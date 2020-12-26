WATERLOO — Ron Kock was a little skeptical when a newly graduated college football player approached him about scouting in the spring of 1993.
Kock, the late former coach of DeKalb football, told J.B. Samuelson to come back and talk to him in the fall, and they’d discuss it.
“He probably turned to the other coaches and said ‘We’ll see if he comes back in the fall.’ He never thought I’d come back, and it worked into something bigger,” Samuelson said.
That’s a bit of an understatement, as Samuelson remained a part of Baron football for 28 years. He moved on from scouting to coach the freshman team, be the defensive coordinator and serve as offensive line coach.
New work responsibilities which would require more of his time made him decide to step away from the DeKalb sideline at the end of the season in the fall.
Samuelson’s son, Jacob, was one of the offensive linemen he coached and is now a junior at Ball State. His daughter, Emily, was a manager for four years and will graduate in the spring, so he’s leaving with the rest of his family.
“Also, I turned 50,” he said. “You have to do something different when you turn 50.”
Management at the places he worked, Guardian in Auburn and later Hendrickson in Kendallville, always gave him the leeway he needed to coach. It also made for quite a commitment on his part.
Most days went from 7 a.m. to after 7 p.m., except game day on Friday, when he didn’t get home until very late at night.
“You’re right back at it Saturday morning at 7 a.m. starting to break down film for the next week,” he said. “The weekends did tend to be a blur.
“I like the strategy and watching the film and trying to get that advantage. That’s what challenges you the most, trying to outflank the other team that next week.”
Those long days spanned generations. Seth Wilcox, the current coach, was a defensive player when Samuelson was coordinator. The previous coach, Pete Kempf, played on one of his freshman teams.
Samuelson was part of the Baron program at its high and low points.
“I was able to stand on the floor at the Hoosier Dome when we got beat by East Central (in the 1994 Class 4A title game) and see the best of it,” he remembers. He was also part of back-to-back winless seasons.
“Through all the ups and downs it was the challenge and the kids,” Samuelson said. “Knowing that regardless of the wins and losses it’s the experience the kids need to get, and kind of guarding that experience and making sure they were able to say they were DeKalb Barons, whether they won zero games, or four, or eight. It’s giving all the kids the same experience.”
He regularly sees players from the winning and losing teams.
“There are guys I see and we talk about their kids now and getting married and their lives,” he said. “They’re still going to be contributors to society.”
Samuelson worked under three decades of Baron head coaches. After Kock came Mike Cochran, Dan Callahan, Jim Hummer, Cochran again, Mike DeVos, and finally Kempf and Wilcox.
He became defensive coordinator when Hummer was in a pinch. After leaving Columbia City, Ron Frickey ran the Baron defense for one year, then got the Garrett head coaching job late the next summer.
“Jim was kind of stuck. Ron was his DC, and that’s when he called me and asked me if I could work it out at work,” Samuelson said.
“I was blessed enough to have two employers that were very open and very easy to work with as far as leaving work earlier. They were very good about it.”
He continued running the defense until Kempf’s second season, when he became offensive line coach. He went back home.
“Offensive line really gives me the most satisfaction,” Samuelson said. “Defense was a little bit different for me, but it’s one of those things that if you understand one side of the ball, it gives you a better understanding of the other side. It was good to do both.”
A two-way lineman in high school at Lebanon and a four-year offensive lineman at Rose-Hulman, Samuelson rejoined the special bond of the O-line.
“You get very little credit, but you’re half the squad that’s on the field,” he said. “You’ve got to be a cohesive group, or it doesn’t go. You have to know many different plays, and for every play you’ve got to know different ways guys are going to line up on you and how you’re going to react to it.
“It’s a special fraternity of guys. I’ve been blessed with the offensive linemen I’ve had and how good of guys they are.”
The game went through big changes during Samuelson’s tenure, with the increased use of the read option, spread formations with one-back or no-back sets, and often no huddles.
The players haven’t changed, he said.
“I used to think that, but I think society has changed more than the kids,” Samuelson said. “The same kids that wanted to play in 2020 are the same kids that wanted to play in 1994, but there are less of them that want to anymore.”
Football is a tough sell, with a whole week of practice and only one game.
Samuelson said he’ll still be at Baron games, either with good friend (Principal) Marcus Wagner or members of his old scouting crew. That one game a week is hard to give up.
What will he miss most?
“Friday night, for sure,” Samuelson said. “Friday, and Saturday afternoon scheming. But there’s nothing like going out there on that field Friday night.”
