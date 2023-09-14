Week 5 is loaded with key conference/divisional matchups.

The lone exception is a rivalry game in DeKalb County that should be more interesting than it has been over the last few years. Eastside is the top team in the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division, but Garrett has made enough strides where it expects to give the Blazers a fight in Butler tonight.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.