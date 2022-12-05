EMMA — The boys wrestling teams from Garrett, Prairie Heights and Angola all went 5-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Duals Saturday at Westview High School.
Fremont went 4-1, and Lakeland was 3-2 on the day.
The Railroaders defeated Fairfield (55-21), Fremont (55-18), Westview (82-0), Lakeland (51-27) and West Noble (51-24).
Winning all five of their matches on the day for Garrett were Jack O’Connor, Lane Gibson, Chase Leech, Kam Baker and Carter Fielden.
The Panthers beat the Chargers (51-26), Fairfield (51-27), Churubusco (69-12), Eastside (67-12) and Westview (66-12).
Going 5-0 for Heights (7-1, 7-0 NECC) were James Kresse, Brody Hagewood, Brock Hagewood, Kaleb Lounsbury, Aaron Hare, Connor Pratt and Jericko Jackson. Phillip Sheets had a 4-1 day.
The Hornets defeated Churubusco (75-6), Westview (72-12), West Noble (51-30), the Falcons (52-25) and Central Noble (54-30).
Going 5-0 for Angola were Alex Delacruz (106 pounds), Kamaron Straw (113), Ty Maggart (126), Dallas Davison (132), Blake Denman (145) and Josh Kunkle (160).
The Fremont wins were over Churubusco (54-24), West Noble (51-30), Fairfield (54-30) and Central Noble (53-30). Essiah Kamer and Zak Pica went 5-0 on the day for the Eagles (7-3 overall).
Lakeland defeated Churubusco, Eastside (46-21) and the Chargers (41-40). The Lakers also lost to Fairfield.
Keegan Schlabach, Gabe Miller, Brady Schiffli and Ben Martin all went 5-0 on Saturday for Lakeland. That included the 100th victory in his prep career for Schlabach.
Chargers who went undefeated were Nolan Parks, Abram Olvera and Mike LeCount. Teegan Clouse was 4-1.
Haiden Kintigos (106) went 4-0 on the day for the Blazers. Ethan Fike was 3-1 at 126. Eastside was 1-3. It defeated Westview 42-28, and lost to Central Noble 54-21.
On Thursday in LaGrange, Prairie Heights picked up NECC wins over the Cougars, 51-28, and Lakeland, 52-18.
East Noble starts 1-1
East Noble gots its boys’ season started last week. It won at home over Northridge 41-31 on Wednesday, then lost at Wawasee 42-36 on Thursday.
Blake Bylerley (113), Alex Sprague (160) and Zack Leighty (285) won their matches on both days for the Knights.
Thursday’s results
Wawasee 42, East Noble 36
106 — Kealan Fuller (EN) pinned Kaleb Salazar, :30. 113 — Blake Byerley (EN) pinned Cameron Sentner, 2:24. 120 — Ayman Ahmed (EN) pinned Jaxon Sentner, 2:46. 126 — Ameer Ahmed (EN) pinned Zeke Spore, 4:54. 132 — Titus Taylor (Waw) pinned Connor Mosley, 3:19. 138 — Logan Stuckman (Waw) major dec. Rylee Biddle 15-2. 145 — Ethan Rodriguez (Waw) pinned Cody Biddle, 5:02. 152 — Hunter Miller (Waw) major dec. Dallas Plattner 16-2. 160 — Alex Sprague (EN) pinned Carson Nine, 2:48. 170 — Gavin Malone (Waw) pinned Jacob Everson, :51. 182 — Cameron Zimmerman (Waw) major dec. Jordan Rusmisel 15-6. 195 — Donovan Blair (Waw) pinned Connor Leins, 4:50. 220 — Eleazar Vazquez (Waw) pinned Kaleb Stratter, 1:19. 285 — Zack Leighty (EN) won by forfeit.
Wednesday’s results
East Noble 41, Northridge 31
106 — Awad Awad (EN) won by forfeit. 113 — Blake Byerley (EN) pinned Braxton Lechlitner, :40. 120 — Jalen Chappell (NR) pinned Ayman Ahmed, 2:39. 126 — Connor Mosley (EN) won by forfeit. 132 — Graysen Beasley (NR) pinned Ameer Ahmed, 5:39. 138 — Rylee Biddle (EN) pinned Wyland Buck, 2:00. 145 — Cody Biddle (EN) major dec. Tucker Barber 9-1. 152 — Garrett VonGuten (NR) major dec. Dallas Plattner 10-2. 160 — Alex Sprague (EN) dec. Aisa Khaoucha 7-0. 170 — Sid Eveler pinned Jacob Everson, 1:14. 182 — Alex Gard (NR) dec. Jordan Rusmisel 4-0. 195 — Connor Leins (EN) major dec. Brody Streeter 9-1. 220 — Travis Henke (NR) pinned Gavin Sparkman, 1:57. 285 — Zack Leighty (EN) pinned Wyatt Boals, :27.
