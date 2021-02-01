This week is always a fun week filled with drama and exciting basketball games, and by the end of it, we have some state-shaped trophies being lifted up in the air.
Before we get there, I have some thoughts on which teams will be raising those pieces of hardware, a team or two that can contend for the title and a few dark horses that can snatch it from those contending teams.
Class 4A Sectional at DeKalb
Favorite: Carroll
The Chargers (21-2) are clearly the best girls basketball team in Northeast Indiana and contenders for the state championship in Class 4A. Mark Redding’s squad hasn’t lost a game since its Nov. 28 loss to Penn, another state contender.
The Chargers are the clear favorite because of their depth and experience. Redding can send out hockey lineups any time he wants and there’s almost no drop off in production.
Emily Parrett (13.1 points per game) and Taylor Fordyce (10.1) are both dangerous scorers and so are Nevaeh and Saniya Jackson.
Contender: Snider
The Panthers (12-7) are a young and exciting team that can hang with the Chargers. They just did this past Friday in a 79-75 loss. They have three freshmen who average double figures, led by Jordyn Poole, who leads the team with 13.4 ppg.
Can this young Snider squad show everyone age is just number, or will its inexperience get the best of them?
Dark horse: East Noble
The Knights (9-14) should be able to handle North Side in the sectional opener, setting up a matchup with favorite Carroll in the semifinals. The Chargers have beaten East Noble twice this season by an average of 36.5 points. It’s an uphill battle for the Knights, but they’ll put up a fight.
Class 3A Sectional at Wawasee
Favorite: West Noble
The Chargers (16-5) are the top team in the sectional because they got the bye and have beaten both contenders (Central Noble and Lakeland) this season. West Noble can play any style of game you want. They can win a shootout, a tight game that comes down the end or a grind-it-out type game.
Lillian Mast and Mackensy Mabie control the perimeter while Nichelle Phares and Jazmyn Smith handle the paint. Their defense produces 17 steals per game! That’s insane! Good luck scoring on them.
Contenders: Central Noble, Lakeland
The Cougars (17-5) and Lakers (17-7) are both worthy contenders to take down West Noble. It’s unfortunate these two teams have to meet in the first round. Central Noble is playing better than Lakeland going into tournament play.
Winners in five of their last six, the Cougars have really put the pedal down in the last two weeks of the regular season. Central Noble’s depth behind Bridgette Gray, Lydia Andrews, Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel is stepping up and getting better. Casey Hunter, Abby Hile and Ashleigh Gray are all starting to make key plays, which could be critical this week.
The Lakers lost their second best player in Faith Riehl, but they still have Bailey Hartsough and a cast of solid contributors like Madison Keil, Alivia Rasler and Peyton Hartsough.
Dark horse: Tippecanoe Valley
The Vikings (13-8) have played both Lakeland and West Noble earlier this season and lost by double digits in both games. However, they have a good chance of making it to the championship game, because they play the winner of NorthWood-Wawasee in the semifinals. The Panthers and Warriors have a combined seven wins.
Class 3A Sectional at Garrett
Favorite: Garrett
The Railroaders (18-2) have a lot in their favor going into this week. They are on the easier side of the bracket, facing Leo (4-16), then Woodlan (8-12), and they’ve beaten both those teams already this season.
Garrett has championship experience because everyone on this year’s team was on last year’s sectional-winning squad. Plus, the sectional is on their home floor.
Contender: Angola
The Hornets (16-5) have the ability to win this sectional. Their run through the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament was arguably tougher than this one. They did get a difficult draw facing Concordia right out of the gate. Concordia upset Angola in last year’s sectional.
Hopefully, the Hornets learned from that loss and come in with a better mindset. Hanna Knoll played very well down the stretch and needs to continue her great play to give her team a chance.
Dark horse: Concordia
The Cadets (15-7) come in battle-tested as usual going through the rigors of Summit Athletic Conference. They competed well with the top teams in the conference, including Carroll, Homestead and South Side. Concordia’s size could be an issue for Angola. Chanteese Craig and Annaka Nelson are efficient inside while Grace Hedtke is dangerous from deep.
Class 2A at Fairfield
Favorite: Fairfield
The Falcons (12-8) have the best player in the sectional in sophomore Brea Garber, who’s drawing Division I interest, and Bailey Willard is a nice complementary player.
Fairfield has struggled scoring the basketball at times this season. It’s scored under 30 points in a game five times and is 1-4 in those games.
Contender: Bremen
The Lions (11-9) have the second-best player in this sectional with Ellia Foster, who is averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
Against comparable teams to Fairfield, like Central Noble and Bethany Christian, Bremen has struggled. However, the Lions were able to beat the Falcons in the sectional last season. This time around, it would be more of an upset.
Dark horse: Prairie Heights
The Panthers (10-12) have a really good shot to make it to Saturday’s championship game. They open with South Bend Career Academy, followed by LaVille. Both teams have two wins.
If Heights can get Alayna Boots going from outside and either Kennedy Kugler or Trevyn Terry inside, then it has a good chance at pulling off an upset in the final.
Class 2A Sectional at Eastside
Favorite: Adams Central
The Flying Jets (13-10) are the defending sectional champs and are the clear favorite to repeat. They have three girls averaging near 10 points per game, led by McKenna Dietsch, who averages 10.9 ppg.
Adams Central has also beaten Eastside, Bluffton and South Adams (twice) this season, and the smallest margin of victory was seven.
Contender: Eastside
The Blazers (11-10) have had their fair share of losses in the last month of the season, but overall, they are a better team than the team that lost to Adams Central in the season opener. The pain of last year’s sectional loss when they were the favorite still lingers, and they’re out to rectify the loss this time around.
Dark horse: Bluffton
The Tigers (12-10) are an easy dark horse because they have a first-round bye and will face either Churubusco (5-17) and Whitko (2-19) in the semifinals. Emme Boots is a great scorer for Bluffton and could be dangerous if she gets in a rhythm.
Class 1A Sectional at Fremont
Favorite: Lakewood Park
You could be asking why Lakewood Park (12-7) is my favorite to win this sectional when both Bethany Christian and Blackhawk Christian are ranked. Well, it’s because the Panthers have beaten the Bruins and Braves once already this season, and why couldn’t they do it again?
Also, Chloe Jolloff is capable of putting her team on her shoulders and leading them to a sectional crown, and Frannie Talarico is able to pick up the slack when needed.
Contender: Bethany Christian
This Bruins squad is the best in program history at 17-6. Seventeen wins is the most it ever had. Freshmen Zoe Willems and Mariah Stoltzfus are a solid scoring duo, averaging a combined 21.9 points per game.
Dark horse: Blackhawk Christian
The Braves (16-6) have a solid record, but have struggled in the last month of the season, going 3-3 in January, including a loss to Lakewood Park. Hailee Kline is a dynamic player on offense and, like Jolloff, can carry her team to a sectional championship.
