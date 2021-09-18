ANGOLA — Trine made more stops on the money downs in the second half, then had to stop the dynamic quarterback Josh Taylor and his Mount St. Joseph offense at the end for the win.
The Lions went for two and the win after Taylor connected with Austin Brock for a 20-yard touchdown pass on third down in overtime. But the Thunder forced an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion attempt and held on to win 31-30 at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Trine (2-1) took advantage of face mask and defensive pass interference penalties with the first possession of overtime. Alex Price just crossed the goal line on a 1-yard plunge, and Ryan Hibbets kicked the extra point to put the Thunder ahead 31-24.
Then the Lions (1-2) responded by converting on a third down-and-5 play as Taylor found Brock wide open at the goal line near the Trine sidelines to get within one.
Then it was a similar situation on the other side from last week and the offense once again did not get the go-ahead two points and the pass was incomplete. Trine went for two late in the fourth quarter at home against Rose-Hulman on Sept. 11 and did not get it in a 31-30 loss.
“I’m proud of our guys. Our team grew up a lot today,” Thunder coach Troy Abbs said.
“We’re playing great teams with great quarterback play. Mount St. Joe has a great quarterback, Rose-Hulman had a great quarterback had a great quarterback last week. Centre will have a great quarterback next week. Adrian and Albion will have great quarterbacks,” he added. “To win these type of games, you have to take it from them. They’re not going to give it to you.”
Trine took a 21-10 halftime lead away from The Mount by getting its defense on the field following that up with scores.
Xaine Kirby ran up the middle and took it to paydirt from 72 yards out to put the Thunder in front with 2 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter. Hibbets booted the extra point and Trine led 24-21.
Mount St. Joseph grinded out a drive through the middle of the fourth quarter, but Trine held the Lions to a field goal. Kyle Farfsing connected from 28 yards out to tie it at 24 with 4:24 left in regulation.
MSJ converted on third down eight times in 10 attempts in the first half and with its lone overtime possession. It was 4-of-11 in third-down conversions in the second half.
“We made some mental errors in the first half. We lost our eye discipline,” Thunder defensive coordinator Ben Cullen said. “I’m proud of how we played in the second half. Our leaders stepped up. Everybody stepped up and did their job.”
Abbs said, “We challenged our best players to be great players at halftime. I thought our great players played uninspired football in the first half. Our veteran players stepped up. Our coordinators Coach Cullen and Coach (Jacob) Kinsey called one of the best halves in Thunder football history.
“Xaine Kirby did what Xaine Kirby does. Alex delivered when he needed to.”
Kirby ran for 184 yards on 23 carries for Trine. Price threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. He was 7-of-23 passing for 116 yards and threw two interceptions.
Abbs said his top four tacklers from Saturday followed it up with elevated play in the second half. Tyler Pollard had 10 tackles, including seven assists. Linebacking sidekick Kyle Naif had nine tackles, including six assists, and three quarterback hurries. Defensive lineman Jamon Gibson had eight tackles, including four solos, and two quarterback hurries. Safety Keysean Amison had seven tackles, including six solos, and two pass breakups.
Taylor was 22-of-41 passing for 225 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions. He also ran for 107 yards on 26 carries. Austin Brock had seven receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Trine will play at Centre, Kentucky, next Saturday night to complete its non-conference schedule.
