Acrobatics & Tumbling Thunder on to semifinals
BELTON, Texas – The No. 2 Trine University acrobatics and tumbling ream is one step closer to a national championship after defeating area rival No. 5 Adrian College, 240.25-216.475 at Thursday’s National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association tournament at Mary Hardin Baylor University.
The Thunder advanced to today’s semifinals at 4 p.m. against No. 4 East Texas Baptist, a winner over No. 3 Concordia Wisconsin in another quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.
No. 1 UMHB was slated to face No. 6 Stevenson in another first-round matchup Thursday night. The winner of that dual will meet the highest-scoring non-winning team in the other semifinal tonight at 7 p.m.
Trine won five of the six events over the Bulldogs: Compulsory (32.40-27.45), Acro (26.25-20.75), Pyramid (28.95-27.60), Tumbling (45.65-44.075) and Team (83.65-73.15).
Adrian’s only event victory came in Toss (27.60-24.35).
The tournament wraps up with the finals on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf PH tops Westview, Chargers
HOWE — Prairie Heights shot 187 on its home course at Cedar Lake on Wednesday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Westview and West Noble. The Warriors had 199, and the Chargers shot 223.
Noah Butler and freshman Braeden Morr shot 42s to lead the Panthers (3-0, 2-0 NECC).
Westview sophomore Silas Haarer was medalist with a 41. Blake Ewell led the Chargers with 54.
Prairie Heights 187,
Westview 199, West Noble 223
PH: Noah Butler 42, Braeden Morr 42, Leyton Byler 51, Jay Abbott 52, Brayden Levitz 52.
Westview: Silas Haarer 41, Wade Springer 49, Brett Springer 50, Evan Litwiller 50, Judson Hershberger 61.
WN: Blake Ewell 54, Isaac Mast 55, Luke Schermerhorn 56, Nevin Phares 58, Rodrigo Melchor 59.
Junior varsity scores
PH: Austin Milliman 57, Elijah Seevers 64.
WN: Tristen Reed 56, Austin Cripe 64, Drew Burns 64.
Hornets open with close loss
FORT WAYNE — Angola opened its season with a close loss to Snider, 179-181, Wednesday at Whispering Creek.
Mason Gruner was medalist in the match with 38 to lead the Hornets.
Angola also had 46 from Johnny Hersel, 48 from Ethan Plush, 49 from Austin Kuster and 52 from Carter Shull.
Prep Baseball Blazers too much for Fremont
FREMONT — Eastside defeated Fremont 15-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday at Probst Park.
Wyatt Davis drove in four runs to lead the Blazers. Jacob McClain and Dackotia Reed each had two hits and two RBIs. Eastside had 13 hits as a team.
Caeden Moughler pitched a complete game victory for the Blazers. He scattered seven hits and struck out six.
Cougars get past RedHawks
GOSHEN — Central Noble hung on for a 9-8 victory over Goshen on Wednesday.
Tyler Shisler had three hits to lead the Cougars. Some other CN players had at least two hits apiece.
Ethan Spencer was the starting and winning pitcher for Central Noble. He allowed three runs in six and one-third innings.
In other area action Wednesday, Lakeland lost at home to Northridge 20-1 in five innings.
DeKalb comeback falls short
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb fell behind by six runs early and chipped away at the lead, but fell 7-6 at Concordia Wednesday.
The Cadets led 6-0 after three innings. DeKalb scored in every inning after that, including a run in the top of the seventh, but Concordia held on to deal the Barons their first loss.
Parker Smith had two hits and two RBIs for DeKalb (5-1). Ashten Tuttle also had two RBIs.
EN tops Chargers in JV game
LIGONIER — East Noble defeated West Noble 15-13 in a junior varsity game Wednesday.
The Knights had 20 hits and had six players steal at least two bases. Alex Brennan hit a two-run home run, and Jordan Borders hit a solo shot.
