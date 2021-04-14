FORT WAYNE — Tyler and Chace Curtis had to be looking down from heaven with pride for their Prairie Heights baseball team Tuesday night.
If it wasn’t emotional enough taking the field for the first time without their fallen teammates, the Panthers had to do it in a big, beautiful minor league ballpark in a bigger city. Living out a dream while beginning to change a culture.
Prairie Heights handled its season opener pretty well, defeating LaGrange County rival Lakeland 9-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams.
“We played with a lot of heart. We played for Tyler and Chace,” T.J. Guthrie said after his first game as Panther coach. “All year we’re going to grind for them.
“After taking a week off, we had a good approach at the plate,” he added. “We played with energy... It was a 28-man win.”
With the jerseys of Tyler’s No. 8 and Chace’s No. 27 hung in the dugout, the Panthers, including Tyler and Chace’s brother Nate, took a knee a couple of times in the pregame. One of those times was along the first-base line during a moment of silence for Tyler and Chace.
The Panthers honored Tyler and Chace after taking the field. The actual starters at shortstop and catcher did not go out to their positions with the rest of the starting nine, though another teammate warmed up starting pitcher Seth Troyer. Guthrie did an honorary switch, and sophomore Jacob Graber went to shortstop and sophomore Phillip Sheets went behind the plate.
“This has brought us together tighter,” Troyer said.
It wasn’t a clean game for Prairie Heights, but its mistakes did not pile up on top of each other. It made some better than routine plays defensively, like throwing out the Lakers on the basepaths three times in the first four innings.
The Panthers also showed more patience at the plate and it paid off after Lakeland starter Blake Sturdivant only threw five pitches to get out of the seventh inning.
The Lakers have struggled in spots to throw strikes in the early stages of the season. They overcame three walks in the third inning to get out of a bases loaded jam with one out unscathed.
Lakeland’s wildness was far worse in the fourth. The Panthers scored seven times in that frame with the help of five walks, three hit batters and a couple of passed balls. They only had two hits in the inning, a run-scoring single by Sam Levitz off reliever Caedan Caballero (0-1) and a two-run single by Luke Severe off Colton Isaacs.
“We need to show mental toughness,” Lakers coach Mike Isaacs said. “T.J. had his guys ready to play ball.”
Troyer pitched five innings to get the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Junior Camden Hall overcame a bit of wildness to start his relief appearance to get the save. He threw two scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts.
Troyer picked off Isaacs between second and third base to end the third inning. Senior centerfielder Rickie Bailer threw out Laker pinch-runner Cole Frost at third base as the freshman attempted to tag up on Bracey Shepherd’s flyout to shallow center in the fourth.
A wild pitch by Troyer bounced back off the tightly-wound screen about two-thirds of the way from home plate. Sheets threw to Troyer covering to plate to tag out Brayden Bontrager to end the top of the first inning.
“I give all the glory to my teammates,” Troyer said. “They put the work in.”
Prairie Heights drew nine walks and was hit by pitches four times.
Severe drove in three runs for the contest for the Panthers. He plated Hall with a groundout in the sixth inning. Junior leftfielder Logan Hamilton doubled in a run in the second. Sophomore second baseman Leyton Byler reached base three times and laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Senior first baseman Brayden Bontrager reached base three times for Lakeland (2-3). He drove in Isaacs with an infield single in the first inning, then walked twice, including once intentionally.
Laker sophomore Deion Marshall doubled, then stole home in the fifth as part of a double steal.
Welcome return to Parkview Field
Prairie Heights and Lakeland are roughly a dozen miles apart, and both schools are at least 50 miles away from Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne. But you are getting no complaints from the Panthers and the Lakers about making a long drive to play in the home of the High-Class A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.
“The field is immaculate,” Isaacs said. “The kids love it. It’s fun to come down here at such a great venue. I’m glad they allow us to do this.
Troyer said, “It’s a blast. This is one of the best fields in the state.”
Playing at Parkview Field is one of the season’s biggest highlights, and area high school programs usually don’t hold anything back. All players in the program usually dress, including junior varsity and freshman players, so they can at least get a chance to be in the dugout and play catch on the field before a game.
