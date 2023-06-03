FORT WAYNE — DeKalb senior Parker Smith has been named the Dick Crumback Northeast Indiana Baseball Association High School Player of the Year, the organization announced Friday.
Smith will be honored at the NEIBA Hall of Fame banquet June 11, when former DeKalb star Jarrett Grube will be inducted into the hall.
Smith will also be recognized prior to the Fort Wayne TinCaps’ home game vs. Dayton June 13.
The DeKalb baseball program will receive a $1,000 donation from the Crumback family and the Fort Wayne Baseball Federation in honor of Dick Crumback.
Smith has a 4-1 pitching record with a 1.45 ERA and one save for the sectional champion Barons, who will meet Homestead in the Class 4A regional at Plymouth today at 3 p.m. He has 66 strikeouts and 23 walks in 38 2/3 innings.
He pitched complete-game victories in two of DeKalb’s three sectional wins.
A shortstop when not on the mound, Smith leads the Barons with a .436 average and 30 RBIs. He has scored 30 runs, and has nine doubles and one home run.
Smith is a two-time All-Northeast 8 Conference first-team pick and was a KPC Media Group All-Area first-team selection last year. He has committed to play baseball at Wabash College next year.
Previous winners of the NEIBA Crumback Player of the year award include Grant Besser of South Adams 2019, Carter Mathison of Homestead in 2021 and Dalton Wasson of Heritage last year.
