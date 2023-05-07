Boys Prep Volleyball Knights draw Patriots in Northrop Sectional opener
FORT WAYNE — East Noble will make its first appearance in the Indiana state boys volleyball tournament on Saturday at the Northrop Sectional.
The whole sectional will take place on Saturday, starting with the lone first-round match between the Knights and Heritage at 9 a.m. The winner of that match will play Carroll in a semifinal match early Saturday afternoon.
The other semifinal will pit the host Bruins against Northrop. The sectional final will be played on Saturday around 2:30 p.m..
Admission for the sectional will be $7. No athletic passes will be accepted.
Barons play in invite
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb lost to Homestead (25-18, 25-12) and Huntington North (25-10, 25-17) in the Homestead Invitational on Saturday.
That ended the season for the Barons. They will not take part in the state tournament that will begin later this week.
Prep Softball Butler Elementary students to be honored at softball game
BUTLER — Butler Elementary students will be recognized at Thursday’s Eastside softball game.
Students who have shown the most positive behavior for the spring semester will be announced before the varsity softball game.
Boys Prep Golf Ben Keil 3rd in Concord Invite
ELKHART — Lakeland senior Ben Keil was third in the Concord Invitational Saturday with a 75.
The Lakers were eighth out of 15 teams with 341. That was a shot behind NorthWood and four shots behind sixth-place Wawasee.
Tommy Curtis shot 83 and Nate Keil had 85 for Lakeland. Kyle Hartsough had 98 and Brady Ferguson had 100.
South Bend St. Joseph won the tournament with 318. Marian and Northridge both shot 324, but Marian won the tiebreaker for second place.
Fairfield’s Brayden Miller defeated Raider Brock Reschly on the third playoff hole to win medalist honors. Both guys shot 71. The Falcons were fifth with 331.
Prep Baseball Knights win Lakeland Invite
LAGRANGE — East Noble won the Lakeland Invitational Saturday, defeating Central 12-2 in six innings in the semifinal, then beating Class 3A No. 12 John Glenn 9-7 in the championship game.
The Cougars beat the Lakers 9-4 in the third-place game. Lakeland lost to John Glenn 10-0 in five innings in the other semifinal.
In the championship game, Deegan Munk had three hits and Jackson Leedy drove in two runs for the Knights. Luke Mast was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out eight in four and one-third innings. Drew Rhodes pitched the final two and two-thirds innings to get the save. The Falcons outhit East Noble 14-13.
In the semifinals, Alex Brennan had four hits and four runs batted in for East Noble, Cole Strick had three hits and three RBIs, and was the starting and winning pitcher, striking out seven in five and one-third innings.
The Knights hit four home runs on the day, two by Brennan and one each by Strick and Leedy.
Tyler Shisler tripled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Cougars against EN.
In the third-place game, Jaxon Copas was 4-for-5 with two solo home runs to lead Central Noble. Lane Wolfe homered, doubled, scored a run and had two runs batted in. Brody Morgan also hit a solo shot.
Copas pitched a complete game victory, allowing three earned runs and five hits, walked two, hit a batter and struck out 13.
In the Lakeland-Glenn semifinal, Keyan Arroyo doubled for the Lakers’ lone hit.
Fremont splits; Eastside wins
FREMONT — Fremont defeated New Haven 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday after losing the opener 5-1 at Probst Park.
In game two, Brody Foulk had three hits and threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts to get the win for the Eagles.
Cayden Hufnagle had two hits and drove in a run for Fremont. Colten Guthrie had two RBIs.
In game one, Eagle sophomore Taylor Dennis shut out the Bulldogs over the last five innings. But New Haven scored all of its runs over the first two innings. Fremont scored its lone run in the fifth.
In other area action Friday, Eastside won at Edgerton (Ohio) 7-1.
Angola drops 3 over weekend
Angola lost three games over the weekend, falling to Concordia 11-3 on Friday and losing at Elkhart Saturday 9-0 and 11-0. The second game with the Lions only lasted five innings.
On Friday, Blake Miller and Micah Steury each had a hit and a run batted in for the Hornets. Miller also scored two runs. Kenton Konrad had three hits, including a double.
On Saturday, the Hornets had three hits in each game. Konrad had a hit in each game for Angola.
Girls Prep Tennis CN upsets Angola
ANGOLA — Central Noble celebrated its senior night with a rare win over Angola Friday by a 3-2 result.
The Hornets had a different look to their lineup this past weekend without top singles players Ava Harris and Maya Harris. Angola was fifth at its Tony Wright Memorial Invitational Saturday with only seven points. Fremont was seventh with five points. Fairfield won with 45 and Norwell was a distant second with 24.
On Friday, the Cougars had three-set victories from Kayla Kreger at No. 2 singles and from the No. 1 doubles team of Maddie Toner and lone CN senior Natalie Moore. Jacelyn Hawk and Avery Phillips won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
The junior varsity dual finished in a 2-2 tie.
Central Noble 3, Angola 2
Singles: 1. McKenna Powers (A) def. Naomi Leffers 6-2, 6-4. 2. Kayla Kreger (CN) def. Alli Christman 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. 3. Frances Krebs (A) def. Audri Kleber 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner (CN) def. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. 2. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips (CN) def. Karly Nelson-Shay Voigt 6-4, 6-4.
Knights top Northrop
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Northrop 4-1 on Friday. The Knights only lost six games in the four matches they won.
East Noble won the junior varsity dual 5-0 without losing a game.
On Saturday in Kendallville, the Knights were second in their own junior varsity invitational with seven points. Fairfield won with 13 points and Angola was fourth with four points.
East Noble 4, Northrop 1
Singles: 1. Niya Bell (N) def. Bree Walmsley 7-6 (11-9), 6-3. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Hannah Paul 6-0, 6-0. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Dhyani Patel 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Eenroi Mon-Mi San Yan Chan 6-3, 6-1. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Sarah Khalil-Nisreen Ismaiel 6-0, 6-0.
Westview, DeKalb win; Lakewood Park, PH lose
CHURUBUSCO — Westview defeated Churubusco 5-0 in both the varsity and junior varsity duals in Northeast Corner Conference action Friday at Churubusco Community Park.
Also on Friday, DeKalb won at Bishop Luers 3-2, Lakewood Park lost 3-2 at Snider, and Prairie Heights was beat 5-0 at NECC leader Fairfield.
In Fort Wayne, picking up wins for LPC was Lauren Korte at No. 1 singles and Lilly Reischies at No. 2 singles.
In Benton, Prairie Heights only won one game over the Falcons and that was won by the No. 2 doubles team of Abby Myers and Sabrina Hinkle. Fairfield won all three junior varsity doubles matches.
