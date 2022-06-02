GARRETT — You’ll see her picture on the wall outside the gym one day as a member of the Garrett Hall of Fame.
For now, however, Garrett fans will get one last look at senior Nataley Armstrong as a Railroader as she makes a return appearance in the 400-meter dash at the girls state track meet at Indiana University Friday.
“It’s been really fun this past week trying to make the most of it,” Armstrong said. “It’s a cool opportunity. Not many athletes get to run at state.”
Armstrong is coming off a thrilling run to the 400 regional championship at Marion, where she outgunned Jada Stansberry of Alexandria down the stretch and lowered her school record to 58.27 seconds.
“I had a little bit of a rough start in the regional,” she said. “It was the first time I ran against (better) competition and the first time I wasn’t seeded in the fastest lane. At the end that mental toughness just kicked in. I was able to finish it hard.”
It was no surprise to Railroaders coach Mallory Clifford.
“The backstretch she really strided it out to save herself a little for that finish. We knew she could get it,” Clifford said.
“She’s one of the hardest working athletes we have at the school, male or female. To see her earn all these rewards is awesome because she’s so deserving. She works hard all the time, she’s determined. We’re proud of her.”
Headed for NCAA Division II Malone (Ohio) to play basketball, Armstrong was the KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year for girls basketball after helping the Railroaders to sectional and regional championships. She led the state in assists and was an All-State pick by the coaches.
Last fall. she made her fourth consecutive trip to the semi-state in cross country.
In track, she will leave Garrett holding individual records in the 100, 200 and 400, and also was on the 4x100 team that set the school mark last season.
As for the 400, she’s changed her approach a bit this year.
“Last year I always thought I was going to die out, so I got out really slow, and had to make it up in that second 200. This year I’ve trusted my training a little more and trusted my endurance.
“I’ve been getting out harder and knowing that I can still finish strong.”
She added that work in the weight room has made a big difference.
Armstrong was 20th at state last season, but having been through it once is bound to make a difference.
“There’s about a 3-hour window from when you have to check in to when you run,” Armstrong said. “Last year I was really anxious. I probably ran around a little bit too much and I was pretty tired by the time I ran.
“This year I have all that free time, but I know that going in. I’ll have time to prepare and relax a little bit.”
Clifford agrees that the experience will help.
“She has one under her belt. Nerves will still be there but she’s experienced,” Clifford said. “She’s a senior so this is it.”
Armstrong will be used to the atmosphere, too.
“The track is the same distance,” she said. “Don’t let all the crowd noise freak you out. You want to leave it all out there on the track.”
Armstrong had a strong senior year at Garrett. She was typically used in four events to maximize her points. She, Jordan Baer and Abby Weaver were the only seniors.
“She’s provided us with great leadership,” Clifford said. “She gets everyone out here and leads the warmups. Not just leadership, but leading by example. The younger girls seeing what she’s doing, that’s something they can strive for and work for.”
