Prep Basketball
Warrior girls battle in overtime loss
MISHAWAKA — Westview’s girls basketball team lost to Mishawaka 40-35 in overtime on Tuesday night.
The Warriors overcame a rough second quarter to come back and lead the Caveman late in the fourth quarter.
Mishawaka outscored Westview 14-2 in the second quarter to take a 24-13 lead at halftime. Then the Warriors blanked the Cavemen in the third quarter 5-0 to get closer.
Maddy Wylie hit a three-pointer with 37.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 30 for Mishawaka. The home team outscored Westview 10-5 in the extra period.
Wylie had 13 points and Asiah Shaffer scored 11 for the Cavemen (5-12).
Katrina Schwartz, Hailey Miller, Allie Springer and Hope Bortner had six points apiece for the Warriors (3-18).
Girls Basketball Snider turns back Barons
FORT WAYNE — Snider allowed only 11 points in the second half and pulled away to an 80-50 win over DeKalb Tuesday.
The Barons (3-18) held a 39-35 halftime lead, but were outscored 27-4 in the third quarter.
Maddie Hickman had 17 points and nine rebounds to pace the Barons. Delaney Cox hit four threes and had 13 points, while Lillie Cone made three threes and finished with 11.
DeKalb hit 9-of-16 from three for the night.
Johnea Donahue led Snider with 22 points.
LPC girls fall to Wayne
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Wayne 62-60 in girls basketball action Tuesday.
The Panthers (11-7) led 38-18 at the half, but could not hold onto it. The Generals (7-11) hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter in their comeback victory.
Chloe Jolloff had 26 points to lead LPC. Mackenzie Shepherd added 10 points.
Churubusco girls lose at South Adams
BERNE — Churubusco’s girls basketball team lost to Class 2A sectional rival South Adams 57-32 Tuesday night.
Macy Pries had 17 points and Peyton Pries scored 15 to lead the Starfires (9-11).
Cara DeBolt had nine points for the Eagles (5-16). Audrey Huelsenbeck had seven points and Brelle Shearer scored five.
In a classy gesture by both teams, they started the contest by allowing players who suffered season-ending knee injuries to score baskets.
South Adams senior Kelsa Ortiz scored the first basket of the game after the Starfires were allowed by Churubusco to win the opening tip on their senior night, then Eagle junior Kayla Elias scored on the other end. Play was then stopped for Ortiz and Elias to exit the game after that opening sequence of sportsmanship.
Area trio nominated for awards
Lakeland’s Bailey Hartsough and Brayden Bontrager and Churubusco’s Landen Jordan were top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award for last week’s efforts.
College Basketball
Freeman hits 3 to clinch Ball State University win
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Sophomore Sydney Freeman hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to clinch a 68-64 victory for Ball State’s women over Mid-American Conference rival Eastern Michigan Saturday.
The dagger three from the 2019 Central Noble High School graduate were the final points of the game.
Freeman started and had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes, 42 seconds of playing time. She was one of Cardinals scoring in double figures.
Entering Wednesday’s home game against Miami, Ohio, Freeman played in 10 games (all starts) and leads Ball State in assists with 40 (four per game), steals with 23 (2.3 per game), three-pointers made and attempted (19-68, for 28%) and field goals attempted (119). She is tied for second on the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. She also has 3.5 rebounds per game and four blocks, and is a 75% free-throw shooter (21-28).
Ball State is 6-5 overall, 4-3 in the MAC, before Wednesday’s game.
