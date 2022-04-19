Reserve Baseball
Knights beat Wawasee, Homestead
SYRACUSE — The East Noble junior varsity squad beat Wawasee 14-2 Friday night then split a doubleheader with Homestead on Saturday.
Against the Warriors, Gunner Willey, Keegan Corbin, Anthony Mitchener and Munk each had two hits. Corbin had three runs batted in and Deegan Munk added two.
Drew Rhodes threw three innings, allowed two runs (both unearned) on six hits with three strikeouts. Parker Kerr had six putouts and gave up a hit in four innings of work.
The Knights beat the Spartans 12-2 in one game and lost 6-0 in the other.
In the win, Wiley, Rhodes and Jackson Leedy each tallied a pair of hits. Rhodes and Cole Strick each had a double.
Corbin pitched four scoreless frames with one hit allowed, five walks and four strikeouts. Tyler Aumsbaugh and Munk each tossed an inning of relief.
In the loss, Luke Mast pitched three innings, allowed two unearned runs with four walks and seven strikeouts. Drake Bruce came in for three relief innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with a strikeout.
College Golf
Trine men 2nd in first MIAA automatic qualifier round
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Trine University's men's golf team was second in the first of three rounds of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association's NCAA Automatic Qualifier tournament Saturday, shooting 315 at the Wuskowhan Players Club.
The Thunder are 19 shots behind to leader Hope, who shot 296 on its home course. Calvin was third with 320 and Adrian was fourth with 325.
Mark Civanich led Trine with 76 The Thunder also had 77 from Jack Brockie, 81s from Mitch Lowney and Mitch Blank, and 83 from Brogan Brockie.
Carroll High School graduate Ben Jackson was one of four Flying Dutchmen players to shoot in the 70s. The freshman had a 76.
College Tennis
Trine women fall to Knights
ANGOLA — Trine's women's tennis team lost to Calvin 7-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Saturday afternoon inside of the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
Ashley Spirrison won in straight sets at No. 1 singles for the Thunder (10-7, 3-4 MIAA), and also won at No. 1 doubles with Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole. The Knights are 15-2, 5-2.
Calvin 7, Trine 2
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Emily Schellenboom 6-1, 6-2. 2. Grace Brown (CU) def. Jadyn Davis 6-2, 6-4. 3. Maggie Shoemaker (CU) def. Bekah Trent 6-1, 6-3. 4. Catherine Grissom (CU) def. Eva Morales 6-1, 6-1. 5. Averi Lewis (CU) def. Ellie Cole 6-3, 6-2. 6. Alexis Ganop (CU) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Sprrison-Cole (T) def. Schellenboom-Grissom 8-7 (7-1). 2. G. Brown-M. Shoemaker (CU) def. Trent-Jad. Davis 8-5. 3. A. Lewis-Ganop (CU) def. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-0.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reports its best scores from the week of April 11.
MEN: Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 279, Rocky Sattison 279, 770 series, Tedd Dickson 279, 748 series, Emery Patrick 278, Matt Liggett 267, 762 series, Tyler Woodward 265, Brian Byanski 258, 739 series, Kyle Baker 258, 716 series, Todd Williams 256, Stan Woods 250, 712, Chad Griffith 701 series.
WOMEN: Booster — Cheyenne Woods 232, 606 series, Nycole Adcox 226, 619 series, Brianna Dickson 226, 548 series, Dawn Simmons 215, 572 series, Karen Baldwin 213, 607 series. Coffee — Michele Fox 203, Judy Rensch 203. Pizza, Pins & Suds — Michelle Schmidt 537 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Kim Cochran 221, 537 series.
