AUBURN — DeKalb’s swimmers still had success even though they were outscored by Bishop Dwenger in a dual meet at the YMCA of DeKalb County pool Thursday.
The Saint girls had 119 points to 94 for the Barons, and Dwenger’s boys scored 93 to 65 for their hosts.
DeKalb coach Ron Kumpfmiller saw bright spots all the same from his team, which has struggled to stay healthy.
“We’ve had a lot of sicknesses,” he said. “We have a lot of kids having a tough time breathing in the pool with all the congestion.”
Adeline Gillespie had a big night for the DeKalb girls, taking first place in the individual medley and backstroke. She also teamed with Caleigh Yarian, Paige Winebrenner and Jala Collins for a first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
Winebrenner was first in the 500 free and Mallory Jarrett took top honors in the 100 free. Jarrett also joined Layla Chautle, Emily Eshbach and Yarian in winning the 200 free relay.
“Adeline Gillespie swam well,” Kumpfmiller said. “Layla, she’s a freshman we want to keep an eye on.
“Paige Winebrenner, the past couple of meets she’s really stepped up. She’s one of the healthy ones.”
On the boys side, Kumpfmiller had good words for Ethan Brown, the 100 breaststroke winner.
Last year as a junior, the Barons had high hopes for Brown in the postseason until he pulled a groin during the season.
“He struggled with it. He’s almost back,” Kumpfmiller said. “We’ll try to get him back for the NE8 and sectional. His breaststroke will be there.”
Jack Mahoney was also a winner for the DeKalb boys, finishing first in the 100 freestyle.
The seven-member DeKalb boys team includes five first-time swimmers.
Prior to the meet, the Barons recognized members of the DeKalb Dolphins YMCA swim team. All had big smiles when they emerged from the tunnel formed for them by the high school swimmers.
“We swim with them. They come in after us,” Kumpfmiller said. “They know us, we know them. It’s nice to do something for them.
“Hopefully they see what we do, and we get more kids to stick it out through middle school and then come out in high school. That’s where we struggle. They get to middle school and they find other things.”
Dwenger girls 119, DeKalb 94
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dwenger (Court, Walden, Peters, Eckrich) 2:09.49, 2. DeKalb (Jarrett, Chautle, Gillespie, Eshbach) 2:11.61, 4. DeKalb (Winebrenner, Exford, Hughes, Steckley) 2:54.87. 200 Freestyle: 1. Pranger (BD) 2:27.48, 2. Yarian (DK) 2:27.57, 3. Collins (DK) 2:32.8. 200 IM: 1. Gillespie (DK) 2:38.82, 4. Eshbach (DK) 2:55.85. 50 Freestyle: 1. Eckrich (BD) 29.08, 2. Jarrett (DK) 29.37, 4. Winebrenner (DK) 31.97, 6. Hughes (DK) 36.63, 7. Steckley (DK) 36.88, 8. McAninch (DK) 40.87, 9. Phillips (DK) 45.06.
100 Butterfly: 1. Peters (BD) 1:08.76, 2. Chautle (DK) 1:21.23. 100 Freestyle: 1. Jarrett (DK) 1:04.58, 5. Exford (DK) 1:29.44, 6. McAninch (DK) 1:31.75, 7. Hughes (DK) 1:34.54, 8. Schuller (DK) 1:36.94, 9. Phillips (DK) 1:42.67. 500 Freestyle: 1. Winebrenner (DK) 6:49.46, 3. Collins (DK) 6:55.64.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Chautle, Eshbach, Jarrett, Yarian) 2:01.75, 5. DeKalb (Phillips, Schuller, Hughes, Exford) 2:46.58. 100 Backstroke: 1. Gillespie (DK) 1:12.33, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:23.85, 5. Steckley (DK) 1:45.99. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Burnham (BD) 1:29.91, 2. Eshbach (DK) 1:30.53, 5. Exford (DK) 1:54.58. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. DeKalb (Yarian, Winebrenner, Collins, Gillespie) 4:30.88.
Dwenger boys 93, DeKalb 65
200 Medley Relay: 1. Dwenger (Maskal, Marshall, P. Herald, Jacobs) 2:03.17, 2. DeKalb (Gillian, Brown, Scher, Exford) 2:13.25. 200 Freestyle: 1. Bergeron (BD) 2:12.37, 2. Mahoney (DK) 2:13, 4. Gaier (DK) 2:48.5. 200 IM: 1. M. Herald (BD) 2:59.54. 50 Freestyle: 1. Jacobs (BD) 25.91, 3. Gillian (DK) 28.69, 5. Balsley (DK) 36.87.
100 Butterfly: 1. P. Herald (BD) 1:04.68, 2. Brown (DK) 1:16.91, 3. Scher (DK) 1:20.82. 100 Freestyle: 1. Mahoney (DK) 57.92, 3. Gillian (DK) 1:11.9. Other DeKalb — Balsley 1:27.72. 500 Freestyle: 1. Maskal (BD) 5:42.04.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Jacob, Weadock, Hile, P. Herald) 1:52.22, 2. DeKalb (Brown, Gaier, Gillian, Mahoney). 100 Backstroke: 1. Maskal (BD) 1:09.72, 2. Scher (DK) 1:35.28, 3. Exford (DK) 1:41.75. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Brown (DK) 1:15.35, 4. Gaier (DK) 1:29.08. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Dwenger (Weadock, Bergeron, Hile, Maskal) 4:22.85, 2. DeKalb (Exford, Scher, Balsley, Mahoney) 4:55.97.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.