Brennan, Borders, Jacob Ramey, Taylor Cordial, Braelen Bush and Hunter Cole each had multiple hits for East Noble. Ramey also had seven stolen bases.
Matthew Trinklein had four hits for the Chargers, two doubles and two singles. He also pitched the first three innings and had five strikeouts. West Noble had 11 hits in the contest.
Prep Softball Eastside rolls vs. Fremont
FREMONT — Eastside defeats Fremont 17-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference game at Vistula Park Thursday.
The Blazers (9-0, 2-0 NECC) had 16 hits and held the Eagles to one hit. Moyra McAtee was the winning pitcher for Eastside to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Barons best Snider
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb won 14-6 over Snider on Wednesday.
The Barons drew 12 walks and was hit by three pitches. Kenzie Zent reached base four times and scored four runs.
Ashley Cox, Katie Waters, Rylee Moore and Lillie Cserep had two runs apiece and two runs batted in apiece for DeKalb.
Freshman Summer Haverstock was the winning pitcher in relief for the Barons. She allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits in four and one-third innings. She struck out four and walked two.
Churubusco tops Squires
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco beat Manchester 11-4 on Wednesday at Churubusco Community Park.
Grace Lawson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four runs batted in to lead the Eagles. Kaelyn Marks pitched a complete game win, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and striking out 10. She also had two hits and a run batted in.
Madison Hosted and freshman Shelby Tigner also had two hits each for Churubusco. Tigner also scored three runs and had an RBI.
Chargers outslug Whitko
LIGONIER — West Noble won 13-9 over Whitko on Wednesday.
The Chargers scored two runs in the fourth inning to break a 7-7 tie, then added four more runs in the fifth.
Julia Vargas, Jacelynn McDonald and Riley Krider had three hits apiece for West Noble. Krider had six of her team’s 12 stolen bases, and was also the winning pitcher in relief. She allowed two runs and seven hits over the final four innings and struck out three while walking one.
The Wildcats outhit the Chargers 14-12.
Westview outscored
EMMA — Westview lost to Wawasee 17-10 on Wednesday.
Westview had a seven-run second inning to take a 7-4 lead. Then Wawasee scored the next four innings to regain control.
Freshman Briana Kauffman was 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and four runs batted in to lead Westview.
Maddy Penick and Karlie Schrock each had two hits and a run scored for Westview. Myra Miller reached base three times, scored two runs and had two RBIs.
Prep Track & Field Fremont boys gain two wins
HAMILTON — Fremont’s boys team won two duals on Tuesday, defeating Elkhart Christian Academy 73-46 and Hamilton 106-4.
The FHS girls won over the Marines 69-31, but lost to ECA 45-43. Hamilton lost to Elkhart Christian in both the boys and girls meets.
In the girls’ meet, Jasmine Schiek won four events for Hamilton: the high jump, long jump and 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
Natalie Gochenour won the 1,600 and 3,200 to lead Fremont.
In the boys’ meet, Braiden Gaskill won both jumping events and Dylan Fansler was first in both throwing events for the Eagles. Damon Teachout won both hurdles races. Gaskill also won the 100-meter dash.
Clayton Spaw was third in the high jump for Hamilton.
GIRLS
Elkhart Christian 45, Fremont 43
Elkhart Christian 61, Hamilton 29
Fremont 69, Hamilton 31
100 — 1. Zuccolotto (F) 14.1, 2. P. Baker (F) 14.3, 3. Crouse (EC) 14.5. 200 — 1. Vida (EC) 28.4, 2. P. Baker (F) 30.7, 3. Zuccolotto (F) 31.2. 400 — 1. Maxwell (EC) 1:06.1, 2. Clapsaddle (EC) 1:07.3, 3. P. Baker (F) 1:08.7. 800 — 1. E. Brown (EC) 2:47.6, 2. Wills (F) 3:13.4, 3. A. Gochenour (F) 3:15. 1,600 — 1. N. Gochenour (F) 6:34.5. 3,200 — 1. N. Gochenour (F) 14:13.5.
