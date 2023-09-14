Week 5 is loaded with key conference/divisional matchups.
The lone exception is a rivalry game in DeKalb County that should be more interesting than it has been over the last few years. Eastside is the top team in the Northeast Corner Conference Small School Division, but Garrett has made enough strides where it expects to give the Blazers a fight in Butler tonight.
Pushing Churubusco around some and keeping Lakeland’s offense off the field a lot over the last two weeks are big signs of progress for the Railroaders.
A very big game annually in the Northeast 8 Conference has a different twist. East Noble vs. Leo always means a lot. However, thanks to New Haven last week, the Lions are in the unusual position by their standards of playing for their conference lives in the middle of their regular season.
Here’s a look at all of tonight’s area football games.
Leo at East Noble
Records: Leo 2-2 (1-1 Northeast 8 Conference), East Noble 3-1 (2-0 NE8).
Media: WAWK (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn), summitcitysports.com
Last week: Leo lost to New Haven, 42-41 in overtime; East Noble defeated DeKalb, 38-15.
Last meeting: Leo won, 42-13 in sectional, Oct. 28, 2022.
The Lions come to Kendallville in the middle of the pack in the Northeast 8 Conference at 1-1, while the Knights are locked in a 3-way logjam with New Haven and Columbia City atop the league standings at 2-0. As the midpoint of the 2023 season comes and goes, the conference race should start to shake out this week.
The Knights have been getting strong defense and have given up just 15 points in their pair of NE8 games. EN senior quarterback Zander Brazel thrown for nearly 700 yards and seven touchdowns so far with just two interceptions. Senior running back Tyson Reinbold provides offensive balance for the Knights, averaging nearly 100 yards a game with four touchdowns.
East Noble owns a slight 7-6 edge in the series between the two schools over the past 35 years.
Lakeland at Angola
Records: Lakeland 3-1, Angola 0-4.
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange), Hometown Media on Facebook
Last week: Lakeland lost to Garrett, 18-9; Angola was defeated by West Noble, 42-28.
Last meeting: Angola won 40-21 on Sept. 16, 2022 in Angola.
The Lakers look to get back on track after seeing their high-flying offense stymied by a tough Garrett defense last week. They are led by sophomore quarterback Brayden Holbrook, who has completed 46-of-72 passes for 795 yards and six TDs with just two interceptions.
Angola is still looking for its first win, meanwhile. But the Hornets have been competitive in most of their games so far in 2023. The Hornets are averaging 22.5 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
The Hornets have a 21-14 advantage in the series over the past 35 years.
DeKalb at Columbia City
Records: DeKalb 2-2 (0-2 NE8), Columbia City 4-0 (2-0 NE8).
Media: WJHS (91.5 FM, Columbia City)
Last week: DeKalb lost to East Noble 38-15. Columbia City defeated Huntington North 55-27.
Last meeting: Columbia City won 49-7 in sectional on Oct. 28, 2022.
Columbia City, the defending NE8 champions, is off to a great start in 2023. The Eagles are tied for the conference lead with New Haven and East Noble at 2-0.
DeKalb has lost two straight and looks to get back on track against the Eagles. The Barons have been getting solid quarterback play when healthy from Aaden Lytle, who has thrown for 414 yards and five TDs.
Columbia City junior quarterback Grayson Bradberry has stepped into his position nicely for the Eagles. Bradberry has thrown for 416 yards with nine TDs against just three picks. Junior Stratton Fuller leads the Eagles with 12 catches for 246 yards and seven TDs.
West Noble at Fairfield
Records: West Noble 4-0, Fairfield 3-1
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last week: West Noble defeated Angola 42-28. Fairfield beat Culver Academy 39-31 in overtime.
Last meeting: West Noble won 33-7 on Sept. 16, 2022.
The Chargers are in the early drivers seat in the NECC Big School Division at 1-0. The Falcons are playing their first division contest this week against the Chargers. They come into this Friday night’s game winners of two straight.
Fairfield is led by junior quarterback Brooks Custer, a true dual threat. Custer has thrown for 156 yards and two TDs and rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Breckan Moran is the Falcons’ leading rusher with 81 carries for 465 yards with eight TDs.
One key to the Chargers’ hot start in 2023 has been the steady leadership and solid play of senior quarterback Drew Yates, also a dual threat who has thrown for 365 yards and six TDs while rushing for 407 yards with five TDs. Senior Seth Pruitt leads the Charger rushing attack with 669 yards on 97 carries with 11 touchdowns.
Garrett at Eastside
Records: Garrett 2-2 overall, Eastside 2-2
Last week: Railroaders won 18-9 at Lakeland. Blazers won 28-0 at Churubusco.
Last meeting: Blazers won 35-12 in Garrett on Sept. 16, 2022.
Garrett should be pretty much in the middle of the competition Eastside has played this season. That’s better than Churubusco and Woodlan, but not as good as Adams Central and West Noble at this point.
The Railroaders worked their way back to basics starting in the middle of last season, and it played out pretty much to perfection against an explosive Lakeland team. Control the ball, play keep-away and grow physically. It may make younger teams panic because possessions are at a premium.
Garrett quarterback Calder Hefty is managing a game and taking what a defense gives him. Pull it and go, give it to Camren Ruble, or draw the defense and occasionally go over the top.
At Eastside, direct snap to Wyatt Davis or change the pace by handing off to Gage Spalding or Linkin Carter.
What a rivalry scuffle in the trenches we have here. Don’t be third down-and-long here.
Central Noble at Fremont
Records: 1-3 (1-0 NECC Small School Division), 1-3 overall
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view).
Last week: Cougars won 52-0 at home over Prairie Heights. Eagles lost 40-3 at home to Indianapolis Park Tudor.
Last meeting: Cougars won at home 42-0 on Sept. 16, 2022.
How the Fremont defense handles the Cougar passing game will determine how competitive this game will be.
But the Eagles need other playmakers to emerge if their best playmaker Gage Cope has to play quarterback. Fremont has struggled mightily on offense the last two weeks.
Churubusco at Prairie Heights
Records: Churubusco 0-4 (0-1 NECC Small), Prairie Heights 0-4 (0-1 NECC Small)
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola)
Last week: Eagles lost at home to Eastside 28-0. Panthers lost 52-0 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Eagles won 42-0 at home on Sept. 16, 2022.
The Eagles are not used to what has been happening, and youth has a lot to do with it. But they are probably better off personnel-wise than the Panthers are.
Heights only had a little over 20 players in uniform. Looks like attrition is beginning to set in. Hard to compete that way.
