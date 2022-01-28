LAGRANGE — Make it 20 in a row for the Railroaders. 24 if you count the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament.
After finishing last season undefeated in NECC play with a 10-0 record, the Garrett girls basketball team was able to repeat their performance this season after defeating the Lakeland Lakers 55-32 in Lagrange Friday night.
Ironically, the last NECC regular season game that the Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders lost was against the Lakers on the road back on Jan. 31, 2020, losing that matchup 41-38.
“Lakeland is always a tough place to come and play especially when you’re playing for a championship,” Railroaders head coach Bob Lapadot said. “I’m just proud of these kids and the way they came out.”
Outside of a 3-3 tie 1:30 after tipoff, the game was never close. That’s because Garrett went on a 16-0 run to give themselves a 19-3 lead early into the second quarter.
Morgan Ostrowski was the star of the night for the Railroaders, finishing with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bailey Kelham was second in both categories with 12 points and five rebounds. Nataley Armstrong added six points and had double figures with 13 assists, while Faith Owen scored six points.
“I told Morgan in the locker room that that was the best game I’ve seen her play in four years,” Lapadot said. “She had 24 points, so you saw her, but I heard her all night long. On offense in the third quarter, we got stagnant, and she is calling and sets a back screen and starts us in motion. Then we end up hitting a three out of that and we kind of broke through that wall. If we can get that leadership from her and she plays like that we will be really hard to beat.”
At halftime, Garrett’s lead had grown to 31-9 and were up 42-16 after three quarters.
Additional scorers for Garrett were sophomores Makenna Malcolm (3), Brooklyn Jacobs (2) and Kelsey Bergman (2).
Lakeland’s leading scorer was junior Peyton Hartsough with 11 points. Alivia Rasler added nine.
Garrett (23-1, 10-0 NECC) will play the winner of Woodlan-Angola winner in the Class 3A Woodlan Sectional semifinals Friday.
Lakeland (11-11, 4-6) will play West Noble Friday night in the 3A NorthWood Sectional semifinals.
Garrett boys 48,
Lakeland 44 (OT)
The Railroaders made seven of 10 free throws in the extra session to win their second conference game this season.
The Lakers outscored Garrett 8-3 in the second quarter to lead 15-11 at halftime.
After also leading 27-22 after three quarters, the Lakers added five more to go up 10, but the Railroaders, not wanting to quit, went on an 11-0 run over four minutes to lead 33-32.
For the final 1:37, it was a free throw battle with five different players stepping to the charity stripe. Lakeland junior Ben Keil made two free throws to put his team up one, before Garrett’s Jason Bailey did the same 20 seconds later.
Smith then added two more with 46 seconds remaining to put the Railroaders up three, until a foul on Lakeland’s Christian Troyer cut it back to one. Smith went to the free throw line again with 18 seconds left, making one of two.
Lakeland’s Ezekiel Wachtman sent the game into overtime after making two free throws to tie the game with 0.4 seconds on the clock, but not before the Lakers had a chance to win it on a tip after an inbounds pass from Garrett sailed out of bounds without touching anyone.
Kyle Smith and Jaxson Fugate led the Railroaders (5-11, 2-5) in scoring with 12 points each, while sophomore Drayton Meyers added nine. The top scorers for Lakeland (3-12, 1-6) were Ben Keil with 13 and Christian Troyer with 12.
Both the Garrett girls and boys junior varsity teams also won their games against the Lakers.