4x100 relay — 1. Elkhart Christian 55.5, 2. Fremont (P. Baker, N. Gochenour, Wills, Zuccolotto) 56.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Elkhart Christian 4:42.3, 2. Fremont (A. Gochenour, Hayes, Geller, Beattie) 5:46.1. 100 hurdles — 1. J. Schiek (H) 20, 2. B. Marshall (EC) 21.7. 300 hurdles — 1. J. Schiek (H) 57.4, 2. Skees (H) 1:03.8.
High jump — 1. J. Schiek (H) 4-4. Long jump — 1. J. Schiek (H) 12-11, 2. Zuccolotto (F) 12-10.5, 3. Vereda (H) 12-9. Shot put — 1. Haviland (EC) 25-5.75, 2. Q. Barker (F) 24-1, 3. A. Stevens (EC) 23-3.5. Discus — 1. Q. Barker (F) 78-5, 2. Haviland (EC) 74-9, 3. A. Stevens (EC) 60-8.
BOYS
Fremont 73, Elkhart Christian 46
Fremont 106, Hamilton 4
Elkhart Christian 96, Hamilton 13
100 — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 11.5, 2. Collins (F) 11.7, 3. Hart (F) 12.1. 200 — 1. Collins (F) 24.3, 2. Hart (F) 25.5, 3. Rowe (F) 26.6. 400 — 1. Ingle (EC) 57.2, 2. Moreno (F) 58.4, 3. Rowe (F) 58.6. 800 — 1. Schramm (EC) 2:11.6, 2. Conrad (EC) 2:13, 3. Forrest (F) 2:24.2. 1,600 — 1. Clements (EC) 5:03.3, 2. B. Leeper (EC) 5:06.8, 3. Schramm (EC) 5:18.8. 3,200 — 1. Helmuth (EC) 11:51.4, 2. Burch (EC) 11:53.1, 3. I. Leeper (EC) 12:46.4.
4x100 relay — 1. Fremont (Collins, Teachout, B. Gaskill, Hart) 45.1, 2. Elkhart Christian 49.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Elkhart Christian 3:52.7, 2. Fremont (Moreno, Rowe, S. Burkholder, Walters) 4:12.9. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (Whittaker, Forrest, D. Smith, S. Burkholder) 9:40.5, 2. Elkhart Christian 10:02.8. 110 hurdles — 1. Teachout (F) 18.6, 2. Whidden (EC) 19, 3. Burden (EC) 20.1. 300 hurdles — 1. Teachout (F) 46.7, 2. Burden (EC) 47.2, 3. Whidden (EC) 51.
High jump — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 5-4. Long jump — 1. B. Gaskill (F) 18-2, 2. Collins (F) 16-10, 3. Spaw (H) 16-8. Shot put — 1. D. Fansler (F) 35-7, 2. McCurdy (F) 32-7, 3. Reynolds (EC) 30-4. Discus — 1. D. Fansler (F) 87, 2. Moreno (F) 86-2, 3. Verdin (F) 85.
Lakewood Park, Eastside split
BUTLER — Lakewood Park and Eastside each won a prep track and field dual meet Thursday night at Eastside. The Panthers eked out a 65-63 win in the boys meet, with the Blazers dominating the girls meet, 99-25.
For the Panther boys, Titus Shively won both hurdle events: the 110 (17.44) and the 300 (49.05). Dane Siebert won both throwing events for the Blazers, taking the shot put (50-3) and the discus ( 162-4).
In the girls meet, Nautaza Tulley-Coe won the 100-meter dash (13.97) for the Blazers. Lilyan Kreischer won the 200-meter dash (27.43) and the 400 (58.98) for Eastside. Sophia Haslett won the 800-meter run for Lakewood Park (2:44.95).
