalb opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Carroll Monday.
DeKalb’s point came at one doubles where Kennlee Dick and Maddie Hickman won a super tiebreaker in the third set to take a 6-2, 6-7 (3-6), 10-4 victory.
The Chargers took the junior varsity match 6-4.
Knights fall to Cadets
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble opened its season with a 5-0 loss to Concordia on Monday.
The junior varsity dual was tied at 4. Winning for the Knights were Makenna Strohm at No. 2 singles 9-7, Georgia Bradley at No. 3 singles 8-3, the No. 1 doubles team of Cayden Hulbert and Kaitlyn Moore by an 8-1 score and the No. 2 doubles team of Shaina Shae Coil and Madalyn Green, 8-1.
Concordia 5, East Noble 0
Singles: 1. Lauren Harris (Con) def. Bree Walmsley 6-2, 6-2. 2. Ruth Dolde (Con) def. Sadie Potts 6-1, 6-4. 3. Emma Jansing (Con) def. Brooke Lindsey 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Anna Pennekanp-Abby Scheiderer (Con) def. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards 7-5, 6-3. 2. Katie Jones-Camie McConkey (Con) def. Payton Quake-Keegan Ball 6-1, 6-3.
College Lacrosse Trine women beat at Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team to to Hope 20-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Tuesday afternoon.
Elena Salazar led the Flying Dutch (5-5, 2-0 MIAA) with four goals.
Danielle Gargiulo had three goals for the Thunder (3-4, 0-2). Brooke Hoag and Alyssa Lahutsky also scored. Maddy Kasten made 12 saves in goal.
College Golf Trine men win Tyler Memorial; Thunder women 2nd
PORTAGE, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team won the Steven Tyler Memorial Monday while the Thunder women finished second at The Moors Golf Club.
The Thunder “A” team won the men’s tournament with 305. Adrian was second with 308. Trine’s “B” team was fourth with 319.
Mark Civanich was tied for second overall with 72 to lead the Thunder “A” team. Mitch Lowney and Carter Schnipke both fired 75s and tied for fourth.
Charlie Eriksen shot 82 and Carter Rang had 88 for Trine’s top team.
Kyler Rod led Trine’s “B” team with 78 and tied for eighth overall.
The Thunder also had Nick Coccaro with 79, East Noble graduate Ryan Gienger with 80, Sean Hogan with 85 and Mitch Blank with 90.
In the women’s tournament, the Thunder were second to Adrian, 336-360.
Reagan Guthrie paced Trine with 83 and tied for second overall. Maire Sullivan and Grace Dubec tied for fourth with 86. Calley Ruff had 95 and Bailey Bravata shot 96.
The Thunder also had a “B” team that shot 383 and finished fifth. Grace Thiele led this squad with 93.
Trine also had 95s from Caroline Boyd and Anabelle Burkholder, Payton Ault had 100 and Sophie Argyle had 110.
College Tennis Trine men handle Alma
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s tennis team defeated Alma 9-0 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual out at the Ryan Tennis Center Monday afternoon.
The Thunder had a couple tough matches in the dual, but still won them all the improve to 9-4, 2-1 in the MIAA.
Trine 9, Alma 0
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. August Sack 6-3, 6-0. 2. Andrew Spirrison (T) def. Caleb Schuring 6-0, 6-0. 3. Elijah Schilthuis (T) def. Jake Lasceski 6-2, 6-2. 4. Aaron Streit (T) def. Thomas Manko 6-1, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Walker Michaels 6-4, 3-6, 10-6. 5. Caleb Morris (T) def. Ashton Trnka 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Streit (T) def. Sack-Schuring 8-2. 2. Goodman-Dixon (T) def. Manko-Michaels 8-2. 3. Schilthuis-Nicholas Jen (T) def. Lasceski-Trnka 8-6.
College Triathlon Trine women receive awards
TEMPE, Ariz. — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team recently received awards from the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
Based on their individual performances in the NCAA Division III Women’s Collegiate Triathlon Championships in Tempe in November, seven Thunder triathletes received CTCA All-American honors.
Amira Faulkner was named a First Team All-American. The senior was individual runner-up for her second straight year and led Trine to a second-place team finish at nationals.
Grace Huisman, Alexandria Smith and Fremont’s Katie Berlew were named Second Team All-Americans. Samantha Weaver, Rebecca Schaffner and Summer South were honorably mentioned. All seven of those Trine triathletes finished inside the top 20 of the national meet.
The Thunder were picked as a Scholar All-American team by the CTCA with a collective grade point average of 3.2.
Faulkner, Huisman, Smith, Berlew and Schaffner were named CTCA Scholar All-Americans. To be named a CTCA Scholar All-American, student-athletes must have a 3.5 GPA or higher and finish inside the top 20 at nationals.
College Basketball Trine women finish in final national polls
Trine University’s women’s basketball team finished in a couple of final national polls for the 2022-23 season.
The Thunder were 14th in the final D3hoops.com poll and 15th in the final Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll for NCAA Division III.
Coach Andy Rang’s Trine team finished 23-7 and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament with wins over Washington University-St. Louis in the first round and Loras (Iowa) in round two. The Thunder shared the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season championship with Hope.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances for the week of April 3.
Bowlers of the week were Gary Brown for men (148 pins above average), Heather Newman for women (175) and Kealey Konkle for youth (98).
MEN: Moose — Jeff Louden 299, Travis Thompson 278, 708 series, Mike Hasselman 268, Dewayne Stapleton 260, Ty Cowan 259, Dave Thies 257, Matt David 257, 746 series. Booster — Mike Hasselman 269, Aaron Bley 266, Chad Griffith 259, Chris Toyias 257, Dave Thies 252, Jason Flaugh 252. Friday Trio — Tate Harris 255. Masters & Slaves — Kris Levy 279, Rocky Sattison 255.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 207, 581 series, Ashley Eddingfield 202, 505 series, Brook Surfus 532 series. Coffee — Jane Ellert 532 series, Monica Dietrich 506 series. Booster — Heather Newman 265, 754 series, Dawn Simmons 228, 559 series, Nycole Adcox 208, 512 series. Industrial — Sue Shaffer 530 series. Thursday Ladies — Liz Winsley 505 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 256, 653 series, Nycole Adcox 217, 547 series.
YOUTH: Josh Wirges 229, Elizabeth Jones 224, 590 series, Adam Snyder 205, Ray Chalfin 204, Hayden Dibble 202, Harlee Toy 199, 529 series, Bridget Dunn 519 series, Juli Plummer 505 series.
