Boys Tennis Fremont finishes second at Bremen Invitational
BREMEN — The Eagles went 2-1 at the Bremen Invitational on Saturday. They defeated North Judson and South Bend Clay, but fell to Bremen.
No. 2 singles Nick Miller and the doubles teams of of Sam Verdin and Isaac Hirschy went 2-1 on the day.
Fremont 4, North Judson 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Hayden Kaminski 7-5, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Gavin Alonso 6-1, 3-6, 10-3. 3. Caleb Shineman (NJ) def. Alex Chilenski 7-5, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Evan Towns-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Andrew Attinger-Kyle Burkett 6-3, 6-3. 2. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Payton Cox-Kayden Ginder 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 10-1.
Bremen 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Carson Miller (B) def. Ethan Bock 6-3, 6-2. 2. Dawson Hickman (B) def. Nick Miller 6-3, 6-1. 3. Mariano DeLong (B) defe. Evan Towns 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Shay Kayser-Mason Porter (B) def. Alex Chilenski-Nick Rutherford 6-0, 6-1. 2. Brett Yelaska-Corey Schmidt (B) def. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy 6-2, 6-2.
Fremont 4, S.B. Clay 1
Singles: 1. Ethan Bock (F) def. Mevidos Pion 6-0, 6-1. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Maxx Szves 6-1, 6-2. 3. Alex Chilenski (F) def. Nathan Dusvaski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Evan Towns-Nick Rutherford (F) def. Ben Aberegg-Brayden Dukes 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy (F) def. Noah Stone-Marquise Dawning 6-0, 6-0.
JV Football Cougars fall to Eagles
ALBION — The Central Noble reserves fell to Columbia City 22-14 on Saturday.
Chase Spencer scored on a 5-yard run to give the Cougars their first score in the third quarter.
Cade Weber scored on a 31-yard scamper for the second Central Noble score with 13.7 seconds left in the game.
In Waterloo, the Baron junior varsity team beat the Railroaders 38-0 on Saturday.
Coll. Cross Country Thunder men second, women fourth at Manchester meet
MANCHESTER — The Trine University men’s cross country team finished second at the Manchester Hokum Karem Meet at Manchester University on Saturday.
The Thunder men finished in second with 23 points, behind first place Huntington.
Westview graduate Derek Miller and DeKalb grad Jack Beakas combined to finish third with a time 38:56. Levi Neuzerling and Neil O’Brien came in fifth, while the duo of Alex Amaro and Harrison Korkos finished 16th.
On the women’s side, the Trine women placed fourth with 34 points. The Forester women won the race.
The team of Elizabeth Lohman and Evie Bultemeyer finished in first place with a time of 34:26. Stacy Dibley and Chloe Brittain came in 13th as a pair, and Miranda Coombs and Madison Howard finished 31st.
College Soccer Trine men beat Ravens
ANDERSON — The Trine men’s soccer team came away with a 2-0 win against Anderson University Saturday in the final game of the Raven Classic.
Both Thunder goals came in the second half. Freshman Bailey Zurface scored his first collegiate goal at the 66:50 minute mark to put the Thunder on the scoreboard. Fellow freshman Cedric Carbajal notched the final goal about 13 minutes later.
Trine (2-0) outshot Anderson (1-1), 15-1, in the opening half, but neither team recorded a goal in the first 45 minutes of play.
After not facing a shot in yesterday’s game, sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Medina made his first saves of the 2019 season stopping both shots he faced in 90 minutes. The win also gives Medina a 2-0 record and a pair of shutout victories.
Trine women tie
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Trine women’s soccer team battled to a 1-1 draw with Mt. St. Joseph University Saturday in a double overtime contest.
Marisa Robinette scored the goal for the Thunder in the second half after they trailed at the half, 1-0. Neither team scored in either overtime.
In goal, Carmen Sweigard recorded seven saves while facing eight shots on goal.
College Golf Trine women compete at IWU Invitational
MARION — The Trine University women’s golf team competed in its second event of the season at the Indiana Wesleyan University Fall Invitational at Arbor Trace Golf Club.
The Thunder posted a two-day team score of 677 and bettered their final round score by seven shots compared to day one (335-342). St. Francis won the event with a total of 603, and was followed by host school Indiana Wesleyan and Indiana Tech who both finished with a 615.
Trine was led by senior Mackenna Kelly who finished with a tournament total of 166 strokes. Sophomore Karlee Fackler was second on the team and finished one shot back of Kelly at 167.
Freshman Maire Sullivan and junior Olivia Phillips finished at 172. Sophomore Jenna Doumount rounded out the scores at 173.
Trine men second at Olivet College Invite
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Trine University men’s golf team finished one stroke back of first place to finish second at the Lou Collins Memorial hosted by Olivet College at Bedford Valley Country Club.
The Thunder improved by 10 strokes on the final day to post a two-day total of 590 strokes (290-300) and finished a stroke behind tournament champion Allegheny (Pennsylvania) College at 589.
Junior Cameron Ruge and senior Grant Brettnacher both led Trine individually with total rounds of 146 strokes, finishing in a tie for sixth overall. Ruge fired rounds of 75 and 71 strokes, while Brettnacher carded a 74 in the first round and 72 on the final day of competition.
Senior Nick Knowlton also placed in the top-10 among the field with a two-day total of 148.
College Volleyball Thunder women go 3-1 in Illinois College Invite
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The Trine University women’s volleyball finished the Illinois College Invite with a split, dropping their first match of the day before picking up another five-set victory in their second. The Thunder improve to 3-1 on the season following the games.
The Thunder started the day with a three-set loss to Grinnell College.
Junior Madison Munger led the way offensively for the Thunder, finishing the contest with 13 kills and a .222 attack percentage. She also added eight digs, tied for second-most on the team. Senior Danielle Stanichuk recorded 14 digs while adding one of the team’s four aces in the contest. Junior Jacqueline Baughman dished out a team-high 28 assists.
In the second game, Trine picked up the first set against Simpson College, 25-20. The teams treaded sets the rest of the way, ending in a 15-9 Thunder win in the tie-breaking fifth set.
Munger once again led the team with 21 kills in the match to go with 18 digs.
On Friday, Trine picked up a pair of wins over MacMurray College (25-19, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12) and Knox College (25-20, 21-25, 25-11, 25-14).
