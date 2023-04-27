WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys defeated Bellmont 106-25 in Northeast 8 Conference dual competition Tuesday while the girls teams tied 66-66.
Tim O’Keefe won the 400 and 3,200 for the Baron boys. Other DeKalb boys winners were Nate Fillenwarth in the 100, Myles Dobson in the 200, Alex Stuckey in the 800, Landon Knowles in the 1,600, Dylan Wilson in the high hurdles, Kaden Evans in the intermediate hurdles, Quentin Penrod in the high jump, Wyatt Birch in the shot put, Trenton Brown in the discus and Nick Roberts in the long jump.
DeKalb also won the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays.
Lydia Bennett won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 to pace the DeKalb girls. Myca Miller won the 100 intermediate hurdles, Scout Warner won the high jump and Jaylin Carroll won the long jump. Abby DeTray was first in the 400. The Barons also won the 4x100.
DeKalb boys 106, Bellmont 25
100 — 1. Fillenwarth (DK) 11.6, 2. Penrod (DK) 11.7, 3. Gentis (DK) 11.9. Other DeKalb — Dobson 11.8, Joachim 11.9, Barton 12.0, Schmidt 12.0, J. King 12.1, Mahoney 12.3, Bahia 12.6, DeTray 12.6, B. Meyer 12.8, Langschwager 12.9, Griggs 13.0, Leco 13.2, Smith 13.6, Keesler 14.2. 200 — 1. Dobson (DK) 24.1, 2. Hallam (DK) 24.3, 3. Joachim (DK) 15.1. Other DeKalb — Schmidt 25.2, Bahia 25.8, King 25.9, DeTray 26.1, Merritt 26.2, Mahoney 26.2, Engelberth 26.5, B. Meyer 26.5, Griggs 26.9, Smith 29.2, Keesler 31.3. 400 — 1. O’Keefe (DK) 2. Hefty (DK) 56.0. Other DeKalb — Engelberth 58.4, B. Meyer 1:01.7, Stuckey 1:02.3, Norrick 1:16.2. 800 — 1. Stuckey (DK) 2. McIntire (DK) 2:08.9, 3. Knowles (DK) 2:20.9. Other DeKalb — B. Meyer 2:45.4, 5. Norrick 3.24. 1,600 — 1. Knowles (DK) 4:53, 2. Haupert (DK) 5:00, 3. Fillenwarth (DK) 5:02. 3,200 — 1. O’Keefe (DK) 10:48, 2. Haupert (DK) 10:50. Other DeKalb — Abernathy 11:11, Elkins 13:38.
110 High Hurdles — 1. Wilson (DK) 19.4, 3. Evans (DK) 19.6. 300 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Evans (DK) 50.4, 2. England (DK) 51.8. Other DeKalb — J. King 53.3. 4x100 — Bellmont 49.8. 4x400 — DeKalb 3:50.6, 4x800 — DeKalb 10:28.8.
Shot put — 1. Birch (DK) 45-4, 3. N. Brown (DK) 37-2. Other DeKalb — Penrod 36-4, Dunn 35-4 1/2, Brockhouse 34-3 1/2, Worman 30-11, B. King 29-11. Discus — 1. T. Brown 123-1, 3. C. Brown (DK) 111-0. Other DeKalb — Brockhouse 103-1, Dunn 97-2, Birch 88-6, Armstrong 83-4, Tschebykin 72-5, Snyder 71-6, Brand 65-5, B. King 61-5, Kracium 60-2. Long Jump — 1. Roberts (DK) 18-7 1/2, 2. Joachim (DK) 17-11 1/2, 3. Mahoney (DK) 16-11. High Jump — 1. Penrod (DK) 5-6. Pole Vault — 1. Smith (Bel) 10-0, 2. Dobson (DK) 8-6, 3. T. Meyer (DK) 7-0.
DeKalb girls 66, Bellmont 66
100 — 1. Wesley (Bel) 13.4, 3. Cox (DK) 14.0. Other DeKalb — Abbott 14.2, LaRue 14.4, Harig 14.6, C. Jarrett 15.3, Hill 15.5, Jackson 15.7, Mosier 16.0, Brandon 16.1, Denham 16.2, Adame 16.3, Nester 19.7. 200 — 1. Wesley (Bel) 28.2, 3. Harig (DK) 29.5. Other DeKalb — J. Jarrett 30.1, Cox 30.4, C. Jarrett 31.6, LaRue 32.3, Hill 32.9, Denham 33.6, Brandon 34.8, Adame 35.1. 400 — 1. DeTray (DK) 1:05.7. Other DeKalb — Barkey 1:18.2. 800 — 1. Bennett (DK) 2:24.3, 2. DeTray (DK) 2:36.2. Other DeKalb — Yoder 3:06.5, O. Woodcox 3:17.9. 1,600 — 1. Bennett (DK) 5:50, 3. C. Woodcox (DK) 7:11. Other DeKalb — Gentis 7:13. 3,200 — 1. Bennett (DK) 12/52, 2. O. Woodcox (DK) 13.57, 3. Barton (DK) 14:24. Other DeKalb — Patino 15:08.
100 Intermediate Hurdles — 1. Miller (DK) 17.1, 2. Warner (DK) 18.0. Other DeKalb — Chalfant 19.5. 300 Low Hurdles — 1. Witte (Bel) 54.4, 2. Carroll (DK) 55.6. Other DeKalb — Harig 57.9. 4x100 — 1. DeKalb 56.0. 4x400 — 1. Bellmont 4:54. 4x800 — 1. Bellmont 11:21, 2. DeKalb 12:26.
Shot put — 1. Schmidt (Bel) 32-1, 3. B. Fordyce (DK) 29-7 1/2. Other DeKalb — Nester 22-9, Kurtz 21-10. Discus — 1. Schmidt (Bel) 102-7, 2. B. Fordyce (DK) 88-7, 3. N. Fordyce (DK) 88-7. Other DeKalb — Penzo 63-10, Anderson 53-0. Long Jump — 1. Carroll (DK) 13-10, 3. J. Jarrett 13-8 1/2. High Jump — 1. Warner (DK) 4-10, 2. Schoenherr (DK) 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Kintz (Bel) 7-0, 3. Slavin (D) 6-0.
