CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco girls track and field team won the Black division for smaller schools in its Turtle Town Classic Saturday, and East Noble was third in the Gold division for bigger schools.
In the Black division, the Eagles won with 143 points, outdistancing second-place Manchester with 104. Prairie Heights was third with 96. Fremont was fifth with 59. Central Noble was eighth with 30 points, followed by Eastside with 23. Westview was 11th with nine points.
Churubusco was big in the field events and the relays. It won the 4-by-100-meter relay in 52.26 seconds with the team of Brelle Shearer, Hannah Boersema, Audrey Zeigler and Mariah Hosted. The Eagles also won the 4-by-800 relay in 11:02.84 with the quartet of Cara DeBolt, Alyssa Eby, Allie Basinger and Jorja DeBolt.
On the field, Boersema won the high jump, clearing the bar at 4 feet, 10 inches, and was second in the shot put with a throw of 38-0.5. Shearer won the pole vault at 9-6. Kilah Smith was first in the discus at 123-11, and teammate Bree Fulkerson was third at 109 feet. Isabella Zuk was second in the long jump at 14-9.75.
Zeigler won the 300 hurdles in 49.25 and Zuk was second in 52.34 seconds. Boersema was second in the 100 hurdles in 16.66 seconds, followed by Zuk in 16.93 seconds. Zeigler was second in the 200 in 27.73 seconds, followed by Hosted in third at 28.09 seconds.
For Prairie Heights, Jaycee Malone won the 100 hurdles in 16.40 seconds, was third in the 100 dash in 13.47 seconds and fifth in the 200. The Panthers had two girls scored in multiple events.
Alyssa Leland was second in the pole vault at 7-6, and Kalli Aaron was second in the high jump at 4-8. Breonna Glasgo was the 400 runner-up in 1:06.20.
For Fremont, Morgan Gannon was first in the 3,200 in 12:14.19 and was second in the 800 in 2:32.32. Natalie Gochenour was third in the 3,200 in 12:45.60. The Eagles were second in the 4-by-800 relay in 11:05.26.
Michaela Rinehold was third in the 1,600 (5:58.60) and fourth in the 800 (2:35.20) to lead the Cougars.
For the Blazers, Joanie Kimpel was tied for third in the pole vault. Brittney Geiger was fourth in the 300 hurdles and tied for sixth in the high jump.
Westview’s Natalie Privett was fourth in the 400 in 1:11.71.
In the Gold meet, Leo won with 151 points. Huntington North was second with 120, and EN was third with 88. West Noble was fourth with 53.5 points, DeKalb was fifth with 50 and Garrett was 10th with 17.
Emma Forker won the long jump at 16-0.5 and Kylie Garton won the pole vault at 10-6 to lead the Knights.
East Noble was second in the 4-by-100 relay with Anna Becker, Aaliegha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Forker at 52.77 seconds. It was also runner-up in the 4-by-800 relay with Mariah Maley, Kayla Carpenter, Becker and Erin Weng in 10:32.49.
Forker was also third in the 200 in 27.97 seconds. Morgan Walz was third in the high jump at 4-10.
For the Chargers, Madelynn Bottles won the shot put at 32-4. Yoseline Haro was second in the 400 in 1:03.44 and fourth in the 200 in 28.05 seconds.
For the Barons, Riley Winebrenner (11:47.96) and Lydia Bennett (11:56.78) were 2-3 in the 3,200.
In the shot put for DeKalb, Sarah Brown was third in 32-9 and Carla Hicks was fifth in 30-9.5. Scout Warner was fourth in the high jump at 4-10.
Railroader Emma Kioski was fifth in the 100 dash in 13.56 seconds and anchored the 4-by-100 relay team to a fifth-place finish in 54.37 seconds.
Boys Goshen Relays
At Foreman Field, Central Noble was fourth in Class B for smaller schools with 74 points, just ahead of West Noble with 71. Westview was seventh with 46, and Prairie Heights was 10th with 40.5 points.