GIRLS
Eastside 99, Lakewood Park 25
100 – 1. N. Tulley-Coe (ES) 13.97, 2. A. Baker (ES) 15.18, 3. K. Haynes (ES) 15.41. 200 – 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 58.98, 2. L. Wissing (LP) 30.78, 3. N. Tully-Coe (ES) 31.24. 400 — 1. L. Kreischer (ES) 58.98, 2. S. Haslett (LP) 1:06.92, 3. A. Moughler (ES) 1:08.36. 800 – 1. S. Haslett (LP) 2:44.95, 2. K. Kauffman (ES) 2:46.94, 3. P. Kreischer (ES) 2:51.66. 1,600 – 1. K. Kauffman (ES) 6:06.06, 2. R. Smith (ES) 6:14.08, 3. C. Buss (ES) 6:26.15. 3,200 – 1. D. Bonecutter (ES) 16:39.01, 2. M. Yaras (ES) 17:31.28, 3. R. Smith (ES) 17:31.94.
4x100 relay – 1. Lakewood Park 56.65. 4x400 relay – 1. Eastside 4:30.40, 2. Lakewood Park 4:58.65. 4x800 relay – 1. Eastside 13:52.11. 300 hurdles – 1. S. Kessler (ES) 51.02, 2. G. Kamleiter (LP) 56.65, 3. K. McKenzie (LP) 1:14.34.
High jump – 1. S. Kessler (ES) 4-8. Long jump – 1. A. Moughler (ES) 14-2 1/4, 2. G. Kamleiter (LP) 13-5 1/2, 3. K. Haynes (ES) 12-3 1/4. Shot put – 1. E. Neumann (ES) 30-3, 2. H. Mack (ES) 28-3, 3. L. Young (LP) 23-9. Discus – 1. H. Mack (ES) 96-11, 2. E. Neumann (ES) 91-2, 3. C. Moughler (LP) 59-10. Pole vault – 1. A. Baker (ES) 6-0.
BOYS
Lakewood Park 65, Eastside 63
100 — 1. L. Gingerich (LP) 11.71, 2. West (ES) 12.68, 3. Spalding (ES) 13.09. 200 — 1. L. Gingerich (LP) 24.22, 2. Diaz (ES) 25.72, 3. West (ES) 26.12. 400 — 1. Diaz (ES) 55.78, 2. Mag (ES) 56.97, 3. A. MacFarlane (LP) 57.68. 800 — 1. Mansojer (LP) 2:20, 2. Born (LP) 2:29, 3. C. Kruse (LP) 2:34. 1,600 — 1. VandeVelde (LP) 5:03.06, 2. Strong (ES) 5:03.19, 3. B. Kruse (LP) 5:03.47. 3,200 — 1. VandeVelde (LP) 11:17.18, 2. Strong (ES) 11:18.71, 3. B. Kruse (LP) 12:02.69.
4x100 relay — 1. LPC 49.32, 2. Eastside 51.10. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside 3:51.44, 2. LPC 4:03.15. 4x800 relay — 1. Eastside (Diaz, Burkett, Burns, Strong) 9:56, 2. LPC 10:43. 110 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 17.44, 2. Kibe (LP) 30.47, 3. N. Baker (ES) 21.88. 300 hurdles — 1. Shively (LP) 49.05, 2. Kibe (LP) 50.37, 3. N. Baker (ES) 54.18.
High jump — 1. N. Baker (ES) 5-2, 2. A. MacFarlane (LP) 5-1, 3. Korte (LP) 5-1. Long jump — 1. L. Gingerich (LP) 17-6, 2. Korte (LP) 16-10, 3. Mack (ES) 15-2.5. Shot put — 1. Sebert (ES) 50-3, 2. Eck (ES) 38, 3. G. Thompson (ES) 36-8. Discus — 1. 1. Sebert (ES) 162-4, 2. O. Davis (ES) 100-1, 3. G. Thompson (ES) 94-1. Pole vault — 1. Seiler (ES) 11.
College Lacrosse Trine men suffer first loss
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season Wednesday night, losing to Calvin 17-5 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Knights (6-7, 1-1 MIAA) scored the first eight goals and held the Thunder off the scoreboard for the first 19 and a half minutes of the contest.
