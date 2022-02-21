Trine University’s indoor track and field teams took part in two meets Saturday, the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame and the Hillsdale (Mich.) College Tune-Up.
The Thunder women set new school records at Notre Dame. Senior Valerie Obear did it in the weight throw, placing second at 62 feet, 4 inches, which is the best throw indoors by an NCAA Division III women’s athlete indoors this season.
Senior Evie Miller broke her own record in the mile at 4 minutes, 45.13 seconds. That was good enough for second place in the event and is also the sixth best time in the women’s mile in NCAA Division III this season.
Miller was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for that run. Obear was named the MIAA Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for her big weight throw.
The rest of the field athletes competed at Hillsdale.
In the long jump, sophomore Haley Livingston won with a jump of 16-11.5.
Kendallville junior Madelyn Summers was sixth in the shot put at 36-8.5 and 10th in the weight throw at 41-8.5.
Zharia Dodson and Chloe Bard were tied for eighth in the shot put at 34-10.25, a career-best for both. Bard was also 14th in the weight throw at 30-7.
Freshman Mallory Wood was seventh in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 7-10.25.
For the Trine men, Jake Gladieux was 17th in the 200-meter dash at Notre Dame in 50.30 seconds.
Freshmen Blane Johnson fourth in the 800 at Hillsdale in 2:05.78, followed by freshman teammate and Churubusco graduate Eli Lantz in fifth at 2:08.47.
Eight different Trine competitors tied or set new career-bests in their events.
Theodore Samra won the weight throw at 55-3.5, while DeKalb graduate Jacob Barkey was third at 51-8.25. Ben Alston was fifth at 50-1.25 and Dillon Dennison placed seventh at 43-9.75. Samra, Barkey and Dennison all had personal best throws.
In the shot put, junior Travis Dowling won at 13.89 meters and Brandan Cross was third with a new career-best throw of 41-7.25.
Ben Williams was first in the long jump at 22-3.75.
Freshman Ethan Spahr was runner-up in the triple jump with a career-best leap of 41-4.25. He also tied his career-best mark in the high jump at 5-10.75 and finished third. Shane Skinner was fourth in the high jump with a personal best height cleared of 5-7.
Nathan Leap placed fifth in the pole vault at 12 feet to set a new PR.
Trine will host the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
