PREP GIRLS GOLF
Wawasee, Mishawaka Marian at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Fremont, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Westview, 5 p.m.
Eastside at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Northrop at Fremont, 5 p.m.
Angola at Northridge, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Garrett at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Angola, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Angola at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Tippecanoe Valley at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
Prairie Heights at F.W. North Side, 6 p.m.