Collin Custer had two goals and Patrick Doyle had a goal and an assist for Trine (9-1, 1-1). Nick DiPaolo made 12 saves in almost three and a half quarters in goal.
College Tennis Thunder women fall to Belles
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s tennis team lost to Saint Mary’s 6-3 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual at Ryan Tennis Center Wedenesday afternoon.
Freshman Emilee Bassett won in straight sets at No. 4 singles and at No. 2 doubles with teammate Alexis Maloney to lead the Thunder (10-5, 2-2 MIAA).
Saint Mary’s 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Eva Morales (T) def. Lucy Chamberlin 5-1, ret. 2. Alayna Campbell (SM) def. Bekah Trent 6-3, 6-3. 3. Emma Kealy (SM) def. Elina Locane 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. 4. Emilee Bassett (T) def. Leah Hosang 6-2, 6-2. 5. Kathleen McLeod (SM) def. Alexis Maloney 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. 6. Evelyn Demblans-Dechans (SM) def. Bailey Pelliccia 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: A. Campbell-Kealy (SM) def. Trent-Locane 8-4. 2. Bassett-Maloney (T) def. Chamberlin-Hosang 8-4. 3. McLeod-Demblans-Dechans (SM) def. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-2.
Middle School Golf DeKalb triumphs at Garrett
GARRETT — DeKalb was a 232-299 winner over Garrett at Garrett Country Club Wednesday.
A.J. Shambaugh was the medalist with a 2-under-par 32 to lead the Barons.
Other scores for the Barons were Paige Williams 43, Jadan Tompkins 46, Johnathyn Grimm 51, Colston Kern 61 and Elec Kimball 62.
On Tuesday at Bridgewater in Auburn, DeKalb opened the season with a 240-241 win over Maple Creek.
Shambaugh shot a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Barons.
Other DeKalb scores were Williams 46, Grace Pfister 49, Ellington Sparkman 52, Liam Schlatter 56 and Tompkins 57.
The Bobcats took the junior varsity match 252-279. Luke Petre led DeKalb with a 50.
Other scores for the Barons were Maddux Brockhouse 54, Belle Miller 56, Mollee Sonnenberg 58 and Quintin Fislar 61.
Middle School Soccer
DeKalb boys trounce Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb began its season with an 8-0 romp over Norwell Tuesday.
Jayden Conrad and Dawson Cleverly both scored twice for the Barons. Christian Johnson, Romeo Avila, Ryker Ball and Weber Yarian also scored.
EN girls fall to Bellmont
East Noble Middle School’s girls soccer team lost to Bellmont 4-0 Tuesday.
It was a learning experience much of the Knights as some of their players never played soccer in their lives heading into this season.
“After settling down, we started to see some promising play,” EN coach Brian Rexroad said. “We are optimistic about our season.”
In goal for East Noble, Evie Reed made four saves and Maitlen Booth made six saves.
Middle School Tennis
DeKalb opens with victory
ANGOLA — DeKalb opened the season with a 3-2 victory at Angola Wednesday.
DeKalb’s Oliver Derrow defeated MaKayla Kohlar 8-1 at one singles with DeKalb’s Wyatt Knepper winning 8-5 over Even Kohlar at two singles. Angola won at three singles with Kyle Mina defeating Liam Schlatter 8-4.
Stella Stockhamp and her partner defeated Kai Nagel and Charlotte Hissong 8-1 at one doubles. Henry Post and Parker Vince of DeKalb won 8-4 over Ethan Biernat and Evelyn Rinard at two singles.
The junior varsity teams tied 5-5 with one tie. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Allie Hartsough and Kaylee Hines, and DeAnna Waldon and Elle Armstrong both won. Also winning doubles matches for the Barons were Calleigh Yankey and Baylee Tysen, Eva Hoolihan and Kaylin Perkins, and Owen Hatfield and Gabe Myers.