The Cougars won the 4-by-200 relay in 1:37.29 with the team of Ashton Smith, Preston Diffendarfer, Cameron Elias and Clayton Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick also won the 110 hurdles in 15.94 seconds while teammate Josh Thompson was third in 17.30 seconds.
CN was second in a 4-by-100 relay heat in 46.27 seconds with Thompson, Kade Baker, Diffendarfer and Ashton Dunlap.
Cougar Isaac Clay was second in the shot put (43-3.5) and fourth in the discus (121-7). Kirpatrick was also fourth in the long jump at 19-3.5.
For the Chargers, Jalen Gonzalez was second in the 100 dash in 11.40 seconds and sixth in the long jump (19-1.75). Coy Wolheter was second in the 1,600 in 4:46.49. Austin Cripe was tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-6, and Grant Flora was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:49.80.
West Noble was also second in a 4-by-200 relay heat in 1:43.62.
Westview won a 4-by-800 relay heat in 9:00.49 with Andrew Cupp, Kayden Moore, Remington Carpenter and Anthony Sanchez.
Warrior Lyndon Miller was third in the high jump at 5-8.
Prairie Heights’ Zach Wiseman was second in the pole vault at 12 feet. Teammate Sam Zolman was fifth at 9 feet. Kawliga Glasgo was fifth in the 1,600 at 4:50.07. The Panthers were third in a 4-by-200 relay heat in 1:44.72 with Nick Dyer, Cody Melson, Leyton Keipper and Issac Burns.
In Class A, East Noble was ninth with 44.5.
The Knights won a 4-by-800 relay heat in 8:21.37 with the team of Wesley Potts, Drew Sillaway, Kyler Corbin and Lucas Diehm. They were third in a 4-by-200 relay heat in 1:39.80 with the team of Dalton Stinson, Brett Christian, Diehm and Lucas Freeze. EN was fourth in 4-by-400 relay in 3:36.44.
Sillaway and Potts were sixth in their respective 1,600 Class A heats. Sillaway finished in 4:44.24 and Potts had 4:38.21.
Strive For Greatness Invite at Indiana Tech
At Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Angola was fourth in the boys’ meet with 60 points and eighth in the girls’ meet with 47. Churubusco’s boys were 10th with 34.
In the boys’ meet, Hornet Izaiah Steury won the 1,600 in 4:22.68. Garrett Sauter won the 110 hurdles in 14.58 seconds and was third in the 300 hurdles in 39.71.
Hornet Tim Macomber was second in the discus at 151-2 and third in the shot put at 51-3. Brandon Villafuerte tied for fifth in the shot put at 44-6.
Angola was also third in the 4-by-800 relay in 8:31.931 and fifth in the 4-by-400 relay in 3:34.88.
For Churubusco, Hunter Bianski won the shot put at 54-7.
Riley Buroff tied for second in the high jump at 5-10, and was fourth in the 400 in 50.59 seconds
Eagle Eli Lantz was fourth in the 800 in 2:00.6, Nick Nondorf was fifth in the 110 hurdles in 15.88 seconds.
For the Angola girls, they were second in the 4-by-800 relay in 10:09.62 with the team of Gracynn Hinkley, Kylie Caswell, Macy Oberlin and Maddie Dailey. Hinkley was second in the 800 in 2:27.79.
Caswell was third in the 400 in 1:00.56, and fellow freshman Holly Schneider was fourth in the 3,200 in 13:53.74.
The Hornets were third in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:18.14 with Caswell, Hinkley, Gracie Pelliccia and Morgan Gaerte.
Hinkley and Sam Yarnell were also with Steury Friday at the Carmel Distance Showcase.
Hinkley 17th in the fastest of the three heats of the girls 3,200. She finished in 11:18.94, which set a new personal record by 30 seconds, according to coach Brad Peterson.
Yarnell was second in the boys’ freshman 3,200 race in 9:55.44. Peterson said that set a new PR by 40 seconds.
