WOODLAN — Leo’s fans loved it when the threes were flying in Wednesday in their Class 3A boys basketball sectional game against Angola.
What happened on the other end of the court may have been the most important for the Lions in their 64-38 victory.
Leo limited the Hornets to only three baskets in the second half as they pulled away. Angola was 3-of-20 from the floor in the last two quarters.
The Lions made four threes in a fast start in the first quarter and four more later, and had their running game going as they headed into the semifinals on Friday.
Leo (19-4) will take on Bishop Luers in Friday’s second game. Bishop Dwenger (11-9) and Concordia (8-14) will start the night’s action at 6 p.m.
Four of Leo’s first five baskets were threes as they bolted to a 16-6 lead. Angola (12-13) then buckled down and allowed just one field goal over the next 6 1/2 minutes.
The Hornets crept within 19-16 on a court-length dash with a rebound by Joel Knox, and were within 23-19 on a three by Brian Parrish, but the Lions spread the lead back to nine by the half.
Call’s three was the only Angola bucket in the third quarter, however, as the Lions opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run. The lead was 51-33 as the quarter ended on a three-point play by 6-foot-6 senior Zack Troyer, and the Hornets could get no closer.
Call and Knox scored 12 each for the Hornets. Blake Davison had 20 to lead four Lions in double digits. Ayden Ruble had 13, Troyer finished with 12 and D.J. Allen scored 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.