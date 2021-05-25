MARION — Four individuals and one relay team advanced out of the Marion girls track regional and qualified for the IHSAA State Finals on Tuesday.
East Noble led the area with Kylie Garton, Emma Forker and its 4x100 relay team of Forker, Aaliegha Hudson, Hope Fleck and Anna Becker who qualified for state. Garrett’s Nataley Armstong won the 400-meter dash to advance, and Churubusco’s Kilah Smith won both the discus and shot put for a trip to Indianapolis Ben Davis Saturday, June 5.
Despite her saying she didn’t have her best night in discus, Smith beat the rest of the field by seven feet to win the discus title on her first toss at 128 feet, two inches.
“It felt good to come out, get first and state standard with my first throw,” Smith said.
After the discus, she said she was unsure about how she would perform in the shot put. But again, she took first place and set a new personal record, as well as breaking the school record with her throw of 42-8.
“Warmups were pretty rough, then coming out and PR’ing by two feet, hitting the state standard and breaking the school record is pretty sick,” Smith said.
One of the closer finishes of the evening came in the 400 dash. Around the final turn, Armstrong was in fourth place, but she dug deep and found another gear.
“I saw one girl dying out, and I just thought ‘Oh, I just have to get her and I’ll get third and make it out,’” Armstrong said. “I was coming up and getting on their tails and I thought, ‘Oh, I can actually do this thing.’ So I just went for it.”
Armstrong finished in a time of 1:00.29, nine hundredths of a second ahead of Homestead’s Elena Knecht. Angola’s Kylie Caswell finished in fourth at 1:00.70, and Lakewood Park’s Frannie Talarico placed seventh in 1:02.50.
Garton finished in second place in the pole vault with a leap of 10-9, which broke her own school record that she set at the Northeast 8 Conference meet earlier this month.
“I felt really calm throughout my warmups. I felt really well prepared. Today was just about surviving and advancing. I had a lot of support from my family, Cody (Wait, her coach) and my teammates, so I just felt really ready,” Garton said.
Making the state finals meant redemption for Garton.
“My sophomore year I didn’t do too well, then COVID hit junior year. This was a big goal throughout the season, and now, we’re just having fun with it,” Garton said.
For Forker, it was a couple of unexpected performances on Tuesday. She took third in the long jump at 17-3 ½.
“It was crazy. I wasn’t expecting to get that jump in the long jump,” Forker said.
West Noble’s Emily Mawhorter came in eighth in the long jump at 15-9 ½.
The East Noble 4x100 relay team advancing through came down to Forker on the front stretch. She was able to edge New Haven’s anchor by one hundredth of a second at 50.17, which set a new school record.
“We were not looking to go to state, so it’s pretty amazing,” Forker said.
Forker finished in eighth in the 100 in 13.01. Central Noble’s Ella Zolman placed sixth in the race at 12.73. The East Noble junior also placed sixth in the 200 in a time of 27.01, and Angola’s Jacquelyn Pelliccia crossed in 27.34 for eighth.
The Hornets’ Gracynn Hinkley finished in fifth in the 1,600 at 5:16.86, Fremont’s Morgan Gannon took ninth and DeKalb’s Lydia Bennett placed 11th.
The Barons’ Riley Winebrenner edged Hinkley for sixth in the 3,200. Bennett placed ninth in the race.
Garrett’s 4x400 relay team finished in seventh in a time of 4:14.16.
Churubusco’s Hannah Boersma placed fourth in the high jump, and her teammate Cara DeBolt finished in 10th in the 800. Zolman also tied for fourth in the high jump.
The Eagles’ Brelle Shearer took fourth in the pole vault at 9-6, and Lakeland’s Emma Schiffili and East Noble’s Hailey Holbrook both tied for 10th.
DeKalb’s Sarah Brown placed sixth in the shot put, and her teammate Carla Hicks followed in ninth. Madelynn Bottles of West Noble took 10th.
Churubusco’s Breeyn Fulkerson and Central Noble’s Meghan Kiebel finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the discus.
