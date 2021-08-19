Lakewood Park boys soccer fans will want to be sure to pick up a roster when attending their team’s games this season.
After winning back-to-back sectional titles and a regional two years ago, the Panthers lost nine starters from last year’s 12-4 team and will have a new look to their lineup.
“There is a great opportunity for players to step up,” third-year coach Daron White said. “We know we will struggle at times as we learn and adjust throughout the season.
“One of our big goals will be to stay healthy. If we stay healthy and learn to play great team defense, we will have an opportunity to defend our sectional title.”
Junior midfielder Weston Roth and senior keeper Luke Carnahan — the hero of the Panthers’ penalty-kick shootout win over Blackhawk Christian in the sectional final — are the key returnees. Carnahan will have to adjust with a less-experienced defense in front of him.
Senior Nick Owens has transferred to Lakewood Park after playing there as a freshman, but will be limited early by a knee injury. Junior Gabe Hallam is back after a year away from the team. He was a starter as a freshman.
2020: 8-7-2, 5-2 NECC
The Railroaders will try to reload after losing some key players, including all three of their all-conference selections.
Senior midfielder Josh Thrush and senior defender Thomas Loeffler return and will be team captains for coach Doug Klopfenstein in his 20th year. Senior keeper Nick Barden and sophomore keeper and defender Braydon Kennedy are also back.
Senior forward Joey Silva, and senior defender Jasen Bailey return after lettering last year. Junior defender Graydon Clingan, junior midfielder Peyton Simmons and sophomore midfielder Chase Leech are also back.
“It’s no secret we lost a lot in talent and numbers,” coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “However, the expectations for Garrett boys soccer will never change.
“We will work, we will be physical and we will never quit. Hopefully this transfers into wins, but even if it doesn’t, we will always leave the field with a sense of accomplishment.”
DeKalb
2020: 3-13-1, 2-5 NE8
The Barons will field a veteran lineup in coach Jarrod Bennett’s second season, and look to better last season’s finish.
Three of four return on the back line with senior Alden Lewis, and juniors Grant Houser and Nick Roberts.
DeKalb also brings back 75% of its goal scoring, led by senior Jace Benson and juniors Korbin Gillian and Carric Joachim. Junior Nate Fillenwarth and sophomore Carter Neumann return in the midfield.
The Barons have already had misfortune, losing senior Jacob Ley to a knee injury.
“The coaching staff is very excited to put new pieces together for competition,” Bennett said. “With a full preseason of hard work and drive, DeKalb has a mix of seasoned upperclassmen and driven underclassmen.
“We are bigger, faster, smarter and more disciplined than the previous season.”
Angola
2020: 12-5-1, 6-2 NECC, NECC regular season champion, Class 3A West Noble Sectional runner-up
It all came together for coach Nathan Wilz in his first season with the Hornets. He had 12 seniors to work with, and that helped in building a solid defensive foundation that keyed the team’s success.
Angola will be a different team with that group graduated. Senior midfielder AJ Hersel is the lone starter back and was a key offensive player in 2020. Also returning are senior Walker Blaschak, junior Brady Wright and sophomore Cameron McGee.
Newcomers to watch are freshmen Cameron Steury and Weston Gray.
“We are looking forward to working with this very young group,” Wilz said. “We are transitioning from a senior laden roster to a varsity lineup that has more underclassmen than upperclassmen. Although we are young, I look forward to us still being competitive throughout the year.”
Prairie Heights
2020: 4-14, 0-7 NECC
Isaac Burns is back for his senior season after making a major impact in a little over half a season last year. But a young Panther team will need to grow to free him up and improve on what it did in 2020.
Prairie Heights hasn’t had many big-time scorers in its soccer history. Burns moved into the area and joined the team in mid-September. He had six goals in his first three matches to help spark the Panthers to an NECC Tournament final appearance. He had eight goals and an assist in 10 matches in 2020 and was a KPC Media Group All-Area honorable mention.
Heights only has two seniors in Burns and midfielder Gavin Roberts and five juniors. The rest of its 19-player roster are underclassmen.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sam Zolman was busy last season. He made 148 saves, which was a little over eight saves per match, and had two shutouts.
Other key players returning are junior defender Josh Sheets and sophomore midfielders Matt Roberts and Cal Wilhelm.
