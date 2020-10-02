Eastside didn’t have many options when Fremont had to cancel this week’s game because of COVID-19 complications. On Tuesday, Concord became available after Plymouth had to cancel its game.
The Blazers represent what a lot of area teams would have done in this situation. Give them a field, a ball and let them play. Concord is a Class 5A school, but Class 2A No. 4 Eastside does not care about the size of the school. It just wants to play.
Eastside at Concord
Records: Eastside 6-0, Concord 3-2
Media: Streamed on YouTube. Search EHS Blazers to access.
Last Meeting: First meeting will take place tonight.
Eastside was originally slated to host Fremont and Concord was originally scheduled to host Plymouth.
A Class 5A school, the Minutemen are members of the Northern Lakes Conference. Concord’s record includes an overtime win over Jimtown and a single touchdown loss to NorthWood.
In their history, the Minutemen have won 10 sectional titles, five regional crowns and three semi-state championships.
Eastside quarterback Laban Davis has completed 52-of-86 passes for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns against three interceptions.
Gavin Wallace has caught 15 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Wade Miller has 13 receptions for 282 yards and three scores. Lane Burns has caught nine passes for 249 yards and three TDs.
On the ground, Davis has run for 455 yards. Matt Firestine has added 400 yards.
Lane Cleckner is Eastside’s leading tackler with 54 total tackles. Kyler Bibbee has 49 total tackles and Dax Holman has made 44 total tackles. Phoenix Smyth has 3.5 sacks. Tanner Huff has recovered two fumbles. Johnny Eck has three interceptions and Burns has picked off two passes.
Columbia City at East Noble
Records: Columbia City 6-0, 4-0 Northeast 8, East Noble 3-3, 1-2 NE8
Media: WAWK 94.3 and 95.5 FM
Last meeting: The Knights defeated the Eagles 28-7 on Oct. 4, 2019.
East Noble’s defense was beaten by Norwell quarterback Eli Riley last week to the tune of 217 passing yards, 55 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. This week, the Knights’ defense will face Columbia City quarterback Greg Bolt, who has thrown for 1,116 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also ran for 518 yards and six touchdowns. Bolt is at the top of the Northeast 8 in passing yards and touchdowns and is third in the conference in rushing yards.
His weapons include TJ Bedwell, who leads the Northeast 8 with 27 catches for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, Hunter Herron, who had 302 receiving yards and four touchdowns and Garrett Geiger, who has 293 receiving yards and seven scores. The East Noble defense will have to put a lot of pressure on Bolt. Kainon Carico leads the conference with four sacks.
On offense, the Knights will go up against an improved Eagle defense that allows 12.8 points per game. The Columbia City defense gave up 24 points in the second half to New Haven last week. East Noble needs to find consistency on offense. It played well for one quarter last week.
Angola at South Bend Clay
Records: Angola 3-1, Clay 1-5
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook.
Last Meeting: First meeting will take place tonight.
The Hornets are taking on a Colonial program that has fallen on hard times.
Clay has only won two games in a little more than four and a half seasons, and only won six games in a little more than seven and a half seasons. It has had five different head coaches since 2015.
This season, the Colonials’ numbers are in the mid-20s and they average 8.8 points per game. They have only scored in double figures once, and that was in a 28-20 loss at Munster on Sept. 4. Munster is 1-5.
Clay’s lone win was a 7-0 result at Osceola Grace in the season opener on Aug. 21. Fairfield beat Osceola Grace 57-6 the following Friday on Aug. 28.
Junior Jamari Herring is Clay’s quarterback.
West Noble at Lakeland
Records: West Noble 0-6, 0-3 NECC Big School Division; Lakeland 1-5, 0-2 NECC Big
Media: lagwanamedia.com
Last Meeting: Chargers won 54-12 in Ligonier on Oct. 4, 2019.
The Lakers have struggled to stop people, allowing 36.8 points per game. The Chargers have struggled offensively, scoring only 3.5 points per game and were shut out four times this season. What situation plays out tonight?
Lakeland has shown some growth offensively, and that has happened while lead running back Khamron Malaivanh and big receiving target Brayden Bontrager have been out the last two weeks with injuries.
In the last two games for the Lakers, senior quarterback Colton Isaacs rushed for 208 yards at 6.7 yards per carry and scored a touchdown, and senior fullback Bryce Alleshouse ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Any semblance of offense for Lakeland could put West Noble in a difficult position.
The Chargers had 213 yards of total offense, including 136 rushing, in their 21-0 home loss to Garrett last week. They threw two interceptions.
Bremen at Prairie Heights
Records: Bremen 4-2, Prairie Heights 0-6
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Panther Sports Network on Facebook
Last Meeting: Bremen beat the visiting Panthers 48-27 in a Class 2A first-round sectional game on Oct. 24, 2014.
The Panthers will be playing a solid football team. The Lions are part of a 4-way tie for first place in the Northern Indiana Conference South Division at 2-1.
Senior Blake Dingus (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) has rushed for 722 yards and nine touchdowns. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Junior quarterback Ethan Nunemaker has completed 52% of his passes (34-65) for 428 yards and seven touchdowns with only two interceptions. His favorite target is senior receiver Hunter Bennitt, who has 15 receptions for 251 yards and four TDs.
Bennitt is also Bremen’s leading return specialist and has a punt return for a touchdown. He also has two interceptions on defense.
DeKalb at Norwell
Records: DeKalb 0-3, 0-2 Northeast 8, Norwell 5-1, 3-1 NE8
Media: Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: DeKalb won 13-9 Oct. 4, 2019.
After facing the NE8’s top passing team and top rushing team in its two games since returning from a COVID layoff, the Barons make the long trip to Norwell, which overcame a 17-0 deficit to defeat East Noble 21-17 last week.
Norwell, which has lost only to Leo, is the conference’s top defensive team, giving up only 109 yards a game on average. The Knights have limited foes to just 2.5 yards per rushing play and a 38 percent completion rate on passes.
Max Ringger is the top Norwell rusher with 449 yards and six TDs. Senior Eli Riley is the conference’s third-leading passer with 669 yards.
The Barons scored with the help of two long runs from Curtis Martin last week, but struggled to sustain drives as Huntington controlled possession in a 28-12 win. Martin has averaged 6.51 yards per carry.
Garrett at Fairfield
Records: Garrett 2-3, 2-0 Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division Fairfield 5-0, 2-0 NECC Big
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Fairfield won 38-22 Oct. 4, 2019.
The Falcons laid claim to being the top dog in the NECC Big Division with a 29-17 win at Angola last week. They trailed at the half, but opened the third quarter with a long touchdown drive, then forced a turnover to set up another score.
Cory Lantz and Carson Abramson both rushed for more than 120 yards in Fairfield’s win.
Garrett romped to a 21-0 win at West Noble to stay unbeaten in the NECC Big Division last week.
Kolin Cope rushed for 164 yards and a score, and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this season. Freshman quarterback Aaden Lytle ran for one touchdown and threw for another.
Mark William and Brayden Baker both intercepted passes on defense for Garrett. Seth VanWagner and Mark William are the top tacklers for the Big Train.
