I told you so.
I told you there would be games last week that shake up my weekly power rankings, and I was right.
There are only two teams that are in the same spot they held last week, and a few newcomers to the rankings.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls
No. 1 Garrett
Last week: 1
Record: 9-0, 3-0 NECC
I know coach Bob Lapadot said he was more focused on Eastside last week rather than Concordia. But this bovine can read between the lines.
The Railroaders dominated the Cadets after a slow start and not to look too far ahead, but Garrett should be the sectional favorite without question when I do my sectional preview. Their starting lineup is as balanced as any in the area and could only have a one or two losses by the time the postseason rolls around.
No. 2 Angola
Last week: 2
Record: 3-2, 2-2 NECC
The Hornets finally broke out and played a great game. They defeated Central Noble on Friday night by 21 points, thanks to a 31-point game by Hanna Knoll.
Angola was aggressive at attacking the basket against the Cougars but they also hit shots from the outside. That needs to continue for the Hornets to improve.
No. 3 Lakeland
Last week: 5
Record: 6-2, 2-0 NECC
The Lakers won their matchup with East Noble, which not only kept them in the power rankings but pushed them to the No. 3 spot and knocked the Knights out of the rankings.
Lakeland is getting more and more contributions from players not named Bailey Hartsough or Faith Riehl and that makes the Lakers dangerous.
No. 4 Central Noble
Last week: 3
Record: 3-1, 0-1 NECC
The Cougars won an ugly game against Goshen early last week, then lost in ugly fashion at Angola. They need to find a way to get Bridgette Gray in a groove. The senior is capable of scoring a lot of points but seems to be in a rut right now.
Gray and Central Noble have the chance to get in a groove by the end of the year with five or six winnable games in a row.
No. 5 West Noble
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 5-1, 2-0 NECC
The Chargers make their first appearance of the season in the power rankings.
West Noble has been getting a lot of production from sophomore Mackensy Mabie. She’s averaging 13.8 points per game and scored a season-high 24 points against her former school, Columbia City.
Of course, Lillian Mast has been doing Lillian Mast things. The senior is averaging career highs in points (15), rebounds (7), assists (4.3) and steals (5) per game.
Others: East Noble, Eastside, Prairie Heights, Lakewood Park.
Boys
No. 1 Central Noble
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0, 1-0 NECC
This was a tough choice so early in the season, but I think the Cougars are worthy of holding the top spot this week. That could change next week after their date with Westview on Saturday.
However, Central Noble can be very dangerous on any given night and they were able to get scoring contributions from players outside of Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder in its win over Angola. Logan Gard, Ryan Schroeder and Jackson Andrews are all capable of being compliments to the Cougars’ dynamic duo.
No. 2 Westview
Last week: 3
Record: 2-1, 1-0 NECC
The Warriors knocked off last week’s No. 1 team in my power rankings and will have another chance to do it on Saturday. Before then, they have a date with NorthWood, which will be difficult in its own way.
Westview was very balanced against Churubusco on Friday with four different players reaching double digits, which goes back to what coach Ed Bentley said before the season. He said his team has multiple guys who can go off on any night and he was right.
No. 3 Churubusco
Last week: 3
Record: 0-1, 0-1 NECC
The Eagles found out in their first game of the season what could be a problem going forward, which it’s a lack of depth. Both Landen Jordan and Luke McClure fouled out and Churubusco only had five players left to play in the fourth quarter versus Westview.
It also means they don’t have enough to scrimmage against each other right now, which will be an issue going forward.
No. 4 Eastside
Last week: Not ranked
Record: 1-0
The Blazers were on my radar of a team that could be good to very good this season, and they came out of the gates strong with a 20-point win over Bryan (Ohio).
Eastside had three players reach double figures, including Hugh Henderson’s 19 points. Gabe Trevino finished with 17 points and Owen Willard added 10.
I like the way this team plays with its smothering defense and offense that is aggressive from all areas on the floor.
No. 5 Lakewood Park
Last week: 4
Record: 2-1
Some have questioned me putting the Panthers in my power rankings and after they lost to Wayne and barely eeked out a win over Garrett, I’m allowing them to stay in the rankings for the time being. But it’s close. Lakewood has a few teams nipping at their heels. Just look at how many teams are in the “others considered” waiting to pounce.
Others considered: DeKalb, West Noble, East Noble, Fremont, Angola, Prairie Heights, Lakeland.
